5th all time goal scorer nowThought he was exemplary todayDidn't have his best touch or finishing boots on and yet was relentless.. constantly an option and a threat and worked his bollocks off when we went down to 10
He's always been a bit ropey on pens but I doubt anyone will be taking them off him anytime soon.Also thought he looked excellent when he played through the middle when we went down to 10.
He's chasing records. No way anyone takes pens off him.
And to think some wanted him gone last summer.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]