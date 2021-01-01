« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
5th all time goal scorer now

Thought he was exemplary today
Didn't have his best touch or finishing boots on and yet was relentless.. constantly an option and a threat and worked his bollocks off when we went down to 10

Subjective.

I thought it was one of his worst matches in some time.  Can't remember any really progressive pass or productive touch.  His touch seems to be way way off at the moment. 

Not worried about his speed either as evidenced by the one he chased into the corner not long before he was subbed off.  He ran down the ball, Elliott, and the B'mouth defender. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
5th all time goal scorer now

Thought he was exemplary today
Didn't have his best touch or finishing boots on and yet was relentless.. constantly an option and a threat and worked his bollocks off when we went down to 10
I was about to say the same. Finally gone ahead of Gerrard on actual goals scored. Incredible. But of course its more fun to nitpick, over analyse reactions and body language and complain about his pace going.

I swear some people dont appreciate what we have sometimes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Surely Klopp needs to make a decision regarding the penalty takers now. Never felt like his technique while taking pens was ever elite but he always seemed to score but hes now missed quite a few recently and weve both both Szobo and Macca who seem to have a very high conversion rate from the penalty spot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
He's always been a bit ropey on pens but I doubt anyone will be taking them off him anytime soon.

Also thought he looked excellent when he played through the middle when we went down to 10.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
He's always been a bit ropey on pens but I doubt anyone will be taking them off him anytime soon.

Also thought he looked excellent when he played through the middle when we went down to 10.
He's chasing records. No way anyone takes pens off him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
He's chasing records. No way anyone takes pens off him.
He's got, what, 50% success last season? I think there are better penalty takers than him in the teams we fielded thus far. Records are not important to Klopp, the team is important.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
And to think some wanted him gone last summer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I wish that would be the end of his penalty duties, leave it to TAA or Dom. He can still be electric, still a huge player for us, hell get better as the season progresses.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Did I imagine him scoring today?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
And to think some wanted him gone last summer.
You dont need to go back that far. Try yesterday
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
159 more to go. Better get a move on Mo!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
We dont get enough penalties for him to waste half of them chasing records. I was confused when he started taking then ahead of Milner. Still am.
