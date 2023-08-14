Sometimes you have to sacrifice a man for a team. I think its time to consider offloading Salah. He is over 30, his biggest force is speed and he is not going to be faster in a future. We can get nice amount of money for him, buy young and special player such as Khvaratskhelia or someone similar. The last thing I want to see is Mos decline that can drag down the whole team. The decline is inevitable as all players who are quick speedy runners fade from their previous glory when they hit 30 - Owen, Walcott, Torres etc