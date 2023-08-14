The issue is that we don't really have cover for the wide right position. None of Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo or Jota are comfortable out there. Szob could do a job out there but is needed in midfield. So Doak is the natural choice.



First half Chelsea overloaded our left side with James, Sterling and Enzo. We made changes at halftime and shored up the left side so Chelsea just switched sides and Chilwell pushed much higher. We then reacted by bringing on the likes of Doak and Elliott.



For me, if we don't make those changes then we are more likely to lose the game than for Mo to come up with a winner.



Nunez has played on the right before, and he certainly has the physical attributes to play on either wing. Right now, Id have him as second choice on the right and probably third choice on the left and through the middle.Ultimately Salah was not responsible for us having 35% possession (ironically our lowest since a Poch Spurs away match in 2018 I believe). Arnold had 65% passing accuracy, we were being completely overrun and again I just thought it was bizarre hauling Salah off.I made a reference to a potential ulterior motive from Klopp, a tactic many coaches/managers have used over the years. But Ill leave it there I dont want to be hounded any more and I dont feel that passionately about it.