Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26120 on: Yesterday at 02:50:30 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 13, 2023, 07:44:04 pm
we were being outplayed big time when Mo went off,.

our mf was being overrun completely, but I don't think Klopp had any intention of subbing Mac or Dom in their first game, it's the last thing they needed.

the energy that came on was a big help to push Chelsea back.


Absolutely agree and it was the right decision to take Salah off and replace him with Doak. The energy of the young players coming on at that stage really lifted our game. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26121 on: Yesterday at 03:01:31 am »
Quote from: simplyred84 on Yesterday at 02:27:25 am
He made some shocking decisions today.
You're so easily shocked. Must be a problem in day to day life, Mick

Quote
Lets not make excuses to protect.
Why not? He's our player isn't he? It's our job to excuse. We're his fans; well, those of us not named after a famous Manc... ;)

Quote
The assist was incredible but some of the other bits of play, mainly around his decision-making were frustrating.
Hardly alone in that

Quote
He was ineffective second half and we looked more likely to concede than score.
Hardly alone in that

Quote
Made a meal out of being subbed.
The Liverpool manager seems Ok with it...

Quote
You keep that shit in house.
Some prefer the hard shoulder...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26122 on: Yesterday at 03:26:45 am »
Quote from: groove on August 13, 2023, 06:43:39 pm
Genius ball for the assist. Messi-esque.

It was brilliant, and if that was De Bruyne or someone of similar class in midfield then it would be played on an endless loop for days on TV.

Sadly the press will now be talking about his strop when he went off. Its never a good look and shows a lack of respect for the player coming on for him. I hope he apologises to his team mates and the manager.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26123 on: Yesterday at 03:33:39 am »
He's stropped before on the rare occasions he gets subbed. Mane stropped a bit. Didn't do us any harm.

Ooh, but the Saudis are circling! Whatever will we do?

Arsed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26124 on: Yesterday at 05:03:09 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 03:26:45 am
It was brilliant, and if that was De Bruyne or someone of similar class in midfield then it would be played on an endless loop for days on TV.

Sadly the press will now be talking about his strop when he went off. Its never a good look and shows a lack of respect for the player coming on for him. I hope he apologises to his team mates and the manager.

The commentator was saying that assist made it the best goal of the week.

On a sidenote, our other attackers need to learn from Salah. Jota/Gakpo and even Diaz's passing was totally out. How can you be a striker and you do not know how your fellow attackers like to receive the ball. It is like we do not do any training.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 11:00:35 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August 13, 2023, 06:36:25 pm
Absolutely no need for that display when he was substituted.

Thought there was every need for that display. First game of the season, game in the balance at 1-1, and hes subbed off for a 17 year old who hasnt even played 90 mins worth of Premier League football, Id be fucking fuming with the manager. Odd decision, although the more I think about it the more Im beginning to think was that Jurgen having a swipe at the board because of his lack of midfield options? Who knows
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 11:03:20 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:00:35 am
Thought there was every need for that display. First game of the season, game in the balance at 1-1, and hes subbed off for a 17 year old who hasnt even played 90 mins worth of Premier League football, Id be fucking fuming with the manager. Odd decision, although the more I think about it the more Im beginning to think was that Jurgen having a swipe at the board because of his lack of midfield options? Who knows

Dont talk shit, Salah had basically stopped tracking back, stopped pressing and kept losing the ball. So had half the seniors.

Doak came on and forced their left back into losing possession within about 10 seconds.

Personally thought it was poor from Salah, he should be giving Doak encouragement not throwing a strop.

Far too many excuses being made for our experienced players not putting in the hard graft for 90mins.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 11:03:41 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:00:35 am
Thought there was every need for that display. First game of the season, game in the balance at 1-1, and hes subbed off for a 17 year old who hasnt even played 90 mins worth of Premier League football, Id be fucking fuming with the manager. Odd decision, although the more I think about it the more Im beginning to think was that Jurgen having a swipe at the board because of his lack of midfield options? Who knows


How does taking Salah off for another winger have anything to do with us not having midfield options?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:03:20 am
Dont talk shit, Salah had basically stopped tracking back, stopped pressing and kept losing the ball. So had half the seniors.

Doak came on and forced their left back into losing possession within about 10 seconds.

Personally thought it was poor from Salah, he should be giving Doak encouragement not throwing a strop.

Far too many excuses being made for our experienced players not putting in the hard graft for 90mins.

Dont talk shit? This forum these days fuck me

Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:03:41 am
How does taking Salah off for another winger have anything to do with us not having midfield options?

Klopp obviously felt it necessary to start one of our five forwards in midfield, where ordinarily Gapko would have been a completely viable option off the bench to replace Salah. This is nothing on Doak I cant wait to see him this season but you dont take off Salah in that situation where you need a goal for a lad with zero experience.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 11:14:04 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:11:35 am
Dont talk shit? This forum these days fuck me

Klopp obviously felt it necessary to start one of our five forwards in midfield, where ordinarily Gapko would have been a completely viable option off the bench to replace Salah. This is nothing on Doak I cant wait to see him this season but you dont take off Salah in that situation where you need a goal for a lad with zero experience.

You basically said Klopp took off Salah for Doak as a pop at FSG, so yes talking shit.

I literally explained below that why he was taken off. Doak was better in his cameo than Salah was all second half.

Gakpo started because Jones had a knock.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 11:18:31 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:11:35 am
Dont talk shit? This forum these days fuck me

Klopp obviously felt it necessary to start one of our five forwards in midfield, where ordinarily Gapko would have been a completely viable option off the bench to replace Salah. This is nothing on Doak I cant wait to see him this season but you dont take off Salah in that situation where you need a goal for a lad with zero experience.

Firstly Gakpo is one of the first names on the team sheet. Secondly, he isn't a viable option to replace Salah he plays on the other side if he plays as a wide attacker.

Lastly, we didn't need a goal, we were being overrun and needed to avoid defeat. Doak is far more suited to being solid defensively than Mo whose role has far less defensive responsibility. Given how the match was going before the subs a point was a more than acceptable result.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
There is nothing wrong with showing dissatisfaction with being subbed off. I love to see that passion.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 11:22:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:14:04 am
You basically said Klopp took off Salah for Doak as a pop at FSG, so yes talking shit.

I literally explained below that why he was taken off. Doak was better in his cameo than Salah was all second half.

Gakpo started because Jones had a knock.

Stating it might be a possibility (hence the question mark), nothing definitive in the statement but you jump on it mate. Shame youre usually a decent poster.

Taken off because we basically had a 2 man midfield instead of 3, because Gakpo was struggling immensely in that position. Its mental taking off one of the best players in league history for a 17 year old. You can wrap it up however you want, it was a bizarre decision.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 11:25:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:18:31 am
Firstly Gakpo is one of the first names on the team sheet. Secondly, he isn't a viable option to replace Salah he plays on the other side if he plays as a wide attacker.

Lastly, we didn't need a goal, we were being overrun and needed to avoid defeat. Doak is far more suited to being solid defensively than Mo whose role has far less defensive responsibility. Given how the match was going before the subs a point was a more than acceptable result.

Ah so when youre subbed on do you have to take the same position as the man you replaced?

How can you say that about a 17 year old who hasnt even played 90 mins of Prem football?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 11:43:09 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:00:35 am
First game of the season...

That surely was the reason he was subbed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26135 on: Today at 11:50:01 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:25:08 am
Ah so when youre subbed on do you have to take the same position as the man you replaced?

How can you say that about a 17 year old who hasnt even played 90 mins of Prem football?

The issue is that we don't really have cover for the wide right position. None of Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo or Jota are comfortable out there. Szob could do a job out there but is needed in midfield. So Doak is the natural choice.

First half Chelsea overloaded our left side with James, Sterling and Enzo. We made changes at halftime and shored up the left side so Chelsea just switched sides and Chilwell pushed much higher. We then reacted by bringing on the likes of Doak and Elliott.

For me, if we don't make those changes then we are more likely to lose the game than for Mo to come up with a winner.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26136 on: Today at 12:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:50:01 am
The issue is that we don't really have cover for the wide right position. None of Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo or Jota are comfortable out there. Szob could do a job out there but is needed in midfield. So Doak is the natural choice.

First half Chelsea overloaded our left side with James, Sterling and Enzo. We made changes at halftime and shored up the left side so Chelsea just switched sides and Chilwell pushed much higher. We then reacted by bringing on the likes of Doak and Elliott.

For me, if we don't make those changes then we are more likely to lose the game than for Mo to come up with a winner.

Nunez has played on the right before, and he certainly has the physical attributes to play on either wing. Right now, Id have him as second choice on the right and probably third choice on the left and through the middle.

Ultimately Salah was not responsible for us having 35% possession (ironically our lowest since a Poch Spurs away match in 2018 I believe). Arnold had 65% passing accuracy, we were being completely overrun and again I just thought it was bizarre hauling Salah off.

I made a reference to a potential ulterior motive from Klopp, a tactic many coaches/managers have used over the years. But Ill leave it there I dont want to be hounded any more and I dont feel that passionately about it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26137 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
He was subbed because he was no longer having an impact on the game. Anyone who's seen Ben Doak in pre season will testify on his impact from the bench and I think we'll see this substitution more often this season so it will be interesting how Salah handles it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26138 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm »
Only reason I didn't like him having a strop is because he was giving those dickhead Chelsea fans all kind of ammo and allowed himself to get riled up even more.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26139 on: Today at 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:22:01 am
Stating it might be a possibility (hence the question mark), nothing definitive in the statement but you jump on it mate. Shame youre usually a decent poster.

Taken off because we basically had a 2 man midfield instead of 3, because Gakpo was struggling immensely in that position. Its mental taking off one of the best players in league history for a 17 year old. You can wrap it up however you want, it was a bizarre decision.

Gakpo wasnt even on the pitch when he was taken off, we had Jones, Mac and Dom in midfield at that point.
