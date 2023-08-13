Dont talk shit? This forum these days fuck me



Klopp obviously felt it necessary to start one of our five forwards in midfield, where ordinarily Gapko would have been a completely viable option off the bench to replace Salah. This is nothing on Doak I cant wait to see him this season but you dont take off Salah in that situation where you need a goal for a lad with zero experience.



Firstly Gakpo is one of the first names on the team sheet. Secondly, he isn't a viable option to replace Salah he plays on the other side if he plays as a wide attacker.Lastly, we didn't need a goal, we were being overrun and needed to avoid defeat. Doak is far more suited to being solid defensively than Mo whose role has far less defensive responsibility. Given how the match was going before the subs a point was a more than acceptable result.