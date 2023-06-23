« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 648 649 650 651 652 [653]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2468422 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26080 on: June 23, 2023, 10:22:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 23, 2023, 08:09:55 pm

That's a "Fuck" expression because they caught him rolling a spliff.

Thought it was because there was a hole in the ceiling above his kitchen in his one bed studio apartment.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,983
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26081 on: June 23, 2023, 11:50:09 pm »


He looks like he just needs a couple of rakes to step on
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26082 on: June 24, 2023, 12:04:39 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 23, 2023, 11:50:09 pm


He looks like he just needs a couple of rakes to step on
Hahaha. Good reference.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26083 on: June 24, 2023, 03:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 23, 2023, 11:50:09 pm


He looks like he just needs a couple of rakes to step on

And a tshirt saying "The, Bart. The."
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,401
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26084 on: June 25, 2023, 02:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on June 23, 2023, 09:10:02 am
Not sure how to embed a video on here but this is good stuff uploaded yesterday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJgden9YjFg&ab_channel=LiverpoolFC

Very enjoyable that.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26085 on: June 25, 2023, 05:09:35 pm »
Mo's a bit fit.  :D







Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,983
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26086 on: June 25, 2023, 11:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on June 25, 2023, 05:09:35 pm
Mo's a bit fit.  :D








Body of Adonis, hair of Sideshow Bob, socks from Sports Direct
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,701
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26087 on: June 26, 2023, 12:23:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2023, 11:48:30 pm
Body of Adonis, hair of Sideshow Bob, socks from Sports Direct

Hat from?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26088 on: July 3, 2023, 06:50:53 am »
Was checking GoT out and they are rejoicing that Salah's mural on Basnett St has been entirely painted over with white paint.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26089 on: July 3, 2023, 07:18:36 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26090 on: July 4, 2023, 02:47:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  3, 2023, 06:50:53 am
Was checking GoT out and they are rejoicing that Salah's mural on Basnett St has been entirely painted over with white paint.
Nah. White reflects red ,green and blue light. Bitters don't want any of that nasty red light/shite.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26091 on: July 6, 2023, 12:15:40 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  3, 2023, 06:50:53 am
Was checking GoT out and they are rejoicing that Salah's mural on Basnett St has been entirely painted over with white paint.
Meanwhile, Bill is still there. Priorities n that, theyre a joke.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,422
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26092 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm »
Just seen something about Egyot wanting Mo at the Olympics. Is this likely to happen, it would really mess up the start of the season.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26093 on: Today at 03:57:13 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm
Just seen something about Egyot wanting Mo at the Olympics. Is this likely to happen, it would really mess up the start of the season.

Like the 2024 Olympics?
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,110
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26094 on: Today at 04:49:30 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:57:13 am
Like the 2024 Olympics?

Nah, they've got him pencilled in for the luge in 2026.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 ... 648 649 650 651 652 [653]   Go Up
« previous next »
 