In typical English tabloid media fashion, theyve basically made up their own angle about what it said. Because going with the actual meaning would have been dull. Nothing was said to suggest he wanted out, or that hes annoyed with the club/team for the failure of reaching CL. It was actually a player taking accountability FOR that failure. Makes a nice change really. Because he along with his team-mates own a big part of the blame for a dissapointing season.