Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
BBC is leading with an article speculating about Mos future? They led with 115 City charges for about ten minutes. Fuckers.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
He is devastated? Suck it up. 

If he doesn't want to play Europa League, maybe he should have showed up against Brentford, Brighton, Palace, Wolves, Leeds, Villa, Forest, Bournemouth, etc ?

If somebody wants to be paid two or three times what everyone else in the team gets paid, they need to show up when it matters. 

Three finals for LFC last season. A final and playoff game for Egypt. No impact on outcome in any of them.

Six matches against Real Madrid for LFC. No impact on outcome in any of them.

I think people are being too harsh on you.

He's scored 186 goals for Liverpool, none of them had any relevance. Shite.
Our top 'all time' Premier League goal scorer. Shite.
12 against United and 11 against Abu Dhabi. Shite.
More goals in European competition than any other player in the history of the club. Shite.
Our top goalscorer in every season he has been at the club. Shite. 
Every time a team scored against us this season, Salah should've been up the other end scoring twice. Shite.

Totally agree with everything you've said.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:18:34 am
BBC is leading with an article speculating about Mos future? They led with 115 City charges for about ten minutes. Fuckers.

I think it's based on his tweet about being disappointed on missing out of the Champions League. So it makes complete sense.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Ah I see. Major news indeed. They probably called in all senior journalists on Saturday morning to process these developments and figure out some game plan as the world we knew crumbles around our ears.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 09:24:06 am
Last time we were in the Europa League.

You'll have to remind who that was because we were most definitely in the Champions League when we sold Coutinho and in fact made the final that year.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:42:56 am
Well if nothing else his statement has unleashed a whole bunch of whinging, ungrateful dickheads into the public domain.

Gives them a break from moaning about the owners  ;D ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
In typical English tabloid media fashion, theyve basically made up their own angle about what it said. Because going with the actual meaning would have been dull. Nothing was said to suggest he wanted out, or that hes annoyed with the club/team for the failure of reaching CL. It was actually a player taking accountability FOR that failure. Makes a nice change really. Because he along with his team-mates own a big part of the blame for a dissapointing season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:01:56 pm
In typical English tabloid media fashion, theyve basically made up their own angle about what it said. Because going with the actual meaning would have been dull. Nothing was said to suggest he wanted out, or that hes annoyed with the club/team for the failure of reaching CL. It was actually a player taking accountability FOR that failure. Makes a nice change really. Because he along with his team-mates own a big part of the blame for a dissapointing season.

A nicer change would be a player coming out and saying, "We'd still have been in the top 4 if the league wouldn't accept sportswashing c*nts to own clubs."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:50 pm
A nicer change would be a player coming out and saying, "We'd still have been in the top 4 if the league wouldn't accept sportswashing c*nts to own clubs."

thatd be the ideal, but players dont give a shit it seems about such issues, or other managers, or club owners, or most fanbases, whole thing is really tedious.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:50 pm
A nicer change would be a player coming out and saying, "We'd still have been in the top 4 if the league wouldn't accept sportswashing c*nts to own clubs."

The issue sadly for players is that without the sportswashers players like Salah would probably be on considerably less in wages.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
He said something recently about how hard it is currently and how it's going to affect everybody, which I took him to mean Newcastle as well as City.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Pretty sure players are told they can't say things like that about other clubs.

It's much easier for fans on forums to say whatever they want than for various people in the game to do so and even then there are potentially slight risks to the forum. Sports media also are probably instructed by their legal teams not to go there. It's different for news and investigative media, of course. We need more from them.
