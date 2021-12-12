« previous next »
BBC is leading with an article speculating about Mos future? They led with 115 City charges for about ten minutes. Fuckers.

Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
He is devastated? Suck it up. 

If he doesn't want to play Europa League, maybe he should have showed up against Brentford, Brighton, Palace, Wolves, Leeds, Villa, Forest, Bournemouth, etc ?

If somebody wants to be paid two or three times what everyone else in the team gets paid, they need to show up when it matters. 

Three finals for LFC last season. A final and playoff game for Egypt. No impact on outcome in any of them.

Six matches against Real Madrid for LFC. No impact on outcome in any of them.

I think people are being too harsh on you.

He's scored 186 goals for Liverpool, none of them had any relevance. Shite.
Our top 'all time' Premier League goal scorer. Shite.
12 against United and 11 against Abu Dhabi. Shite.
More goals in European competition than any other player in the history of the club. Shite.
Our top goalscorer in every season he has been at the club. Shite. 
Every time a team scored against us this season, Salah should've been up the other end scoring twice. Shite.

Totally agree with everything you've said.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:18:34 am
BBC is leading with an article speculating about Mos future? They led with 115 City charges for about ten minutes. Fuckers.

I think it's based on his tweet about being disappointed on missing out of the Champions League. So it makes complete sense.
Ah I see. Major news indeed. They probably called in all senior journalists on Saturday morning to process these developments and figure out some game plan as the world we knew crumbles around our ears.
