Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26000 on: Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm
If Mo thinks hes had it bad, imagine Mane, gone to Bayern for a nice easy ride winning it all, barely breaking sweat, ends up winning fuck all  :P
What do the people of Burkina Faso have to say about that?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26001 on: Yesterday at 06:37:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:45:16 am
There lies the problem, top four has now become more important than actually winning trophies. It should never come to that.

Been saying it for years, our owners would rather finish 4th for ten years on the run than winning trophy's. There will be six places in the future and Liverpool, Chelsea and the likes of Spurs and Utd will push for it. Newcastle haven't even started yet and finished above us..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26002 on: Yesterday at 06:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:06 am
Wife: "You didn't wash up your breakfast things".
Husband: "Go on then, leave, we'll get divorced, I'll survive."


To be honest, lm sure quite a few of us have felt this way from time to time. 😅
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26003 on: Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:03:34 pm
Are Salah and Mane' fighting again?

Because Tommy wouldn't pass to Emlyn...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26004 on: Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm »
What the fuck anyone, especially a 31 year old still delivering at the top level, would want to go to PSG for is beyond me. It's like signing for Tampa Bay Rowdies in the '70s.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26005 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm »
He is devastated? Suck it up. 

If he doesn't want to play Europa League, maybe he should have showed up against Brentford, Brighton, Palace, Wolves, Leeds, Villa, Forest, Bournemouth, etc ?

If somebody wants to be paid two or three times what everyone else in the team gets paid, they need to show up when it matters. 

Three finals for LFC last season. A final and playoff game for Egypt. No impact on outcome in any of them.

Six matches against Real Madrid for LFC. No impact on outcome in any of them.



Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26006 on: Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm
What the fuck anyone, especially a 31 year old still delivering at the top level, would want to go to PSG for is beyond me. It's like signing for Tampa Bay Rowdies in the '70s.
not many cross-sport similes / metaphors ever really work.
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26007 on: Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
not many cross-sport similes / metaphors ever really work.

What's your point?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26008 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm »
Aren't we making too big a deal of this?

He's pissed off and is blaming himself (and the team) for letting everyone down.

Why are we going overboard on it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26009 on: Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm
What's your point?
I think's it's pretty bloody obvious :)  not many ppl on here will have a clue what the TB Rowdies will they?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26010 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
Aren't we making too big a deal of this?

He's pissed off and is blaming himself (and the team) for letting everyone down.

Why are we going overboard on it?

I think some ppl think it's obligatory.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26011 on: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
not many cross-sport similes / metaphors ever really work.

Not a cross-sport metaphor mate  ;D

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
Aren't we making too big a deal of this?

He's pissed off and is blaming himself (and the team) for letting everyone down.

Why are we going overboard on it?

Definitely agree with this. I didn't read it like he was blaming everyone else. It's probably unnecessary but this is football in the 2020s.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26012 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm
What the fuck anyone, especially a 31 year old still delivering at the top level, would want to go to PSG for is beyond me. It's like signing for Tampa Bay Rowdies in the '70s.

You mean like Rodney Marsh? ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26013 on: Yesterday at 10:38:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
I think's it's pretty bloody obvious :)  not many ppl on here will have a clue what the TB Rowdies will they?

Not you anyway.

Couldn't stop those fingers typing though could ya 🤣
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26014 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote
Klopp on if hes concerned about Salah being unhappy with no UCL:

Mo loves being here. Its all fine. If a player ever came to me & told me that we didnt qualify (For Champions League) so I have to leave, I would drive him to the other club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26015 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm
You mean like Rodney Marsh? ;D

Yep washed up pros off for a last big pay or piss up whichever way you want to look at it 😄
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26016 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
Aren't we making too big a deal of this?

He's pissed off and is blaming himself (and the team) for letting everyone down.

Why are we going overboard on it?

Same thoughts.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26017 on: Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm
Yep washed up pros off for a last big pay or piss up whichever way you want to look at it 😄

I have vague memories of pictures of Rodders with bikini clad nymphets.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26018 on: Yesterday at 10:47:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm
I have vague memories of pictures of Rodders with bikini clad nymphets.

Obviously had its side benefits except taking pennos by running from the half way line with the ball.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26019 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
I think's it's pretty bloody obvious :)  not many ppl on here will have a clue what the TB Rowdies will they?

watched the '70s version play live at Fulton County Stadium...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26020 on: Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm »
oh, the Rowdies.

 ::)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26021 on: Yesterday at 11:59:38 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26022 on: Today at 12:10:23 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
He is devastated? Suck it up. 

If he doesn't want to play Europa League, maybe he should have showed up against Brentford, Brighton, Palace, Wolves, Leeds, Villa, Forest, Bournemouth, etc ?

If somebody wants to be paid two or three times what everyone else in the team gets paid, they need to show up when it matters. 

Three finals for LFC last season. A final and playoff game for Egypt. No impact on outcome in any of them.


Six matches against Real Madrid for LFC. No impact on outcome in any of them.

This post is crazy, he scored a goal and assisted in the first game of Real this season, he was the best player in the first CL final till Ramos took him out, and he was decent in the last one creating our best chance, which was kept out by an absolutely incredible save by Courtois.

Also what player in this world today shows up every game? Haaland maybe? And thats even in  regards to goals because Haalands all round play is not at a great level every single game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26023 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
People are really making a mountain out of a mole hill over Salahs comments. Everything he said was bang on, and we should all know that the nature of Salah is such that he would not of meant those comments in an effort to leave the club, but rather to serve as a motivation to do better in the future and set high standards so that it doesnt happen again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26024 on: Today at 12:15:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:45:30 pm
He wasn't playing like that for most of the season though & before anybody starts, that wasn't a dig at the lad.

He's pissed off, so he's like us really, doesn't mean I'm going to start looking for a new side to support & I doubt he's thinking about moving, if he wanted to cash in he'd not have signed an extension.

I dont really get this post, what player was playing like that throughout the whole season in this league apart from one? Rashford, Saka De Bruyne Odegaard have all had spells when theyre great and spells where there are not so good especially the two forwards.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26025 on: Today at 12:22:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:15:44 am
I dont really get this post, what player was playing like that throughout the whole season in this league apart from one? Rashford, Saka De Bruyne Odegaard have all had spells when theyre great and spells where there are not so good espedically

Playing one season in Europa League won't kill him. We've seen many big stars playing in Europa League.

I thought the whole debate started with this argument.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26026 on: Today at 12:25:52 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
He is devastated? Suck it up. 

If he doesn't want to play Europa League, maybe he should have showed up against Brentford, Brighton, Palace, Wolves, Leeds, Villa, Forest, Bournemouth, etc ?

If somebody wants to be paid two or three times what everyone else in the team gets paid, they need to show up when it matters. 

Three finals for LFC last season. A final and playoff game for Egypt. No impact on outcome in any of them.

Six matches against Real Madrid for LFC. No impact on outcome in any of them.
Go home, you're drunk
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26027 on: Today at 12:37:20 am »
Why did he post that? The CL was barely a thing for us this season seeing how things have gone. Did his PR agent tell him to make sure it didn't look like he didn't care?

The fact that we've restored some form to climb back up the table has been a positive.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26028 on: Today at 12:37:43 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:25:52 am
Go home, you're drunk

Lol 😂 some people have a screw loose. Have sympathy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26029 on: Today at 12:42:56 am »
Well if nothing else his statement has unleashed a whole bunch of whinging, ungrateful dickheads into the public domain.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26030 on: Today at 01:16:28 am »
I'm disappointed that people are disappointed with him being disappointed in disappointing us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in
« Reply #26031 on: Today at 02:22:18 am »
Absolutely crazy the media is making a lunch blog of this. My man just apologized for a shit season unlike most of the team with future redemption, we've seen transfer requests based on apparent back injuries, do they not know? He is obviously going nowhere and he will make sure that we are, where we deserve to be. 
