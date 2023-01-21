« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2432944 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25920 on: Today at 12:22:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:21:28 am
Who are the projects ?
I'd class Darwin and Gakpo as projects. Good players already but they have a lot of potential to be better.

Top drawer is Mo or Mané. They are not at that level yet.
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25921 on: Today at 12:34:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:22:52 am
I'd class Darwin and Gakpo as projects. Good players already but they have a lot of potential to be better.

Top drawe is Mo or Mané. They are not at that level yet.

Until you compare Mo's numbers with Darwins at a similar age and then compare Gakpo's numbers with Mane at a similar age.

Look at Darwins numbers and Gakpo's numbers and they aren't projects.
Online JamesG L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,507
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25922 on: Today at 12:40:33 am »
Tick. Tick. Tick.

The PSG rumours will start in 10. 9. 8.

In fact, that post looks like it was written by an agent.

Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25923 on: Today at 12:49:30 am »
PSG for the first time since Qatar took over are actually looking to cultivate a squad finally. And why the fuck would Mo go to a farmers league like Ligue 1?  ;D
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25924 on: Today at 12:55:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:30 am
PSG for the first time since Qatar took over are actually looking to cultivate a squad finally. And why the fuck would Mo go to a farmers league like Ligue 1?  ;D

Presumably, because it is guaranteed Champions League football.

As for PSG they are looking to create a team mentality, instead of ego-centric individuals like Neymar. Mo would be perfect for that. He is the perfect Pro.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25925 on: Today at 01:03:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:55:54 am
Presumably, because it is guaranteed Champions League football.

As for PSG they are looking to create a team mentality, instead of ego-centric individuals like Neymar. Mo would be perfect for that. He is the perfect Pro.

Mate, I know you're not being serious now. No player who's worth his salt is moving to PSG unless they want a huge pay packet.   ;D

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25926 on: Today at 01:11:33 am »
Purely because I just saw the title of this thread....

That fucking hit v Chelsea. There was a kid in The Kop behind one of the posts worth checking out, on some footage I saw..
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25927 on: Today at 01:13:43 am »
Well if someone wants to pay over 100 mil and we reinvest that money then if a player wants to leave LFC they can. I remember the uproar when Courtinho left. Didnt work out too badly for us did it.
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25928 on: Today at 01:22:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:03:58 am
Mate, I know you're not being serious now. No player who's worth his salt is moving to PSG unless they want a huge pay packet.   ;D



Deadly serious.

Mo is never going to win a global title with Egypt. He has made more money than he will ever spend. He has to think of his legacy.

Ronaldo and Messi have gone over the hill. This should be his time to shine. He wants to compete for global competitions and that means the Champions League. How many seasons of Champions League football did Ronaldo and Messi miss?   
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25929 on: Today at 01:26:21 am »
Oh come on Al, you're talking bollocks.

The guy was apologising to us, nothing more and nothing less. If he wanted to fuck off for blood money he'd have gone in the summer, he certainly wouldn't have signed a new contract.

Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25930 on: Today at 01:27:43 am »
PSG and Champions League? Give over.  ;D

And to regig your memory there old man, he has already won the Champions League.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25931 on: Today at 01:28:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
We will Al, If you start peddling this stupid narrative for the next 4 months that Mo will go I'm going to batter you with a fuckin' rhubarb.

I'll drown him in the custard.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25932 on: Today at 01:35:21 am »
Leave it to Al take a post about disappointed in themselves and letting down the fans from Mo and turning it into Mo leaving for fuckin' PSG.  ;D
Offline Number 7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25933 on: Today at 01:38:56 am »
Should be a massive wake up call to the owners that Mo is putting out messages like that.

It should have happened in the summer (it didnt) but the entire club needs a collective coming together moment and put everything out in the open and tell each other this simply isnt acceptable. And I include the owners in that. Fuck planning pre-season trips to wherever and how were going to ramp up physical intensity only to crock players. Its time for some hard truths. Losing to Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds is why were in this mess. Start talking about what went wrong, fix it, and dont make the same mistakes again.
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25934 on: Today at 01:40:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:26:21 am
Oh come on Al, you're talking bollocks.

The guy was apologising to us, nothing more and nothing less. If he wanted to fuck off for blood money he'd have gone in the summer, he certainly wouldn't have signed a new contract.



Apologising for what. He is in the top 5 forwards in the World. The other four will almost certainly play in the Champions League.

Don't underestimate his desire to play at the highest level.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25935 on: Today at 01:40:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:27:43 am
And to regig your memory there old man, he has already won the Champions League.
That one was won under FSG when things were going well so it doesn't count ;)
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25936 on: Today at 01:41:52 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:38:56 am
Should be a massive wake up call to the owners that Mo is putting out messages like that.

It should have happened in the summer (it didnt) but the entire club needs a collective coming together moment and put everything out in the open and tell each other this simply isnt acceptable. And I include the owners in that. Fuck planning pre-season trips to wherever and how were going to ramp up physical intensity only to crock players. Its time for some hard truths. Losing to Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds is why were in this mess. Start talking about what went wrong, fix it, and dont make the same mistakes again.

That talking should be done internally though.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25937 on: Today at 01:44:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:40:42 am
Apologising for what. He is in the top 5 forwards in the World. The other four will almost certainly play in the Champions League.

Don't underestimate his desire to play at the highest level.

Mate, are you putting your money where your mouth is and going to bet that he's off this summer?  ;D
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25938 on: Today at 02:03:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:21 am
Mate, are you putting your money where your mouth is and going to bet that he's off this summer?  ;D

My honest opinion is that if we don't go big in this window then Mo will look to force his way out towards deadline day.

The thing is I wouldn't blame him one bit. Would you?
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25939 on: Today at 02:50:16 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:38:56 am
Should be a massive wake up call to the owners that Mo is putting out messages like that.

It should have happened in the summer (it didnt) but the entire club needs a collective coming together moment and put everything out in the open and tell each other this simply isnt acceptable. And I include the owners in that. Fuck planning pre-season trips to wherever and how were going to ramp up physical intensity only to crock players. Its time for some hard truths. Losing to Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds is why were in this mess. Start talking about what went wrong, fix it, and dont make the same mistakes again.

I think it will be a massive wake up call. I think the wake up call actually came a few months ago. We accepted our season was fucked and that it was time for a massive reboot and change in mindset. Preseason will be all about hard work on and off the pitch.
Offline royhendo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25940 on: Today at 06:59:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:03:46 am
My honest opinion is that if we don't go big in this window then Mo will look to force his way out towards deadline day.

The thing is I wouldn't blame him one bit. Would you?

I would blame him. Torres had cause, but I still blamed him.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25941 on: Today at 07:43:49 am »
The most mental thing is to think that Mo had absolutely anything to do with writing that message.
Offline Persephone

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25942 on: Today at 08:18:39 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:55:54 am
Presumably, because it is guaranteed Champions League football.

As for PSG they are looking to create a team mentality, instead of ego-centric individuals like Neymar. Mo would be perfect for that. He is the perfect Pro.
Where they'll inevitably get knocked out in an embarrassing fashion, and then there is the boring grind of Ligue 1 plus the really entitled shitty PSG fans.
Online JamesG L4

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25943 on: Today at 08:37:58 am »
Liverpool having an average season, lots of established players have left or are leaving.
The club is in turmoil behind the scenes and is losing key figures on a weekly basis.
In January, Mo meets Nasser Al-Khelaifi in London when top four looks very unlikely.
Mo posts on Instagram when top four has gone in May - uncharacteristic and suspicious.
FSG have a sell to buy policy, and without CL money would always be interested in selling a player at the right price - as previously demonstrated
The squad needs three or four key additions and they need to be funded

I think anybody who thinks the above scenario is absurd has forgotten how FSG operate. I hope its Mo being unhappy with the performance of the club, but I sense this could be the start of a summer long bore fest.

Online Simplexity

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25944 on: Today at 08:42:28 am »
Could defo see him leaving. He is in his thirties, how long does he have left at the very top level? Not many years. In his mind it probably stings to waste these years playing against sunday league players in Andorra.
Offline QC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25945 on: Today at 08:47:08 am »
Quite obviously not an 'angling for a move' message.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25946 on: Today at 08:47:23 am »
I think Salah is more loyal than the average pro, otherwise we would have a situation. Players at his level and his age just dont operate in the Europa League. Its delusional to think otherwise. Its a competition for has beens, could bes, never has beens, never will bes and who has a clue what theyll bes. Id be amazed if he plays any games on a Thursday night before 2024. Feel sad for him and Alisson that theyre staring down the barrel of some trips to play hairdressers, post office managers and electricians in Slovakia, Azerbaijan and Switzerland while the likes of Willock, Wilson and Pope are playing some of the best crews in Europe. Pretty rubbish from everybody whos not these 2 boys this season and have deprived them of being on the stage they merit.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25947 on: Today at 08:50:07 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:47:23 am
I think Salah is more loyal than the average pro, otherwise we would have a situation. Players at his level and his age just don’t operate in the Europa League. It’s delusional to think otherwise. It’s a competition for has beens, could bes, never has beens, never will bes and who has a clue what they’ll bes. I’d be amazed if he plays any games on a Thursday night before 2024. Feel sad for him and Alisson that they’re staring down the barrel of some trips to play hairdressers, post office managers and electricians in Slovakia, Azerbaijan and Switzerland while the likes of Willock, Wilson and Pope are playing some of the best crews in Europe. Pretty rubbish from everybody who’s not these 2 boys this season and have deprived them of being on the stage they merit.

Name me a club apart from one that has given their players the chance to compete in so many European cup finals?

Once they got to their second CL final i reckon Salah rightfully recognised that unless Madrid want him, he has got more chance of winning a CL here than anywhere.
Online Fruity

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25948 on: Today at 08:55:33 am »
Mo Salah is 31 in a couple of weeks so realistically doesn't have many years left at the top level. He will be at least 32 before he gets a chance of CL football if he stays with us so understand his frustration.

I could say if he put a couple of those penalties away we might not be in this situation but overall a big reason is the lack of investment in the squad which a good few of us were banging on about last summer (and summers before).

I can't really blame him if he wanted to leave - I have given up expecting players to show loyalty. Also I don't really know how the players feel about the lack of investment and things going on behind the scenes and whether they feel the club is not going in the right direction. We have all felt that at some point in time with employers and wanted to leave ourselves.

Overall I just hope the tight bollocks owners invest properly and don't fuck us up but deep down that just feels hopeful.
Online Aldo1988

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25949 on: Today at 09:01:18 am »
How people are reading that as anything but Mo being pissed off for the performance of the team over the season, some people in here need to take the tin foil hats off.
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25950 on: Today at 09:04:17 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:01:18 am
How people are reading that as anything but Mo being pissed off for the performance of the team over the season, some people in here need to take the tin foil hats off.

You shouldnt be surprised every setback of this kind  causes this reaction to occur. No surprise to see a certain someone in the middle of it all though.  ::)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25951 on: Today at 09:05:32 am »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 08:37:58 am
Liverpool having an average season, lots of established players have left or are leaving.
The club is in turmoil behind the scenes and is losing key figures on a weekly basis.
In January, Mo meets Nasser Al-Khelaifi in London when top four looks very unlikely.
Mo posts on Instagram when top four has gone in May - uncharacteristic and suspicious.
FSG have a sell to buy policy, and without CL money would always be interested in selling a player at the right price - as previously demonstrated
The squad needs three or four key additions and they need to be funded

I think anybody who thinks the above scenario is absurd has forgotten how FSG operate. I hope its Mo being unhappy with the performance of the club, but I sense this could be the start of a summer long bore fest.

When was the last time we sold anyone that we didn't want to?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25952 on: Today at 09:07:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:05:32 am
When was the last time we sold anyone that we didn't want to?

Mane.
Online Aldo1988

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25953 on: Today at 09:23:09 am »
Online JamesG L4

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25954 on: Today at 09:24:06 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:05:32 am
When was the last time we sold anyone that we didn't want to?

Last time we were in the Europa League.
Online meady1981

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25955 on: Today at 09:24:31 am »
Please don't do it to yourselves.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25956 on: Today at 09:28:28 am »
I don't think it's a warning or anything but I personally would not like to see that again from any of our players
