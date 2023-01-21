I think Salah is more loyal than the average pro, otherwise we would have a situation. Players at his level and his age just dont operate in the Europa League. Its delusional to think otherwise. Its a competition for has beens, could bes, never has beens, never will bes and who has a clue what theyll bes. Id be amazed if he plays any games on a Thursday night before 2024. Feel sad for him and Alisson that theyre staring down the barrel of some trips to play hairdressers, post office managers and electricians in Slovakia, Azerbaijan and Switzerland while the likes of Willock, Wilson and Pope are playing some of the best crews in Europe. Pretty rubbish from everybody whos not these 2 boys this season and have deprived them of being on the stage they merit.