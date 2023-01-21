Mo Salah is 31 in a couple of weeks so realistically doesn't have many years left at the top level. He will be at least 32 before he gets a chance of CL football if he stays with us so understand his frustration.



I could say if he put a couple of those penalties away we might not be in this situation but overall a big reason is the lack of investment in the squad which a good few of us were banging on about last summer (and summers before).



I can't really blame him if he wanted to leave - I have given up expecting players to show loyalty. Also I don't really know how the players feel about the lack of investment and things going on behind the scenes and whether they feel the club is not going in the right direction. We have all felt that at some point in time with employers and wanted to leave ourselves.



Overall I just hope the tight bollocks owners invest properly and don't fuck us up but deep down that just feels hopeful.