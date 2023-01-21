Should be a massive wake up call to the owners that Mo is putting out messages like that.



It should have happened in the summer (it didnt) but the entire club needs a collective coming together moment and put everything out in the open and tell each other this simply isnt acceptable. And I include the owners in that. Fuck planning pre-season trips to wherever and how were going to ramp up physical intensity only to crock players. Its time for some hard truths. Losing to Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds is why were in this mess. Start talking about what went wrong, fix it, and dont make the same mistakes again.