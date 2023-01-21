« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

SamLad

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25920 on: Today at 12:03:50 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
Everyone needs a holiday and a reset.
the players do too.
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25921 on: Today at 12:07:08 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
We will Al, If you start peddling this stupid narrative for the next 4 months that Mo will go I'm going to batter you with a fuckin' rhubarb.

The squad and the forward line especially are hugely imbalanced though mate. Something has to give.

We have five absolutely top-drawer forwards. The Europa League raises two problems.

Firstly our budget is going to take a huge hit.

Secondly, we need to spend big on the midfield.

Thirdly without CL football it will be almost impossible to keep 5 forwards happy. Missing a big league game and then playing midweek in a glamour tie is entirely different to missing out midweek and then playing with the kids in a Europa League walkover.

This isn't about selling Mo. It is about being amazed if we go into next season with the famous five upfront.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Samie

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25922 on: Today at 12:10:51 am
I would sell Jota in that hypothetical situation where your point comes to pass, but you didn't hear that from me, okay?  :D
MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25923 on: Today at 12:11:44 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:08 am
The squad and the forward line especially are hugely imbalanced though mate. Something has to give.

We have five absolutely top-drawer forwards. The Europa League raises two problems.

Firstly our budget is going to take a huge hit.

Secondly, we need to spend big on the midfield.

Thirdly without CL football it will be almost impossible to keep 5 forwards happy. Missing a big league game and then playing midweek in a glamour tie is entirely different to missing out midweek and then playing with the kids in a Europa League walkover.

This isn't about selling Mo. It is about being amazed if we go into next season with the famous five upfront.
We don't have 5 top drawer forwards. Some of them are projects with a lot of potential. Wouldn't class them as top drawer yet.
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25924 on: Today at 12:20:35 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:51 am
I would sell Jota in that hypothetical situation where your point comes to pass, but you didn't hear that from me, okay?  :D

He would be my choice as well.

We are far too left-centric. I said it months ago. Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Nunez all want to play from the left. I would sell Jota and bring in another right-sided attacker.

You look at the age profile of the attackers we have though and Mo is the outlier.
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25925 on: Today at 12:21:28 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:44 am
We don't have 5 top drawer forwards. Some of them are projects with a lot of potential. Wouldn't class them as top drawer yet.

Who are the projects ?
MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25926 on: Today at 12:22:52 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:21:28 am
Who are the projects ?
I'd class Darwin and Gakpo as projects. Good players already but they have a lot of potential to be better.

Top drawer is Mo or Mané. They are not at that level yet.
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25927 on: Today at 12:34:26 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:22:52 am
I'd class Darwin and Gakpo as projects. Good players already but they have a lot of potential to be better.

Top drawe is Mo or Mané. They are not at that level yet.

Until you compare Mo's numbers with Darwins at a similar age and then compare Gakpo's numbers with Mane at a similar age.

Look at Darwins numbers and Gakpo's numbers and they aren't projects.
JamesG L4

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25928 on: Today at 12:40:33 am
Tick. Tick. Tick.

The PSG rumours will start in 10. 9. 8.

In fact, that post looks like it was written by an agent.

Samie

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25929 on: Today at 12:49:30 am
PSG for the first time since Qatar took over are actually looking to cultivate a squad finally. And why the fuck would Mo go to a farmers league like Ligue 1?  ;D
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25930 on: Today at 12:55:54 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:30 am
PSG for the first time since Qatar took over are actually looking to cultivate a squad finally. And why the fuck would Mo go to a farmers league like Ligue 1?  ;D

Presumably, because it is guaranteed Champions League football.

As for PSG they are looking to create a team mentality, instead of ego-centric individuals like Neymar. Mo would be perfect for that. He is the perfect Pro.
NarutoReds

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25931 on: Today at 12:58:28 am
Quote from: Dumbstar on Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Europa League for the diver.

Oh no! Oh no!.

Lol.
I was scrolling the page while sipping my morning coffee (different timezone, lads) to read some great comments, enhancing my mood and saw this.

The fucking fuck? Why would someone take an effort to register on Liverpool online forum and suddenly did this, I have no idea.

Fuck off to RedCafe and sip your penis with sugar-coat syrup yer c*nt!!! Get out of here.

Diver? Seriously?
Samie

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25932 on: Today at 01:03:58 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:55:54 am
Presumably, because it is guaranteed Champions League football.

As for PSG they are looking to create a team mentality, instead of ego-centric individuals like Neymar. Mo would be perfect for that. He is the perfect Pro.

Mate, I know you're not being serious now. No player who's worth his salt is moving to PSG unless they want a huge pay packet.   ;D

Barrow Shaun

  • ******
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25933 on: Today at 01:11:33 am
Purely because I just saw the title of this thread....

That fucking hit v Chelsea. There was a kid in The Kop behind one of the posts worth checking out, on some footage I saw..
Cafe De Paris

  • *****
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25934 on: Today at 01:13:43 am
Well if someone wants to pay over 100 mil and we reinvest that money then if a player wants to leave LFC they can. I remember the uproar when Courtinho left. Didnt work out too badly for us did it.
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25935 on: Today at 01:22:26 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:03:58 am
Mate, I know you're not being serious now. No player who's worth his salt is moving to PSG unless they want a huge pay packet.   ;D



Deadly serious.

Mo is never going to win a global title with Egypt. He has made more money than he will ever spend. He has to think of his legacy.

Ronaldo and Messi have gone over the hill. This should be his time to shine. He wants to compete for global competitions and that means the Champions League. How many seasons of Champions League football did Ronaldo and Messi miss?   
WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25936 on: Today at 01:26:21 am
Oh come on Al, you're talking bollocks.

The guy was apologising to us, nothing more and nothing less. If he wanted to fuck off for blood money he'd have gone in the summer, he certainly wouldn't have signed a new contract.

Samie

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25937 on: Today at 01:27:43 am
PSG and Champions League? Give over.  ;D

And to regig your memory there old man, he has already won the Champions League.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25938 on: Today at 01:28:50 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
We will Al, If you start peddling this stupid narrative for the next 4 months that Mo will go I'm going to batter you with a fuckin' rhubarb.

I'll drown him in the custard.
Samie

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25939 on: Today at 01:35:21 am
Leave it to Al take a post about disappointed in themselves and letting down the fans from Mo and turning it into Mo leaving for fuckin' PSG.  ;D
Number 7

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25940 on: Today at 01:38:56 am
Should be a massive wake up call to the owners that Mo is putting out messages like that.

It should have happened in the summer (it didnt) but the entire club needs a collective coming together moment and put everything out in the open and tell each other this simply isnt acceptable. And I include the owners in that. Fuck planning pre-season trips to wherever and how were going to ramp up physical intensity only to crock players. Its time for some hard truths. Losing to Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds is why were in this mess. Start talking about what went wrong, fix it, and dont make the same mistakes again.
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25941 on: Today at 01:40:42 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:26:21 am
Oh come on Al, you're talking bollocks.

The guy was apologising to us, nothing more and nothing less. If he wanted to fuck off for blood money he'd have gone in the summer, he certainly wouldn't have signed a new contract.



Apologising for what. He is in the top 5 forwards in the World. The other four will almost certainly play in the Champions League.

Don't underestimate his desire to play at the highest level.
Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25942 on: Today at 01:40:52 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:27:43 am
And to regig your memory there old man, he has already won the Champions League.
That one was won under FSG when things were going well so it doesn't count ;)
Al 666

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25943 on: Today at 01:41:52 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:38:56 am
Should be a massive wake up call to the owners that Mo is putting out messages like that.

It should have happened in the summer (it didnt) but the entire club needs a collective coming together moment and put everything out in the open and tell each other this simply isnt acceptable. And I include the owners in that. Fuck planning pre-season trips to wherever and how were going to ramp up physical intensity only to crock players. Its time for some hard truths. Losing to Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds is why were in this mess. Start talking about what went wrong, fix it, and dont make the same mistakes again.

That talking should be done internally though.
Samie

  Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25944 on: Today at 01:44:21 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:40:42 am
Apologising for what. He is in the top 5 forwards in the World. The other four will almost certainly play in the Champions League.

Don't underestimate his desire to play at the highest level.

Mate, are you putting your money where your mouth is and going to bet that he's off this summer?  ;D
