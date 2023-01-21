We will Al, If you start peddling this stupid narrative for the next 4 months that Mo will go I'm going to batter you with a fuckin' rhubarb.



The squad and the forward line especially are hugely imbalanced though mate. Something has to give.We have five absolutely top-drawer forwards. The Europa League raises two problems.Firstly our budget is going to take a huge hit.Secondly, we need to spend big on the midfield.Thirdly without CL football it will be almost impossible to keep 5 forwards happy. Missing a big league game and then playing midweek in a glamour tie is entirely different to missing out midweek and then playing with the kids in a Europa League walkover.This isn't about selling Mo. It is about being amazed if we go into next season with the famous five upfront.