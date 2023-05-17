From 2004 or from when Giggs came onto the scene in 1991 or whenever it was?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Didn't know helping out your sister in law counted as an assist.
Assister-in-law?
Very good.
Or very very bad. Depending.
FA release contents of 'lengthy letter' Liverpool sent about Mohamed Salah treatmentLiverpool have written to the Football Association to demand answers over Mohamed Salah's treatment by referees over the course of the season.At the centre of a contentious decision that went unpunished during Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month, Salah was pulled back by defender Ben Davies but saw Paul Tierney take no action against the Welshman. Spurs then went up the other end of the pitch and scored, leaving Jurgen Klopp bemused on the touchline.Liverpool would issue an instant response to Richarlison's goal, resulting in an emotional goal celebration and controversial post-match comments from Klopp regarding Tierney's officiating. Learning his punishment for his actions yesterday afternoon, the Reds' boss was fined £75,000 and handed a two-match touchline ban by the FA for his remarks.Klopp received similar disciplinary action back in October, again caused by a challenge on Liverpool's No.11. Hauled to the ground by Bernardo Silva in the Reds' 1-0 victory over Manchester City, the Portuguese midfielder remarkably saw his tackle ignored by referee Anthony Taylor.Making reference to these incidents in a letter to the FA, a statement read: "Liverpools letter continued, explaining its belief that Salah had not been treated fairly by a number of refereeing decisions during the season. Whilst making clear that it made no accusations against Mr Tierney, Liverpool pointed to the fact that the had been involved in what it considered to have been a number of questionable decisions involving the club. That, it said, had led to a degree of sensitivity regarding Mr Tierney."Reportedly fouled every 98.8 minutes in the Premier League this season, this statistic pales into insignificance compared to Jack Grealish's figure of 27.2. Asked after Liverpool's triumph over Tottenham if this surprised him, Klopp said: "Yes, these stats are surprising. I know them [the statistics] as well. He has the ball constantly at his feet, Mo is a dribbler and scores an insane number of goals over the years and it is like this. How Mo deals with all of this, I don't know."With the Silva decision taken into account and now this foul, it is the same punishment. I don't understand it. If nothing happens after that then it is done and dusted but we concede a goal 35 seconds after this incident."
His short passing is a mess at the moment but he's still capable of providing killer balls. Looked a bit jaded out there today, I thought.
Why does he get picked on when every other player was just as off it today? At least he caused them a load of trouble and put a superb assist in.Only when he's gone will some people will finally realise what he brings to a game
I dont mean to pick on him. Its just kind of puzzling to see such a good player mess simple things up
Yeah his passing was bad, and has been off this season. But he's miles ahead of the rest of our attackers and that's the main issue. If he has an off game we don't look like scoring.
Why does he get picked on when every other player was just as off it today?
It'd be good if could rest him occasionally. No player can play the number of minutes he does and always be at his best.
Yeah assists our last 4 goals but sometimes it's off. Needa a mental rest.
100% his ability to always be available seems to be this strange scenario when he plays every minute and clearly could do with a rest from time to time. Hopefully Doak starts to get some minutes in the Europa next season.
Because he's a legitimate world class player who is on massive wages in comparison to the rest of the squad and was regularly flubbing easy 5-10 yard passes.
He looks after himself brilliantly, in fine musculature however now it might to wiseto rest him once and a while, maybe play him 30-32 times next season, or off the bench more?
whoever wrote this:Reportedly fouled every 98.8 minutes in the Premier League this season, this statistic pales into insignificance compared to Jack Grealish's figure of 27.2obviously doesn't realize he's making our point for us!!!who wrote that shit?
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]