Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Jshooters

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25720 on: April 24, 2023, 10:29:15 pm
A mate sent me an Instagram reel from an online fans discussion thing where they pulled out a stat that since Mo signed for us hes had more yellow cards for removing his shirt after scoring against the Mancs than theyve scored goals at Anfield.  Love it.
Believer

kloppismydad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25721 on: Yesterday at 04:56:01 pm
300th appearance for us today! Playing like a man possessed. I love him to bits!
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25722 on: Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm
Effortlessly gets you 25+ every single season like it's nothing.

This will likely be his second best scoring season for us.

Incredible



The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25723 on: Yesterday at 05:26:41 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm
Effortlessly gets you 25+ every single season like it's nothing.

This will likely be his second best scoring season for us.

Incredible

Some on here wanted him sold or questioned his quality since new contract ;D
Aldo1988

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25724 on: Yesterday at 05:28:34 pm
Balls of steel to put that pen away after his current form taking them.
kloppismydad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25725 on: Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:26:41 pm
Some on here wanted him sold or questioned his quality since new contract ;D

Some on here also want(ed) to sell Trent :lmao This place can be very amusing at times!
Aldo1988

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25726 on: Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:26:41 pm
Some on here wanted him sold or questioned his quality since new contract ;D

Yep, he is in decline remember  ;) ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25727 on: Yesterday at 06:49:13 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Some on here also want(ed) to sell Trent :lmao This place can be very amusing at times!
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
Yep, he is in decline remember  ;) ;D
;D

Was great first half.
shank94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25728 on: Yesterday at 07:35:01 pm
Glad he scored a fcking penalty
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25729 on: Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
That moment when he played RB... Ran back like a man possessed.
Bread

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25730 on: Yesterday at 09:26:00 pm
I love Mo, but I need him to accept that he's not going to score that wriggly solo goal again. ;D
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25731 on: Yesterday at 09:52:44 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:26:00 pm
I love Mo, but I need him to accept that he's not going to score that wriggly solo goal again. ;D

he's taking too long to shoot nowadays - he needs to catch the defenders off guard with a snap shot like Bowen did to VVD the other day (called off on VAR) - a little touch inside and shoot.
rocz189

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25732 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:52:44 pm
he's taking too long to shoot nowadays - he needs to catch the defenders off guard with a snap shot like Bowen did to VVD the other day (called off on VAR) - a little touch inside and shoot.

I wish he would score as many as Jared Bowen, then we would have a player
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25733 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 pm
Quote from: rocz189 on Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm
I wish he would score as many as Jared Bowen, then we would have a player

That's not the point. The point is that there are a lot of defenders he often needs to get around to get a clear shot - often he waits for the perfect opportunity and then the window to shoot closes. I'm suggesting he needs to try to catch them off guard from time to time.
Aldo1988

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25734 on: Yesterday at 10:30:36 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 23, 2022, 02:59:41 pm
Thing is Aldo, you and your superduperfan posts are more tiresome than his.

As far as this game and our last few months go, we played badly but were also very close to scoring on several occasions. That's the strange thing about this season so far. The Arsenal game was treated as a tragedy despite us scoring twice and having a credible penalty turned down.

Salah looks a shadow of himself this time last year, and for wide forwards his age with this many miles on the clock it's usually the sign of a permanent decline. Doesn't mean it definitely will be but chances are pretty good, whether we like it or not. So if he doesn't have the pace he did, how do we fit him into the team so he's still effective?

Whatever happened to James (not the band, they were okay)?

SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25735 on: Today at 12:10:21 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:16:59 pm
That's not the point. The point is that there are a lot of defenders he often needs to get around to get a clear shot - often he waits for the perfect opportunity and then the window to shoot closes. I'm suggesting he needs to try to catch them off guard from time to time.
I'm hoping we'll see a thunderblast like the one vs Chelsea a few years back.  screw getting closer all the time and trying to work through 3 defenders.
kvarmeismydad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25736 on: Today at 12:19:44 am
My main analysis on Salah is that his hair has now broken off into sections. He has a rocket fuel section at the back, two sections at the side who aren't confident at all about what they are supposed to be doing and an absolute dance floor of a central piece that says I'm Mo Salah and I am great which is overconfident considering its the least dence section of the fab four parts. In my opinion the band needs to get back together in a more uniformed group to see it get back to its very best
 I'm sure the stat guys at the club will also see this during the data analysis work.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25737 on: Today at 12:06:23 pm
His passing is really underrated. What a ball in the build up to Diaz's goal! If you factor in his assists, he's making a goal contribution almost every game across 6 seasons.
Yorkykopite

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25738 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:06:23 pm
His passing is really underrated. What a ball in the build up to Diaz's goal! If you factor in his assists, he's making a goal contribution almost every game across 6 seasons.

The pass to Trent for the first goal was very good too. A small thing, but the fact there was no tell-tale back-lift at all helped Curtis Jones avoid being offside.

Someone said earlier in the thread that Mo might shoot earlier occasionally. I agree with that. For the same reason as I liked his pass.
Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25739 on: Today at 04:09:31 pm


What I see not mentioned a lot is his availability. I don't think people understand how much commitment it takes off the pitch to have this record.
