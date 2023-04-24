My main analysis on Salah is that his hair has now broken off into sections. He has a rocket fuel section at the back, two sections at the side who aren't confident at all about what they are supposed to be doing and an absolute dance floor of a central piece that says I'm Mo Salah and I am great which is overconfident considering its the least dence section of the fab four parts. In my opinion the band needs to get back together in a more uniformed group to see it get back to its very best

I'm sure the stat guys at the club will also see this during the data analysis work.