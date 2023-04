If he sees out the next two years of his contract here he'll surely be up to 4th highest scorer, but really, I'd love to see him play all of his football here and retire as a Liverpool player, he might lose some pace as he kicks on but he's the type I'd want to stay at all costs. You can't keep all the players like that but with respect to Bobby and Mane, Salah is just on another level of productivity in front of goal. Look how many assists he chips in with too, it's outstanding. Not forgetting Salah is a good few years older than anyone else we have in attack, and even he's not dead old at 30.