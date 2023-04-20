I wouldn't have Suarez, Souness or Dalglish personally.



Hard to include Dalglish based on when I've been watching (since 1984/85). Best years were behind him at that point. Souness had left by 1984.



I'd have Mane and Barnes ahead of Suarez. Think their individual contributions were better even if Suarez arguably had a better peak (for about 18-24 months). I'm still not convinced Suarez peak was better than Barnes from 1987-89 but that might be rose tinted spectacles. Mane was ata peak attacking level for Liverpool for considerably longer than Barnes or Suarez. His consistent brilliance season after season is similar to Salah's.



Mane's attacking performances are at least 1, probably 2, levels below Salah, even at his peak - Salah in the league has averaged a goal contribution every 94 mins in the PL and every 95 in the CL. Mane's record is a goal contribution every 134 in the PL 142 - so not even close. What you could say is his defensive efforts were overall more solid than Salah (at least early Salah - this season I'd argue Salah has been as good as mane ever was with that respect).