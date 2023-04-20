Same. Is there any footage of Gordon Hodgson out there? Think he had the most hat tricks for us and the best goals per minutes of anyone. Completely different game back then of course but would love to know what he was like.
I wouldn't have Suarez, Souness or Dalglish personally. Hard to include Dalglish based on when I've been watching (since 1984/85). Best years were behind him at that point. Souness had left by 1984.I'd have Mane and Barnes ahead of Suarez. Think their individual contributions were better even if Suarez arguably had a better peak (for about 18-24 months). I'm still not convinced Suarez peak was better than Barnes from 1987-89 but that might be rose tinted spectacles. Mane was ata peak attacking level for Liverpool for considerably longer than Barnes or Suarez. His consistent brilliance season after season is similar to Salah's.
The praise for him is OTT. Most of his goals are pace goals anyway.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
He has an amazing total, no matter how many times people will say he's not had a "good" season you only have to look at his total record to see how incredible he has been for us since he first signed. A definite legend now.
