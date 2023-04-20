« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2405993 times)

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25680 on: April 20, 2023, 08:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 20, 2023, 11:39:09 am
Same. Is there any footage of Gordon Hodgson out there? Think he had the most hat tricks for us and the best goals per minutes of anyone. Completely different game back then of course but would love to know what he was like.
Agree, its some record isnt it? There should just about be some footage given when he played. Just looked him up and saw he was only 47 when he died. His wiki says he once took all 10 wickets in an innings too. One of those annoying all rounders 😂
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25681 on: Yesterday at 04:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 19, 2023, 12:55:08 pm
I wouldn't have Suarez, Souness or Dalglish personally.

Hard to include Dalglish based on when I've been watching (since 1984/85). Best years were behind him at that point. Souness had left by 1984.

I'd have Mane and Barnes ahead of Suarez. Think their individual contributions were better even if Suarez arguably had a better peak (for about 18-24 months). I'm still not convinced Suarez peak was better than Barnes from 1987-89 but that might be rose tinted spectacles. Mane was ata  peak attacking level for Liverpool for considerably longer than Barnes or Suarez. His consistent brilliance season after season is similar to Salah's.

Mane's attacking performances are at least 1, probably 2, levels below Salah, even at his peak - Salah in the league has averaged a goal contribution every 94 mins in the PL and every 95 in the CL.  Mane's record is a goal contribution every 134 in the PL 142 - so not even close.  What you could say is his defensive efforts were overall more solid than Salah (at least early Salah - this season I'd argue Salah has been as good as mane ever was with that respect). 
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25682 on: Yesterday at 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on April 20, 2023, 11:31:44 am
The praise for him is OTT.
Most of his goals are pace goals anyway.

Pace, skill and awareness goals most of them.

And about 120 of them are just stat-padding.

He'll be padding about 3-4 at the weekend, so predictable Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25683 on: Today at 05:02:49 pm »
Now level on Liverpool goals with Robbie Fowler, in 71 fewer games.

And all time great.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25684 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm »
Never thought I would ever love a player as much as I loved Stevie, but this guy is right up there, running him close.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25685 on: Today at 05:14:42 pm »
He has an amazing total, no matter how many times people will say he's not had a "good" season you only have to look at his total record to see how incredible he has been for us since he first signed. A definite legend now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25686 on: Today at 06:12:04 pm »
How do you score the same as Fowler in 70 odd games less - ludicrous
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25687 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm »
Online farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25688 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
What an ungrateful bastard! Didn't even go to shake Freuler's hand for holding him for his goal to keep him onside...

He has the potential to reach the Billy Liddell goal tally, fucking scary! One season wonder...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online DangerScouse

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25689 on: Today at 08:16:58 pm »
I'd say he has Hodgson in his sights! What a fucking signing he has been. Love him!
Online DangerScouse

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25690 on: Today at 08:17:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:14:42 pm
He has an amazing total, no matter how many times people will say he's not had a "good" season you only have to look at his total record to see how incredible he has been for us since he first signed. A definite legend now.

26 goals and 10 assists so he's likely to hit 30 again!
