« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 637 638 639 640 641 [642]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2404179 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25640 on: April 10, 2023, 08:32:22 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 10, 2023, 08:28:59 am
Why has he changed what was working, he used to do his run up and go straight down the middle with enough power that even if the keeper stays central its still hard to save

Seems to be overthinking it

deffo - it can get inside your head

needs a break from it for a few games
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,975
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25641 on: April 17, 2023, 08:44:30 pm »
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1648048587094347778

Quote
Mohamed Salah has now scored more left-footed goals (106) than any other player in Premier League history, overtaking Robbie Fowler.

Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25642 on: April 18, 2023, 01:34:24 am »
No love for Mo? ;D

He's absolutely brilliant, pushing Stevie in my list of fav Liverpool players ever. His consistency is amazing - 26 goals already this season, should easily cross the 30 mark for us.

That 150m bid for him in the summer may come in, as some here are hoping for ;)
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25643 on: April 18, 2023, 01:51:56 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on April 18, 2023, 01:34:24 am
No love for Mo? ;D

He's absolutely brilliant, pushing Stevie in my list of fav Liverpool players ever. His consistency is amazing - 26 goals already this season, should easily cross the 30 mark for us.

That 150m bid for him in the summer may come in, as some here are hoping for ;)

One of our all time greats.
He is taken for granted by too many Reds.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,519
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25644 on: April 18, 2023, 01:53:13 am »
Wonder if wed got a pen with Mo on 2 goals if hed have taken it. Hed have definitely wanted the hatrick.

Hes scored more goals for us than Kenny, and its only a matter of time until he passes Fowler & Gerrard in that regard.

Already an All time Liverpool legend, but one whos still got plenty left to give

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,336
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25645 on: April 18, 2023, 06:39:46 am »
I hate these records... Who scored the most left footed goals in the PL from Monday through Thursday on leap years, except for noontime games, held on even dates...

Just say the man is a legend.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25646 on: April 18, 2023, 08:10:51 am »
Excellent goals tonight and he played well, good to see him add to his goal tally
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25647 on: April 18, 2023, 08:47:56 am »
Yeah, but he can't take pens  ::)
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25648 on: April 18, 2023, 09:22:08 am »
Would a front three of Suarez-Rush-Salah have worked?

Rush would be great in the modern game, he was a 90-minute pressing hell for defenders, before pressing was a term.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25649 on: April 18, 2023, 09:29:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on April 18, 2023, 06:39:46 am
I hate these records... Who scored the most left footed goals in the PL from Monday through Thursday on leap years, except for noontime games, held on even dates...


Wearing orange boots...


Quote from: farawayred on April 18, 2023, 06:39:46 am
Just say the man is a legend.

 ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,361
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25650 on: April 18, 2023, 09:31:00 am »
Great goals from him last night.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25651 on: April 18, 2023, 11:54:26 am »
Michael Owen, at his best, was great. The most goals he ever scored in a season was 28. Salah has 26 and a lot people would have said all year that he isnt quite on his game.

A freakish level of production and availability. Needs one more to catch God and 4 more to catch Stevie...Incredible player.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,147
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25652 on: April 18, 2023, 12:15:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 18, 2023, 06:39:46 am
I hate these records... Who scored the most left footed goals in the PL from Monday through Thursday on leap years, except for noontime games, held on even dates...

Just say the man is a legend.

You'll be surprised to know it's Michael Carrick.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,907
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25653 on: April 18, 2023, 12:30:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 18, 2023, 12:15:07 pm
You'll be surprised to know it's Michael Carrick.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,476
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25654 on: April 18, 2023, 01:30:51 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on April 18, 2023, 09:22:08 am
Would a front three of Suarez-Rush-Salah have worked?

Rush would be great in the modern game, he was a 90-minute pressing hell for defenders, before pressing was a term.

Salah would probably score a lot less with a No9 like Rush.

Put Dalglish in that false 9 role and reckon Salah would be getting 40+ goals a seasn
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,975
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25655 on: April 18, 2023, 09:15:26 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,257
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25656 on: April 18, 2023, 09:30:28 pm »
All being well Mo will be too 5 by the end of the season.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25657 on: April 18, 2023, 09:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 18, 2023, 09:15:26 pm


147 goals per minute is some going.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25658 on: April 18, 2023, 11:08:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on April 18, 2023, 09:46:41 pm
147 goals per minute is some going.
was just gonna post that.  and it was only in 297 Apperances, whatever they are.  :)
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,907
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25659 on: April 18, 2023, 11:13:11 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on April 18, 2023, 09:46:41 pm
147 goals per minute is some going.

That's how I read it as well ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,476
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25660 on: April 18, 2023, 11:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 18, 2023, 09:15:26 pm


Salah could be 5th highest scorer in the clubs history by the end of the season.

If he fulfils his current contract and stays fit then his realistic aim must be to end his Liverpool career in the Top 3 highest scorers in the clubs history.

If Mo does that then hed undoubtedly be one of the best players ever to play for the club.

Ive been watching us about 38 years and Id say hes in the Top 5 players in my time watching us. Id say only Barnes, Rush and Gerrard are definitely in that bracket with him. Possibly Mane, van Dijk and Hansen also.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,257
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25661 on: April 18, 2023, 11:54:11 pm »
How many of Rushys goals came in his first spell with us, and how many in his second?

When Mo gets to 200 hell be the first player to score that many in close to 40 years. Greatness.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25662 on: April 18, 2023, 11:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 18, 2023, 01:30:51 pm
Salah would probably score a lot less with a No9 like Rush.

Put Dalglish in that false 9 role and reckon Salah would be getting 40+ goals a seasn


Doing a bit of a Spurs Ardiles to shoehorn them all in  :D

      Suarez Rush Salah
              Dalglish
        Souness Gerrard
Robertson VVD Hansen TAA
              Alisson

(Ive only watched since 1974)
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,439
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25663 on: Yesterday at 12:08:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 18, 2023, 11:54:11 pm
How many of Rushys goals came in his first spell with us, and how many in his second?

When Mo gets to 200 hell be the first player to score that many in close to 40 years. Greatness.

Not long before Salah I wondered when we'd sign our next 100 goals man. Torres and Suarez had great scoring records but had fucked off before hitting that number. Since then Mane's hit over 100 and left, Bobby's done it and will be leaving soon, and Salah should one day hit 200. Incredible attack we've had and seem to be building towards again.

Jota/Nunez/Gakpo/Ben Doak all to follow, hopefully  :D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25664 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 am »
It will be a very long time before somebody scores more goals for the club than Mo has already - fantastic servant, will forever be aligned with the Klopp era.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,080
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25665 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 18, 2023, 11:54:11 pm
How many of Rushys goals came in his first spell with us, and how many in his second?

When Mo gets to 200 hell be the first player to score that many in close to 40 years. Greatness.

207 goals between 81/82 and 86/87 (331 appearances)
139 between 88/89 and 95/96 (329 appearances)

To match Rush's first spell, Mo needs 25 goals in his next 34 games. I wouldn't put it past him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:37 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,367
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25666 on: Yesterday at 12:25:29 pm »
One of our best ever.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25667 on: Yesterday at 12:51:28 pm »
imagine how good he'd be if he could score pens  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,476
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25668 on: Yesterday at 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on April 18, 2023, 11:59:08 pm

Doing a bit of a Spurs Ardiles to shoehorn them all in  :D

      Suarez Rush Salah
              Dalglish
        Souness Gerrard
Robertson VVD Hansen TAA
              Alisson

(Ive only watched since 1974)

I wouldn't have Suarez, Souness or Dalglish personally.

Hard to include Dalglish based on when I've been watching (since 1984/85). Best years were behind him at that point. Souness had left by 1984.

I'd have Mane and Barnes ahead of Suarez. Think their individual contributions were better even if Suarez arguably had a better peak (for about 18-24 months). I'm still not convinced Suarez peak was better than Barnes from 1987-89 but that might be rose tinted spectacles. Mane was ata  peak attacking level for Liverpool for considerably longer than Barnes or Suarez. His consistent brilliance season after season is similar to Salah's.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25669 on: Yesterday at 01:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 18, 2023, 11:41:24 pm
Salah could be 5th highest scorer in the clubs history by the end of the season.

If he fulfils his current contract and stays fit then his realistic aim must be to end his Liverpool career in the Top 3 highest scorers in the clubs history.

If Mo does that then hed undoubtedly be one of the best players ever to play for the club.

Ive been watching us about 38 years and Id say hes in the Top 5 players in my time watching us. Id say only Barnes, Rush and Gerrard are definitely in that bracket with him. Possibly Mane, van Dijk and Hansen also.
I must admit I love to see these top scorer / appearance charts because it reconnects me with our past legends. I remember old programmes that would have running totals of LFC games/goals and we'd often have players in the hundreds of appearances. I just though that was how it was - players stuck around and won stuff - until they didn't.

What the Klopp era has given us back is players that spend their prime years with us, which puts them in the hundreds of appearances category, and for the goalscorers, gives them the chance to put themselves up there with all time greats.

I've read that he's quite into these records and I've wondered how far he could go. I've always seen 5th as the most likely, but you're right, 3rd is a possibility. Wherever he ends up, it'll be some legacy. Top 5 all time goalscorer, probably in the top 50 all time appearances and won every trophy. Firmly in legend category for me.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,341
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25670 on: Today at 01:28:29 am »
What a player this guy has been... absolute legend...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25671 on: Today at 01:36:02 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 01:28:29 am
What a player this guy has been... absolute legend...

Not bad for a winger.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,619
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25672 on: Today at 09:52:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:36:02 am
Not bad for a winger.

Not bad for a one season wonder.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,367
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25673 on: Today at 09:59:58 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:52:52 am
Not bad for a one season wonder.
Still amuses me that some thought he should be sold and predictably criticized wages he was on earlier this season.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,187
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25674 on: Today at 11:31:44 am »
The praise for him is OTT.
Most of his goals are pace goals anyway.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,257
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25675 on: Today at 11:39:09 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:32:46 pm
I must admit I love to see these top scorer / appearance charts because it reconnects me with our past legends. I remember old programmes that would have running totals of LFC games/goals and we'd often have players in the hundreds of appearances. I just though that was how it was - players stuck around and won stuff - until they didn't.

What the Klopp era has given us back is players that spend their prime years with us, which puts them in the hundreds of appearances category, and for the goalscorers, gives them the chance to put themselves up there with all time greats.

I've read that he's quite into these records and I've wondered how far he could go. I've always seen 5th as the most likely, but you're right, 3rd is a possibility. Wherever he ends up, it'll be some legacy. Top 5 all time goalscorer, probably in the top 50 all time appearances and won every trophy. Firmly in legend category for me.

Same. Is there any footage of Gordon Hodgson out there? Think he had the most hat tricks for us and the best goals per minutes of anyone. Completely different game back then of course but would love to know what he was like.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,361
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25676 on: Today at 11:46:34 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:32:46 pm
I must admit I love to see these top scorer / appearance charts because it reconnects me with our past legends. I remember old programmes that would have running totals of LFC games/goals and we'd often have players in the hundreds of appearances. I just though that was how it was - players stuck around and won stuff - until they didn't.

What the Klopp era has given us back is players that spend their prime years with us, which puts them in the hundreds of appearances category, and for the goalscorers, gives them the chance to put themselves up there with all time greats.

I've read that he's quite into these records and I've wondered how far he could go. I've always seen 5th as the most likely, but you're right, 3rd is a possibility. Wherever he ends up, it'll be some legacy. Top 5 all time goalscorer, probably in the top 50 all time appearances and won every trophy. Firmly in legend category for me.

Totally agree.  Up there with our very best.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,147
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25677 on: Today at 12:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:39:09 am
Same. Is there any footage of Gordon Hodgson out there? Think he had the most hat tricks for us and the best goals per minutes of anyone. Completely different game back then of course but would love to know what he was like.

His methods would surely translate to the modern era.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,907
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25678 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:16:36 pm
His methods would surely translate to the modern era.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,180
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25679 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:31:44 am
The praise for him is OTT.
Most of his goals are pace goals anyway.

After refusing to pass to a Bayern player...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 637 638 639 640 641 [642]   Go Up
« previous next »
 