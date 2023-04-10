Salah could be 5th highest scorer in the clubs history by the end of the season.



If he fulfils his current contract and stays fit then his realistic aim must be to end his Liverpool career in the Top 3 highest scorers in the clubs history.



If Mo does that then hed undoubtedly be one of the best players ever to play for the club.



Ive been watching us about 38 years and Id say hes in the Top 5 players in my time watching us. Id say only Barnes, Rush and Gerrard are definitely in that bracket with him. Possibly Mane, van Dijk and Hansen also.



I must admit I love to see these top scorer / appearance charts because it reconnects me with our past legends. I remember old programmes that would have running totals of LFC games/goals and we'd often have players in the hundreds of appearances. I just though that was how it was - players stuck around and won stuff - until they didn't.What the Klopp era has given us back is players that spend their prime years with us, which puts them in the hundreds of appearances category, and for the goalscorers, gives them the chance to put themselves up there with all time greats.I've read that he's quite into these records and I've wondered how far he could go. I've always seen 5th as the most likely, but you're right, 3rd is a possibility. Wherever he ends up, it'll be some legacy. Top 5 all time goalscorer, probably in the top 50 all time appearances and won every trophy. Firmly in legend category for me.