Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,754
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25640 on: April 10, 2023, 08:32:22 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 10, 2023, 08:28:59 am
Why has he changed what was working, he used to do his run up and go straight down the middle with enough power that even if the keeper stays central its still hard to save

Seems to be overthinking it

deffo - it can get inside your head

needs a break from it for a few games
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,960
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25641 on: April 17, 2023, 08:44:30 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1648048587094347778

Quote
Mohamed Salah has now scored more left-footed goals (106) than any other player in Premier League history, overtaking Robbie Fowler.

kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25642 on: Yesterday at 01:34:24 am
No love for Mo? ;D

He's absolutely brilliant, pushing Stevie in my list of fav Liverpool players ever. His consistency is amazing - 26 goals already this season, should easily cross the 30 mark for us.

That 150m bid for him in the summer may come in, as some here are hoping for ;)
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25643 on: Yesterday at 01:51:56 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 01:34:24 am
No love for Mo? ;D

He's absolutely brilliant, pushing Stevie in my list of fav Liverpool players ever. His consistency is amazing - 26 goals already this season, should easily cross the 30 mark for us.

That 150m bid for him in the summer may come in, as some here are hoping for ;)

One of our all time greats.
He is taken for granted by too many Reds.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,518
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25644 on: Yesterday at 01:53:13 am
Wonder if wed got a pen with Mo on 2 goals if hed have taken it. Hed have definitely wanted the hatrick.

Hes scored more goals for us than Kenny, and its only a matter of time until he passes Fowler & Gerrard in that regard.

Already an All time Liverpool legend, but one whos still got plenty left to give

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,327
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25645 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 am
I hate these records... Who scored the most left footed goals in the PL from Monday through Thursday on leap years, except for noontime games, held on even dates...

Just say the man is a legend.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25646 on: Yesterday at 08:10:51 am
Excellent goals tonight and he played well, good to see him add to his goal tally
Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25647 on: Yesterday at 08:47:56 am
Yeah, but he can't take pens  ::)
LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25648 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 am
Would a front three of Suarez-Rush-Salah have worked?

Rush would be great in the modern game, he was a 90-minute pressing hell for defenders, before pressing was a term.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25649 on: Yesterday at 09:29:54 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:39:46 am
I hate these records... Who scored the most left footed goals in the PL from Monday through Thursday on leap years, except for noontime games, held on even dates...


Wearing orange boots...


Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:39:46 am
Just say the man is a legend.

 ;)
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25650 on: Yesterday at 09:31:00 am
Great goals from him last night.
b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25651 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 am
Michael Owen, at his best, was great. The most goals he ever scored in a season was 28. Salah has 26 and a lot people would have said all year that he isnt quite on his game.

A freakish level of production and availability. Needs one more to catch God and 4 more to catch Stevie...Incredible player.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,136
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25652 on: Yesterday at 12:15:07 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:39:46 am
I hate these records... Who scored the most left footed goals in the PL from Monday through Thursday on leap years, except for noontime games, held on even dates...

Just say the man is a legend.

You'll be surprised to know it's Michael Carrick.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25653 on: Yesterday at 12:30:45 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:15:07 pm
You'll be surprised to know it's Michael Carrick.

;D
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,474
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25654 on: Yesterday at 01:30:51 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 09:22:08 am
Would a front three of Suarez-Rush-Salah have worked?

Rush would be great in the modern game, he was a 90-minute pressing hell for defenders, before pressing was a term.

Salah would probably score a lot less with a No9 like Rush.

Put Dalglish in that false 9 role and reckon Salah would be getting 40+ goals a seasn
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,960
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25655 on: Yesterday at 09:15:26 pm
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,242
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25656 on: Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
All being well Mo will be too 5 by the end of the season.
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25657 on: Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:15:26 pm


147 goals per minute is some going.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25658 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
147 goals per minute is some going.
was just gonna post that.  and it was only in 297 Apperances, whatever they are.  :)
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25659 on: Yesterday at 11:13:11 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
147 goals per minute is some going.

That's how I read it as well ;D
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,474
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25660 on: Yesterday at 11:41:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:15:26 pm


Salah could be 5th highest scorer in the clubs history by the end of the season.

If he fulfils his current contract and stays fit then his realistic aim must be to end his Liverpool career in the Top 3 highest scorers in the clubs history.

If Mo does that then hed undoubtedly be one of the best players ever to play for the club.

Ive been watching us about 38 years and Id say hes in the Top 5 players in my time watching us. Id say only Barnes, Rush and Gerrard are definitely in that bracket with him. Possibly Mane, van Dijk and Hansen also.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,242
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25661 on: Yesterday at 11:54:11 pm
How many of Rushys goals came in his first spell with us, and how many in his second?

When Mo gets to 200 hell be the first player to score that many in close to 40 years. Greatness.
LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25662 on: Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:30:51 pm
Salah would probably score a lot less with a No9 like Rush.

Put Dalglish in that false 9 role and reckon Salah would be getting 40+ goals a seasn


Doing a bit of a Spurs Ardiles to shoehorn them all in  :D

      Suarez Rush Salah
              Dalglish
        Souness Gerrard
Robertson VVD Hansen TAA
              Alisson

(Ive only watched since 1974)
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,436
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25663 on: Today at 12:08:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:54:11 pm
How many of Rushys goals came in his first spell with us, and how many in his second?

When Mo gets to 200 hell be the first player to score that many in close to 40 years. Greatness.

Not long before Salah I wondered when we'd sign our next 100 goals man. Torres and Suarez had great scoring records but had fucked off before hitting that number. Since then Mane's hit over 100 and left, Bobby's done it and will be leaving soon, and Salah should one day hit 200. Incredible attack we've had and seem to be building towards again.

Jota/Nunez/Gakpo/Ben Doak all to follow, hopefully  :D
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25664 on: Today at 11:31:33 am
It will be a very long time before somebody scores more goals for the club than Mo has already - fantastic servant, will forever be aligned with the Klopp era.
