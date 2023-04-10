Salah could be 5th highest scorer in the clubs history by the end of the season.
If he fulfils his current contract and stays fit then his realistic aim must be to end his Liverpool career in the Top 3 highest scorers in the clubs history.
If Mo does that then hed undoubtedly be one of the best players ever to play for the club.
Ive been watching us about 38 years and Id say hes in the Top 5 players in my time watching us. Id say only Barnes, Rush and Gerrard are definitely in that bracket with him. Possibly Mane, van Dijk and Hansen also.