Salah could be 5th highest scorer in the club’s history by the end of the season.If he fulfils his current contract and stays fit then his realistic aim must be to end his Liverpool career in the Top 3 highest scorers in the clubs history.If Mo does that then he’d undoubtedly be one of the best players ever to play for the club.I’ve been watching us about 38 years and I’d say he’s in the Top 5 players in my time watching us. I’d say only Barnes, Rush and Gerrard are definitely in that bracket with him. Possibly Mane, van Dijk and Hansen also.