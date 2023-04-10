



Salah could be 5th highest scorer in the clubs history by the end of the season.If he fulfils his current contract and stays fit then his realistic aim must be to end his Liverpool career in the Top 3 highest scorers in the clubs history.If Mo does that then hed undoubtedly be one of the best players ever to play for the club.Ive been watching us about 38 years and Id say hes in the Top 5 players in my time watching us. Id say only Barnes, Rush and Gerrard are definitely in that bracket with him. Possibly Mane, van Dijk and Hansen also.