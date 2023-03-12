The bit that is a complete and utter lie is that Mo threw a tantrum, then off the back of that Milner decided to let him be the designated penalty taker to stat pad and not upset him.



Might be imagining this but didn't Salah literally discuss why he takes our pens within the last week or so?



Off memory, Kane was ahead on goals and Salah was given pens and has taken them since.



Yeah that is a lie. Milly let him take a pen earlier at Huddersfield so he's catch Kane in the golden boot race and then handed over the roleYes on Friday on LFCTVWHAT THEY SAID: Salah has told the LFCTV Original production When Stevie met Salah...: I think when I came I wasn't in the first one, two, three, four [penalty takers]. I don't know. Then there was a game at Huddersfield [in January 2018] and [Harry] Kane was scoring 21, 22 [goals]. Something like this. There was only one difference [between Kane and Salah]. Then Milner was in the game and I wasn't really aware of everything going on. I was like 'Okay. I'm going to take it', I asked him nicely. A few players came to me and I said 'guys, I need to take it. I need to score. We're already [two] goals up'. And for me, there he [Milner] told me to take it. So I took and equalised with Kane and after that Milner came to me [to let me take them].