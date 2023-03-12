It's tactical. He needs someone that can hold it up and take the physical pressure of him. He can't be the focal point of our attack anymore in terms of using him as an outlet. He's not strong enough to hold it and he's not as quick as he used to be so he can't be the vertical outball that he used to be.
When you look at our attackers, who's a reliable out ball when we are under pressure?
This is a funny post, its hard to decipher also, hes not strong enough to hold it? What wide foeward in the world is stronger than Salah?
Ill wait.
As an outlet he still is, we saw him outpace Nacho and Rudiger a couple times, i feel like i watch a different game from many of you, its funny how some of you lots opinion differs so much week from week also, my opinion has pretty much been the same throughout the thread, it takes a great game against United for many of you to come in here tucking your tails, the same will happen again.