Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

RedG13

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25560 on: March 12, 2023, 08:22:58 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 12, 2023, 07:58:03 am
Because he's usually good with them and rarely misses. It would have been him or Milner. But usually, it then goes to the striker because they're rated on goals scored, even if they are pens.
At least in the PL this first time he ever missed the net, The commentators might have said ever at Liverpool which is pretty damn good penalty taker. Before this he had 3 saved and made ever other one.
I was shocked he missed no issue with him taking it
FlashGordon

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25561 on: March 12, 2023, 08:24:09 pm
Threw a tantrum or was slightly pissed off (as all strikers would be)?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25562 on: March 13, 2023, 03:53:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2023, 03:50:36 pm
Actually, it is true, but I'm not sure how bad Mo's reaction was. It was away at Cardiff in 2019, at 0-1, Mo was dragged to the ground for a pen. He picked the ball up to take the pen, but Milly had been brought on as a sub and as he was the designated taker back then, he took the ball and made it 0-2. Mo was a bit annoyed, but that's just strikers.

The bit that is a complete and utter lie is that Mo threw a tantrum, then off the back of that Milner decided to let him be the designated penalty taker to stat pad and not upset him.
ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25563 on: March 13, 2023, 05:14:29 pm
According to the Star his place in Cairo got burgled
RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25564 on: March 13, 2023, 06:31:02 pm
Might be imagining this but didn't Salah literally discuss why he takes our pens within the last week or so?

Off memory, Kane was ahead on goals and Salah was given pens and has taken them since.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25565 on: March 13, 2023, 09:09:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 13, 2023, 03:53:37 pm
The bit that is a complete and utter lie is that Mo threw a tantrum, then off the back of that Milner decided to let him be the designated penalty taker to stat pad and not upset him.

Yeah that is a lie. Milly let him take a pen earlier at Huddersfield so he's catch Kane in the golden boot race and then handed over the role

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 13, 2023, 06:31:02 pm
Might be imagining this but didn't Salah literally discuss why he takes our pens within the last week or so?

Off memory, Kane was ahead on goals and Salah was given pens and has taken them since.

Yes on Friday on LFCTV

WHAT THEY SAID: Salah has told the LFCTV Original production When Stevie met Salah...: I think when I came I wasn't in the first one, two, three, four [penalty takers]. I don't know. Then there was a game at Huddersfield [in January 2018] and [Harry] Kane was scoring 21, 22 [goals]. Something like this. There was only one difference [between Kane and Salah]. Then Milner was in the game and I wasn't really aware of everything going on. I was like 'Okay. I'm going to take it', I asked him nicely. A few players came to me and I said 'guys, I need to take it. I need to score. We're already [two] goals up'. And for me, there he [Milner] told me to take it. So I took and equalised with Kane and after that Milner came to me [to let me take them].

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/mohamed-salah-explains-how-snared-liverpool-penalty-duty-james-milner/bltd9e4b5ef5fd9c3df
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25566 on: March 14, 2023, 12:38:22 pm
He's missed four out of twenty four penalties for us. Millie has missed two of out nineteen.

Mental how these things suddenly become a talking point. Players miss penalties, it happens. It was a shit one.
Wolverine

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25567 on: March 14, 2023, 01:35:51 pm
I would have preferred Milner taking it, he would have just rolled it in, no fuss instead of blasting it with power. Salah was frustrated all game, I never thought he would score that, was just one of those days.
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25568 on: March 14, 2023, 02:19:09 pm
Yeah definitely. or....he might have missed cos you know, its a penalty.
PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25569 on: Yesterday at 07:52:31 pm
Hat trick tonight to make up for it?
TankEngine10

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25570 on: Yesterday at 08:41:38 pm
Disgraceful foul by Salah on Nacho there. Expect the lad will lose a limb. The big blouse.
Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25571 on: Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm
Plays the shittest ball of the night which likely ends in a goal for us.

He's not alone though.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25572 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
Said it before will say it again- with salah nowadays you get one great performance out of 10. Before the United game, when was his last great performance. Hes being paid over £300k a week and hes been bang average for such a long period of time now. He scores goals but his overall play is abysmal
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25573 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
Said it before will say it again- with salah nowadays you get one great performance out of 10. Before the United game, when was his last great performance. Hes being paid over £300k a week and hes been bang average for such a long period of time now. He scores goals but his overall play is abysmal

Yet he created our best chance and a half chance for Jota, posters like you don't deserve him, he's probably the only player outside a couple in our defence in our 11 tonight that would fit seamlessly into Madrids 11, if you think he is a problem you really don't know what your talking about, seriously.
Dave McCoy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25574 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
I mean he wasn't really to blame for tonight but he also wasn't great, not a single shot, and his numbers this year are way down. I think his contract kind of dictates he plays every minute but also it's not too far off from where that may not be what's best for LFC.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25575 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
I mean he wasn't really to blame for tonight but he also wasn't great, not a single shot, and his numbers this year are way down. I think his contract kind of dictates he plays every minute but also it's not too far off from where that may not be what's best for LFC.
It's tactical. He needs someone that can hold it up and take the physical pressure of him. He can't be the focal point of our attack anymore in terms of using him as an outlet. He's not strong enough to hold it and he's not as quick as he used to be so he can't be the vertical outball that he used to be.

When you look at our attackers, who's a reliable out ball when we are under pressure?
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25576 on: Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
I mean he wasn't really to blame for tonight but he also wasn't great, not a single shot, and his numbers this year are way down. I think his contract kind of dictates he plays every minute but also it's not too far off from where that may not be what's best for LFC.

He's surrounded by mediocrity and players being played out of position, we play with a false 9 yet our wide forwards never seem to have anywhere to pass but backwards, and our midfield has a knack of being too far behind the play to help the attack and too high up the pitch to defend at the same time.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25577 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm

When you look at our attackers, who's a reliable out ball when we are under pressure?

I was thinking this tonight. It's undoubtedly the main reason we miss Mane.
harryc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25578 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm
That pass which a which would have set up Nunez which a U12 could have made sums up his passing this season.
KloppCorn

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25579 on: Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm
Play a right footed left back against Salah and he is ghost. Cash money works every time. Only one he got joy of is Cancelo but I blame that on cancelo being flimsy.
Dave McCoy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25580 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm
Play a right footed left back against Salah and he is ghost. Cash money works every time. Only one he got joy of is Cancelo but I blame that on cancelo being flimsy.

Just complete garbage opinions but at least your consistent.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25581 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm
I was thinking this tonight. It's undoubtedly the main reason we miss Mane.

Really? What do you mean by this because there were several outballs to Salah, and every single one of them apart from one from Trent and a long ball from VVD was misplaced.

If you're talking about a wide forward who can carry the ball from midfield into attacking positions, Diaz done that nearly just as good as Mane.
KloppCorn

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25582 on: Yesterday at 11:04:23 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
Just complete garbage opinions but at least your consistent.
Coming from you I have never felt more right.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25583 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
It's tactical. He needs someone that can hold it up and take the physical pressure of him. He can't be the focal point of our attack anymore in terms of using him as an outlet. He's not strong enough to hold it and he's not as quick as he used to be so he can't be the vertical outball that he used to be.

When you look at our attackers, who's a reliable out ball when we are under pressure?

This is a funny post, its hard to decipher also, hes not strong enough to hold it? What wide foeward in the world is stronger than Salah? ;D Ill wait.

As an outlet he still is, we saw him outpace Nacho and Rudiger a couple times, i feel like i watch a different game from many of you, its funny how some of you lots opinion differs so much week from week also, my opinion has pretty much been the same throughout the thread, it takes a great game against United for many of you to come in here tucking your tails, the same will happen again.
Dave McCoy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25584 on: Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:04:23 pm
Coming from you I have never felt more right.

RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25585 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
He's still class we were just poor tonight

We didn't get the ball out to him quickly on a consistent basis tonight. Look at when we did, rounded Nacho early on and crossed, got in behind again and crossed for Jota to volley

Need to play to his strengths, he's still sublime but we need a better midfield
Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25586 on: Yesterday at 11:09:09 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm
That pass which a which would have set up Nunez which a U12 could have made sums up his passing this season.

He has 10 assists and more key passes per 90 than anyone in our team :lmao :lmao
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25587 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:09:09 pm
He has 13 assists and more key passes per 90 than anyone in our team :lmao :lmao

He probably missed the pass Vini did to Benzema, Benzema made a couple bad ones himself, this is what happens when a team falters, its only a matter of time before you start attacking your best players.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25588 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm
This is a funny post, its hard to decipher also, hes not strong enough to hold it? What wide foeward in the world is stronger than Salah? ;D Ill wait.

As an outlet he still is, we saw him outpace Nacho and Rudiger a couple times, i feel like i watch a different game from many of you, its funny how some of you lots opinion differs so much week from week also, my opinion has pretty much been the same throughout the thread, it takes a great game against United for many of you to come in here tucking your tails, the same will happen again.
He struggles to hold it up with his back to goal and we can't just hit long balls for him to chase because he's not as quick as he used to be. It's as simple as that.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25589 on: Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
He struggles to hold it up with his back to goal and we can't just hit long balls for him to chase because he's not as quick as he used to be. It's as simple as that.

Thats not his game, but i'll challenge you to find a better wide forward than Salah when it comes to holding up the ball.

And we can hit long balls to him, we've done it several times this season, Trent attempted to do it a few times this game but his ball was off, do you remember how the Jota chance was created?

No one is quick enough to catch overplayed passes every single time, he is still quicker than most defenders which is the important bit.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25590 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm
Thats not his game, but i'll challenge you to find a better wide forward than Salah when it comes to holding up the ball.

And we can hit long balls to him, we've done it several times this season, Trent attempted to do it a few times this game but his ball was off, do you remember how the Jota chance was created?

No one is quick enough to catch overplayed passes every single time, he is still quicker than most defenders which is the important bit.
Yawn! I invite you to read the original post again. We can agree to disagree.
thegoodfella

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25591 on: Today at 12:07:56 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm
Play a right footed left back against Salah and he is ghost. Cash money works every time. Only one he got joy of is Cancelo but I blame that on cancelo being flimsy.

What does "cash money works every time" even mean?
duvva 💅

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25592 on: Today at 01:58:42 am
Fuck me theres some absolute bollocks gets posted almost every time Mo isnt super Mo.

A reasonable viewpoint would probably be that a player who scores 20 plus with umpteen assists in an inconsistent misfiring team isnt doing too badly all things considered.

But dont let that stop you trying to find bizarre reasons to write absolute shite
Studge10

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25593 on: Today at 03:00:10 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:58:42 am
Fuck me theres some absolute bollocks gets posted almost every time Mo isnt super Mo.

A reasonable viewpoint would probably be that a player who scores 20 plus with umpteen assists in an inconsistent misfiring team isnt doing too badly all things considered.

But dont let that stop you trying to find bizarre reasons to write absolute shite

Spot on.

Lost count of the amount of times we'd fling a long ball out to him to chase after, he'd get it and there would be 3 people around him by himself. What the hell is he supposed to do in that situation??

If Salah was on the market tomorrow there wouldn't be a club out there that wouldn't want him. That alone says it all.

