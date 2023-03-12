« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
March 12, 2023, 08:22:58 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 12, 2023, 07:58:03 am
Because he's usually good with them and rarely misses. It would have been him or Milner. But usually, it then goes to the striker because they're rated on goals scored, even if they are pens.
At least in the PL this first time he ever missed the net, The commentators might have said ever at Liverpool which is pretty damn good penalty taker. Before this he had 3 saved and made ever other one.
I was shocked he missed no issue with him taking it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
March 12, 2023, 08:24:09 pm
Threw a tantrum or was slightly pissed off (as all strikers would be)?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
March 13, 2023, 03:53:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2023, 03:50:36 pm
Actually, it is true, but I'm not sure how bad Mo's reaction was. It was away at Cardiff in 2019, at 0-1, Mo was dragged to the ground for a pen. He picked the ball up to take the pen, but Milly had been brought on as a sub and as he was the designated taker back then, he took the ball and made it 0-2. Mo was a bit annoyed, but that's just strikers.

The bit that is a complete and utter lie is that Mo threw a tantrum, then off the back of that Milner decided to let him be the designated penalty taker to stat pad and not upset him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
March 13, 2023, 05:14:29 pm
According to the Star his place in Cairo got burgled
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
March 13, 2023, 06:31:02 pm
Might be imagining this but didn't Salah literally discuss why he takes our pens within the last week or so?

Off memory, Kane was ahead on goals and Salah was given pens and has taken them since.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
March 13, 2023, 09:09:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 13, 2023, 03:53:37 pm
The bit that is a complete and utter lie is that Mo threw a tantrum, then off the back of that Milner decided to let him be the designated penalty taker to stat pad and not upset him.

Yeah that is a lie. Milly let him take a pen earlier at Huddersfield so he's catch Kane in the golden boot race and then handed over the role

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 13, 2023, 06:31:02 pm
Might be imagining this but didn't Salah literally discuss why he takes our pens within the last week or so?

Off memory, Kane was ahead on goals and Salah was given pens and has taken them since.

Yes on Friday on LFCTV

WHAT THEY SAID: Salah has told the LFCTV Original production When Stevie met Salah...: I think when I came I wasn't in the first one, two, three, four [penalty takers]. I don't know. Then there was a game at Huddersfield [in January 2018] and [Harry] Kane was scoring 21, 22 [goals]. Something like this. There was only one difference [between Kane and Salah]. Then Milner was in the game and I wasn't really aware of everything going on. I was like 'Okay. I'm going to take it', I asked him nicely. A few players came to me and I said 'guys, I need to take it. I need to score. We're already [two] goals up'. And for me, there he [Milner] told me to take it. So I took and equalised with Kane and after that Milner came to me [to let me take them].

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/mohamed-salah-explains-how-snared-liverpool-penalty-duty-james-milner/bltd9e4b5ef5fd9c3df
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:38:22 pm
He's missed four out of twenty four penalties for us. Millie has missed two of out nineteen.

Mental how these things suddenly become a talking point. Players miss penalties, it happens. It was a shit one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:35:51 pm
I would have preferred Milner taking it, he would have just rolled it in, no fuss instead of blasting it with power. Salah was frustrated all game, I never thought he would score that, was just one of those days.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:19:09 pm
Yeah definitely. or....he might have missed cos you know, its a penalty.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 07:52:31 pm
Hat trick tonight to make up for it?
