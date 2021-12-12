« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 634 635 636 637 638 [639]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2383719 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,275
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25520 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm »
As far as the pen being high risk, its no more high risk than continuing to place them where you have before. Today its not come off, he scores most though, not that weve had many recently.

And as for consistency can someone confirm how many goals and assists he has this season? Perhaps hes affected by almost everyone else being under par as well
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,849
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25521 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm
Some of you lot are beyond embarrassing.
That's putting it mildly G, right bunch of fucking fannies some of our 'fans' are.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,142
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25522 on: Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
As far as the pen being high risk, its no more high risk than continuing to place them where you have before. Today its not come off, he scores most though, not that weve had many recently.

And as for consistency can someone confirm how many goals and assists he has this season? Perhaps hes affected by almost everyone else being under par as well
That's what happens when you don't get to take a penalty for a year... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,970
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25523 on: Today at 12:01:15 am »
Last week - unreal.
This week - finished.


This is the kind of hyperbole we love.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25524 on: Today at 12:14:52 am »
Oh dear!

*Backs out of room thread, really slowly and quietly.

 ::)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25525 on: Today at 12:41:36 am »
Last week, best on the planet.
This week, finished.
Next week? Maybe an assist but no goals: an average player,  would keep on a heavily incentivised contract.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25526 on: Today at 07:45:19 am »
Issue is not Salah, or that he missed a penalty.

Issue is why better penalty-takers in the team have apparently handed over penalty duty to him.

Why?

Cui bono?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25527 on: Today at 07:58:03 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:45:19 am
Issue is not Salah, or that he missed a penalty.

Issue is why better penalty-takers in the team have apparently handed over penalty duty to him.

Why?

Cui bono?

Because he's usually good with them and rarely misses. It would have been him or Milner. But usually, it then goes to the striker because they're rated on goals scored, even if they are pens.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25528 on: Today at 08:02:36 am »
As a one-off, I wouldn't blame him yesterday - penalty misses happen to anyone and the rest of our performance wasn't helping get anything out of him, especially when we went behind and Bournemouth could go 11 men behind the ball.

However, his lack of consistency overall is a bit of an issue. His scoring record is still really good in total this season, but he does seem to now be someone who raises his game for the big matches (great vs City and United at home, as well as Spurs away), but is more likely to go missing in the must-wins against the bottom 13.

When he's the talisman and highest paid player in the team, it's fair that people expect more consistency from him.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,910
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25529 on: Today at 09:02:54 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
That's putting it mildly G, right bunch of fucking fannies some of our 'fans' are.
Definitely ;D

What is Mo's penalty taking record for us?
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25530 on: Today at 11:22:23 am »
He threw a tantrum 2 or 3 season ago when Milly refused to give him the ball to take a penalty. Probably that's the reason why Milly handed to him penalties these days, he knows how much the stats means to Salah, and doesn't want to upset the main star in the team.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,910
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25531 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 11:22:23 am
He threw a tantrum 2 or 3 season ago when Milly refused to give him the ball to take a penalty. Probably that's the reason why Milly handed to him penalties these days, he knows how much the stats means to Salah, and doesn't want to upset the main star in the team.
Or Milner plays less than him as well so Mo should be our main penalty taker.

Don't let that stop you though eh.
Logged

Offline KloppCorn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25532 on: Today at 11:28:57 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:26:20 am
Or Milner plays less than him as well so Mo should be our main penalty taker.

Don't let that stop you though eh.
;D hes reaching so hard with that one
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,737
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25533 on: Today at 12:14:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:02:54 am
Definitely ;D

What is Mo's penalty taking record for us?

Think on BT yesterday they said he's now missed 4 of 18.

Edit: to clarify, that's 3 saved and just yesterday's being not on target
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • blazed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25534 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 11:22:23 am
He threw a tantrum 2 or 3 season ago when Milly refused to give him the ball to take a penalty. Probably that's the reason why Milly handed to him penalties these days, he knows how much the stats means to Salah, and doesn't want to upset the main star in the team.

That is pathetic if true.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25535 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 11:22:23 am
He threw a tantrum 2 or 3 season ago when Milly refused to give him the ball to take a penalty. Probably that's the reason why Milly handed to him penalties these days, he knows how much the stats means to Salah, and doesn't want to upset the main star in the team.

Your utter hatred of him is proper weird.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,134
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25536 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
He missed a penalty it happens, move on.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,276
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25537 on: Today at 12:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 11:22:23 am
He threw a tantrum 2 or 3 season ago when Milly refused to give him the ball to take a penalty. Probably that's the reason why Milly handed to him penalties these days, he knows how much the stats means to Salah, and doesn't want to upset the main star in the team.

Was it two or three seasons? What match was it?

You cant make these loose accusations without out facts.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,910
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25538 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:14:19 pm
Think on BT yesterday they said he's now missed 4 of 18.

Edit: to clarify, that's 3 saved and just yesterday's being not on target
Not terrible then. Guess some want to find fault with anything.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25539 on: Today at 02:18:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:03:53 pm
Put him in a team with a midfield and he can still do his stuff, it's crazy to claim he is finished.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
:lmao

Only two - thought I'd grab more.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,634
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25540 on: Today at 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:17:54 pm
That is pathetic if true.

It's not true. It's a complete and utter lie.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25541 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:45:19 am
Issue is not Salah, or that he missed a penalty.

Issue is why better penalty-takers in the team have apparently handed over penalty duty to him.

Why?

Cui bono?

How many has he missed again ?

So just the 1 and 2 saved.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:18 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,737
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25542 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
Reports in Egypt Mo's villa over there has been burgled. 
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,585
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25543 on: Today at 03:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:19:37 pm
It's not true. It's a complete and utter lie.

Actually, it is true, but I'm not sure how bad Mo's reaction was. It was away at Cardiff in 2019, at 0-1, Mo was dragged to the ground for a pen. He picked the ball up to take the pen, but Milly had been brought on as a sub and as he was the designated taker back then, he took the ball and made it 0-2. Mo was a bit annoyed, but that's just strikers.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,585
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25544 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:45:19 am
Issue is not Salah, or that he missed a penalty.

Issue is why better penalty-takers in the team have apparently handed over penalty duty to him.

Why?

Cui bono?

Who are these better penalty takers then? Milly? How many games does he start?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25545 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 11:22:23 am
He threw a tantrum 2 or 3 season ago when Milly refused to give him the ball to take a penalty. Probably that's the reason why Milly handed to him penalties these days, he knows how much the stats means to Salah, and doesn't want to upset the main star in the team.

You're a real weirdo when it comes to Salah.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25546 on: Today at 04:14:52 pm »
If Millie took it and missed, people would be wondering why Mo didn't take it...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,585
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25547 on: Today at 04:22:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:14:52 pm
If Millie took it and missed, people would be wondering why Mo didn't take it...

Eggfuckingzactly
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,134
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25548 on: Today at 04:46:37 pm »
If he had scored no one would be asking why he took the pen either.

Bunch of assholes
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25549 on: Today at 05:03:09 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:17:54 pm
That is pathetic if true.

Can we have your take on your idol Hendo having massive arguments with both Balotelli and Calvert-Lewin over taking a penalty. Or is it just Mo who is pathetic in your eyes.

For me players wanting to take a penalty is a good thing.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25550 on: Today at 05:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:46:37 pm
If he had scored no one would be asking why he took the pen either.

Bunch of assholes

They didn't seem to be too bothered when he scored the penalty in Madrid against Spurs.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25551 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm »
Before yesterday the comparative records were.

Milly.21 scored 19............. 90.5%
Mo...27 scored 24............. 89%

So the difference was absolutely negligible. The bigger story for me is that was our first penalty of the season in the League. West Ham who are fighting relegation have had 7.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 634 635 636 637 638 [639]   Go Up
« previous next »
 