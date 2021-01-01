As a one-off, I wouldn't blame him yesterday - penalty misses happen to anyone and the rest of our performance wasn't helping get anything out of him, especially when we went behind and Bournemouth could go 11 men behind the ball.



However, his lack of consistency overall is a bit of an issue. His scoring record is still really good in total this season, but he does seem to now be someone who raises his game for the big matches (great vs City and United at home, as well as Spurs away), but is more likely to go missing in the must-wins against the bottom 13.



When he's the talisman and highest paid player in the team, it's fair that people expect more consistency from him.