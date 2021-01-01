« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25520 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
As far as the pen being high risk, its no more high risk than continuing to place them where you have before. Today its not come off, he scores most though, not that weve had many recently.

And as for consistency can someone confirm how many goals and assists he has this season? Perhaps hes affected by almost everyone else being under par as well
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25521 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm
Some of you lot are beyond embarrassing.
That's putting it mildly G, right bunch of fucking fannies some of our 'fans' are.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25522 on: Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
As far as the pen being high risk, its no more high risk than continuing to place them where you have before. Today its not come off, he scores most though, not that weve had many recently.

And as for consistency can someone confirm how many goals and assists he has this season? Perhaps hes affected by almost everyone else being under par as well
That's what happens when you don't get to take a penalty for a year... ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25523 on: Today at 12:01:15 am
Last week - unreal.
This week - finished.


This is the kind of hyperbole we love.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25524 on: Today at 12:14:52 am
Oh dear!

*Backs out of room thread, really slowly and quietly.

 ::)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25525 on: Today at 12:41:36 am
Last week, best on the planet.
This week, finished.
Next week? Maybe an assist but no goals: an average player,  would keep on a heavily incentivised contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25526 on: Today at 07:45:19 am
Issue is not Salah, or that he missed a penalty.

Issue is why better penalty-takers in the team have apparently handed over penalty duty to him.

Why?

Cui bono?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25527 on: Today at 07:58:03 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:45:19 am
Issue is not Salah, or that he missed a penalty.

Issue is why better penalty-takers in the team have apparently handed over penalty duty to him.

Why?

Cui bono?

Because he's usually good with them and rarely misses. It would have been him or Milner. But usually, it then goes to the striker because they're rated on goals scored, even if they are pens.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25528 on: Today at 08:02:36 am
As a one-off, I wouldn't blame him yesterday - penalty misses happen to anyone and the rest of our performance wasn't helping get anything out of him, especially when we went behind and Bournemouth could go 11 men behind the ball.

However, his lack of consistency overall is a bit of an issue. His scoring record is still really good in total this season, but he does seem to now be someone who raises his game for the big matches (great vs City and United at home, as well as Spurs away), but is more likely to go missing in the must-wins against the bottom 13.

When he's the talisman and highest paid player in the team, it's fair that people expect more consistency from him.
