Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2379123 times)

Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25440 on: March 7, 2023, 04:46:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  7, 2023, 03:37:02 pm
Well said, Stupid.



jeez. that's harsh.
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25441 on: March 7, 2023, 04:49:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March  7, 2023, 04:46:56 pm
jeez. that's harsh.

Not especially doctoral on Sam's part, was it?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25442 on: March 7, 2023, 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March  7, 2023, 04:49:56 pm
Not especially doctoral on Sam's part, was it?

lol
Online SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25443 on: March 7, 2023, 05:49:28 pm »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25444 on: March 7, 2023, 11:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March  7, 2023, 11:18:33 am
Classy post Zlen.

I've been saying for a while that he's not been in good form AND that our tactics weren't helping him. Maybe it was really just the later. Or maybe it's totally stupid to even claim he's not been in good form given his goals and assist numbers this season. What is for sure though is he was on another level on Sunday. The level he was on in the autumn of '21, where he was the best player in the world for a few months.
He was playing with a lack of confidence (not taking players on, missing chances he normally scores) but the entire team lacked confidence. He's human too.

He just loves playing United. Due at least a goal every time he plays them. He has scored 9 in 4 against them (more than two per game :D)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25445 on: Yesterday at 08:29:15 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:32:37 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25446 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm »
He's the first player to hit double digits for goals and assists in the league this season.
Online SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25447 on: Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm
He's the first player to hit double digits for goals and assists in the league this season.
yet Souness STILL calls him the greediest striker he's ever seen.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25448 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm
He's the first player to hit double digits for goals and assists in the league this season.

I thought i read any of Europe's big leagues?
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25449 on: Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  7, 2023, 11:21:15 pm
He was playing with a lack of confidence (not taking players on, missing chances he normally scores) but the entire team lacked confidence. He's human too.

It was our set up that was the main problem - first time his shot volume at Liverpool has dropped - he just wasnt receiving the ball in dangerous areas as much
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25450 on: Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm
I thought i read any of Europe's big leagues?
It's only the Premier League.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25451 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm
It was our set up that was the main problem - first time his shot volume at Liverpool has dropped - he just wasnt receiving the ball in dangerous areas as much

I think it was more about the Gegenpressing not working.

Mo is probably the best player on the planet at exploiting transitions.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Jambo Power

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25452 on: Today at 08:04:32 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm
It's only the Premier League.

How does that work then?
Offline GreatEx

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25453 on: Today at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on March  7, 2023, 02:45:18 pm

And I can already sense people responding with "yeah, but he's just had 4 goal involvements in a single game which has boosted his numbers", but that is how these things work.

Anyone who tries that line of reasoning, just ask them how many goal involvements he had in the 9-0 against Bournemouth.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25454 on: Today at 12:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on March  6, 2023, 01:05:31 am
Tied and went past Shearer for the most PL goals against that lot.

Are you sure about this? I tihnk he's just gone past God's record.
Harry Kane is still gunning down Shearer's record.
I'd like to think Mo has a shot at that too though.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25455 on: Today at 01:06:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:59:37 pm
Are you sure about this? I tihnk he's just gone past God's record.
Harry Kane is still gunning down Shearer's record.
I'd like to think Mo has a shot at that too though.
I think he means against Manchester United only. Not total goals in league which is what Kane is doing.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25456 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:59:37 pm
Are you sure about this? I tihnk he's just gone past God's record.
Harry Kane is still gunning down Shearer's record.
I'd like to think Mo has a shot at that too though.

Salah is 130 behind - can't see him getting close to Shearer. However bagging another 70 to get over 200 would be a huge achievement.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25457 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm »
20 goals, CL top scorer, fastest ever CL hatrick and become Liverpool's top PL scorer.

Truly awful season.
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25458 on: Today at 02:42:40 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:15:37 pm
Salah is 130 behind - can't see him getting close to Shearer. However bagging another 70 to get over 200 would be a huge achievement.

and then next year he can really kick on....
