Well said, Stupid.
jeez. that's harsh.
Not especially doctoral on Sam's part, was it?
lol
Classy post Zlen. I've been saying for a while that he's not been in good form AND that our tactics weren't helping him. Maybe it was really just the later. Or maybe it's totally stupid to even claim he's not been in good form given his goals and assist numbers this season. What is for sure though is he was on another level on Sunday. The level he was on in the autumn of '21, where he was the best player in the world for a few months.
He's the first player to hit double digits for goals and assists in the league this season.
He was playing with a lack of confidence (not taking players on, missing chances he normally scores) but the entire team lacked confidence. He's human too.
I thought i read any of Europe's big leagues?
It was our set up that was the main problem - first time his shot volume at Liverpool has dropped - he just wasnt receiving the ball in dangerous areas as much
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
It's only the Premier League.
And I can already sense people responding with "yeah, but he's just had 4 goal involvements in a single game which has boosted his numbers", but that is how these things work.
Tied and went past Shearer for the most PL goals against that lot.
Are you sure about this? I tihnk he's just gone past God's record.Harry Kane is still gunning down Shearer's record.I'd like to think Mo has a shot at that too though.
Salah is 130 behind - can't see him getting close to Shearer. However bagging another 70 to get over 200 would be a huge achievement.
