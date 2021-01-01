Carragher was insinuating before the game that Salah is a great goalscorer, but not a great player like Henry.



Can't believe such nonsensical drivel like that is still peddled - and I know plenty of Reds who share such opinions - when he's consistently weighed in with plenty of assists on top of his ridiculous goalscoring throughout his time here.



Sure, he can lose the ball a little too often for my liking, and he might take on a shot when a pass is a better option. But find me an attacker where at least one of those two categories don't apply to them from time to time, and I'll show you a loser, because they're either not trying difficult things or not backing themselves enough.



What a player.