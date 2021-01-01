« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25360 on: Yesterday at 07:56:21 pm »
Whats that now in a poor season? 22 goals and 10 assists?

Ridiculous numbers in a dysfunctional/transitioning team.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25361 on: Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm »
Amazing player and what a game from him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25362 on: Yesterday at 08:02:25 pm »
Unbelievable performance from him today.

Hes consistently been brilliant for us for 6 seasons now. Ive been watching Liverpool since mid 80s and Salah is arguably, IMO, the best attacking player weve had in those 35-40 years. Only Barnes 87-90, Suarez 12-14 and Mane 16-22 get anywhere close to him.

Goals, work rate and all round ability. Think hes got 178 goals and 74 assists in 291 Liverpool appearances. Unreal output over 6 seasons
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25363 on: Yesterday at 08:03:04 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:56:21 pm
Whats that now in a poor season? 22 goals and 10 assists?

Ridiculous numbers in a dysfunctional/transitioning team.
Different standards apply to him mate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25364 on: Yesterday at 08:12:27 pm »
Now the hard work starts... He's got half of Rushie's tally...  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25365 on: Yesterday at 08:12:37 pm »
Where is the ball...🎶
Where is the baaall...🎶
Lisandro Martinez, where is the ball???
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25366 on: Yesterday at 08:13:52 pm »
Build this man a pyramid outside Anfield.....what an absolutely phenomenal player he is for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25367 on: Yesterday at 08:49:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:03:04 pm
Different standards apply to him mate.

 ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25368 on: Yesterday at 08:56:02 pm »
Hes still the dogs bollocks.

Look at finishing in both Mancs visits to Anfield this season, the still searing pace, the creating for anyone up front with him.

The fallow games were simply when he was called back in midfield where we were getting overrun by athletes in centre mid.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25369 on: Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 08:12:37 pm
Where is the ball...🎶
Where is the baaall...🎶
Lisandro Martinez, where is the ball???

Simple, tidy, and oh, so vicious... ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25370 on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm »
👑

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25371 on: Yesterday at 09:22:41 pm »
Bet that cup of chamomile tea he's having tonight is extra fcking tasty.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25372 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm »
His first touch is magnificent. When hes on his game like that, theres no stopping him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25373 on: Yesterday at 09:32:58 pm »
Loved in the post match interview when he said he was always aiming to be the all-time PL top scorer for us. Just goes to show how ambitious he's been from the get-go.

To overtake Fowler in 55 fewer matches is a phenomenal achievement.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25374 on: Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm »
 :lmao

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25375 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm »
What he did to Lisandro Martinez for that 3rd goal was absolute filth.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25376 on: Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
What he did to Lisandro Martinez for that 3rd goal was absolute filth.

Will be on his career compilation .., wrecked him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25377 on: Yesterday at 09:50:21 pm »
Brilliant by the man today. Tore Utd a new one
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25378 on: Yesterday at 09:55:57 pm »
Amazing today.

Credit to the ref for actually calling out most of the fouls on him too. Amazing the difference it makes when his opposite isn't allowed to just hold on to him all game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25379 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm
Will be on his career compilation .., wrecked him

Is he going to be another Vidic that they said was amazing and then always fell to pieces against us?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25380 on: Yesterday at 10:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:40:24 pm
Still our best player no question.

Agreed.

It's genuinely a privilege to watch him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25381 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Bossed it today. When he is in that sort of mood there is scarcely a player in the league that is anywhere near his level.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25382 on: Yesterday at 10:46:05 pm »
I hope he enjoyed his camomile tea. 😀
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25383 on: Yesterday at 10:46:49 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25384 on: Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm »
He has become of one the greatest ever players and goal scorers in just six seasons. Also love how treats Red Mancs the same way Suarez used to treat Norwich  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25385 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
He was unplayable today. Immense.
Goals and assists.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25386 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm »
Absolutely love the lad. He's an absolute superstar! Such a pleasure to watch him and there's no doubt we'll all look back on his time here when he leaves and he'll be regarded as one of the best players we've ever had. Seems such a great lad off the pitch too, as do all our lads to be fair.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25387 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25388 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm »
I think one of the many things I love about Mo is that he wouldn't look out of place in our 70s team both from a playing point of view but mainly from a hair and beard point of view
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25389 on: Yesterday at 11:39:37 pm »
Lisandro Martinez - £60m and Mo did that to him :lmao

Poor guy will have that used against now for his career. Not the first defender Salah has destroyed, certainly not the last :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25390 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 pm »
Quote from: rolla on Yesterday at 09:55:57 pm
Amazing today.

Credit to the ref for actually calling out most of the fouls on him too. Amazing the difference it makes when his opposite isn't allowed to just hold on to him all game.

Credit? I saw Mo getting elbowed right in the face, pushed, pulled, shoved and then kicked without getting anything. It was so blatantly obvious that the commentators on German Sky went on for minutes about what a great guy Mo is trying to keep on playing and not falling down after every contact, but how he also doesn't get fouls because of it and how that is unfair. It's a disgrace how Mo is reffed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25391 on: Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm »
Carragher was insinuating before the game that Salah is a great goalscorer, but not a great player like Henry.

Can't believe such nonsensical drivel like that is still peddled - and I know plenty of Reds who share such opinions - when he's consistently weighed in with plenty of assists on top of his ridiculous goalscoring throughout his time here.

Sure, he can lose the ball a little too often for my liking, and he might take on a shot when a pass is a better option. But find me an attacker where at least one of those two categories don't apply to them from time to time, and I'll show you a loser, because they're either not trying difficult things or not backing themselves enough.

What a player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25392 on: Today at 12:06:34 am »
Was gutted he put his shirt back on. Should have just finished the game in his skins
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25393 on: Today at 01:05:31 am »
Tied and went past Shearer for the most PL goals against that lot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25394 on: Today at 02:44:07 am »
MOTM

> 2 Goals
> 2 Assists
> Elbowed in the face.
> Had his arm ripped of by Shaw in the 81st minute.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25395 on: Today at 04:17:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:44:27 pm
Credit? I saw Mo getting elbowed right in the face, pushed, pulled, shoved and then kicked without getting anything. It was so blatantly obvious that the commentators on German Sky went on for minutes about what a great guy Mo is trying to keep on playing and not falling down after every contact, but how he also doesn't get fouls because of it and how that is unfair. It's a disgrace how Mo is reffed.

I agree, It is a disgrace and the ref wasn't necessarily great, but it looked like Mo was picking up more (deserved) free kicks than usual. Says more about the low bar than anything I guess.
