For me that's a worse decison than merely being unable to draw a line correctly on VAR. That is incompetence personified, how a professional linesman can't see that as a bad foul is appalling and nothing will be done about it, or the next headlock or wrestling move Mo is subjected to.



No. It has gone beyond that - over the past 5 seasons, Salah has had an average number of touches in the attacking third (30 per game), take ons, etc etc compared to any other player in Europe. Yet consistently gets fewer free kicks than any other player - he averages a free kick every 120 mins. The only other properly attacking player who is even in the same ballpark is Gnabry (very similar stats to Salah) - both of who get a free kick every 100 mins or so. Bernardo Silva is another similar to Gnabry, but he is often deeper, and therefore whilst he touches the ball a similar number of times, it is often only just in the attacking third, and often short passes - so that would explain why he is not winning free kicks as often (Silva touches the ball in and around the penalty box about once every 18 mins - Salah and Gnabry both about every 10).