Looked like he had his hunger back last night. Hopefully, he can carry it on.
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 14, 2023, 02:27:03 am
Great stuff from Mo. Anyone with more than one brain cell knew he'd get his mojo back.
Yep. Absolute thread of shame this is. People from every walk of life and supporters of every club can come on here and see how RAWKites treat one of their greatest players. It's a stain on this site that the last three or four pages are allowed. Kneejerk infants
Beautifully said.
I didnt even realise but yeah wow....those last few pages are grim reading, and not just from people who you wouldnt expect any better of. And not just any Liverpool player....but one who is likely to be in our top five goalscorers of all time by the end of this season and has been absolutely vital in every trophy we've won under Klopp. You dont just ignore poor performances but wow.
I hope with that goal against the Ev Mo can really kick on.
He can be our game changer and in matches we are not playing so well in. You need those as goals change games, and this fella can go on a run like no other in the league.

Would take pressure off some of the new lads and be on opponents' minds even before they set a foot on the pitch
 :lmao
What a pass that was for Gakpo's goal.
Naughty assist that
Im sorry I know Im not supposed to post but that was an appalling tackle on Salah. Could easily have broken his leg. Referees are totally blind when it comes to him. Disgraceful.
Quote from: Knight on February 18, 2023, 07:19:11 pm
Im sorry I know Im not supposed to post but that was an appalling tackle on Salah. Could easily have broken his leg. Referees are totally blind when it comes to him. Disgraceful.

It's beyond ridiculous now. Not even a yellow card FFS.
Salah should just kick and stamp on the opposition player.
Since Salah is invisible,  maybe the refs won't see it.
Can Salah please start punching opponent in the face if he is being stamped or wrestled down?

This is getting ridiculous. I am not sure if Premier League refs hate him or what but aa...

Some protections please. That tackle could injure him badly.

By the way I am here just want to mention an appreciation for the assist. Sudden death, hahahahahah!!!  ;D. There's nothing the keeper could do about it.

Maybe all the limelights are to Nunez and Gakpo the goalscorers, but he should know, fans do appreciate and love him.
It's been like this for years
His assist was yet another example for why we need to get him central as much as possible. Sticking him wide right and asking him to play with his boots on the paint is absolute madness. Please, please, please buy some midfielders who are athletic enough to play as a double pivot in the summer so we can put Salah down the middle in a 4-2-3-1. Alternatively keep playing a false 9 (that's what Gapko is doing basically isn't it) so he can vacate the space for Salah.
Re: Pope sending off - he's on his bike the second the ball heads towards Ali.

Great awareness and blistering speed, something he'd apparently lost forever judging by some of the absolute whoppers in here.
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Re: Pope sending off - he's on his bike the second the ball heads towards Ali.

Great awareness and blistering speed, something he'd apparently lost forever judging by some of the absolute whoppers in here.
Indeed. The last few pages before this one, of this thread, are appalling. Inured as I am to the gobshitery on this forum I still had to do a double take on a few of them.
Aye GT, indeed.

Sewer level shite being sputtered.
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Re: Pope sending off - he's on his bike the second the ball heads towards Ali.

Great awareness and blistering speed, something he'd apparently lost forever judging by some of the absolute whoppers in here.
Who was he up against? Nobody said he's not quick. He's just not as quick as he used to be which is a fair point.
+ Empire of the Kop: "Salah mercilessly hacked to the floor and still not awarded with a free-kick against Newcastle"

Mo Salah has a highly unwarranted reputation of going down too easily, so much so that when he is actively fouled by an opposition player  he very rarely is awarded the free-kick (or worse) that is clearly warranted.

During our 2-0 victory away to Newcastle, the Egyptian King clearly got to the ball first before Dan Burn then decided to come through the back of him.

Our No.11 was lucky not to come out with an injury, as his ankle was planted between the legs of the onrushing defender who took the man long before connecting with the ball.

With a linesman just yards away and the referee also failing to award a foul, it's becoming obvious that there must be an agenda against the 30-year-old.

VIDEO link as a proof: https://twitter.com/Salah439529861/status/1627322800561086464

- Article: https://www.empireofthekop.com/2023/02/20/salah-mercilessly-hacked-floor/

Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:58:25 am
+ Empire of the Kop: "Salah mercilessly hacked to the floor and still not awarded with a free-kick against Newcastle"

Mo Salah has a highly unwarranted reputation of going down too easily, so much so that when he is actively fouled by an opposition player  he very rarely is awarded the free-kick (or worse) that is clearly warranted.

During our 2-0 victory away to Newcastle, the Egyptian King clearly got to the ball first before Dan Burn then decided to come through the back of him.

Our No.11 was lucky not to come out with an injury, as his ankle was planted between the legs of the onrushing defender who took the man long before connecting with the ball.

With a linesman just yards away and the referee also failing to award a foul, it's becoming obvious that there must be an agenda against the 30-year-old.

VIDEO link as a proof: https://twitter.com/Salah439529861/status/1627322800561086464

- Article: https://www.empireofthekop.com/2023/02/20/salah-mercilessly-hacked-floor/



Imagine how good and how high his numbers would've been, if he got the decisions he should have.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:09:11 am
Imagine how good and how high his numbers would've been, if he got the decisions he should have.

For me that's a worse decison than merely being unable to draw a line correctly on VAR. That is incompetence personified, how a professional linesman can't see that as a bad foul is appalling and nothing will be done about it, or the next headlock or wrestling move Mo is subjected to.
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:27:37 pm
For me that's a worse decison than merely being unable to draw a line correctly on VAR. That is incompetence personified, how a professional linesman can't see that as a bad foul is appalling and nothing will be done about it, or the next headlock or wrestling move Mo is subjected to.

No.  It has gone beyond that - over the past 5 seasons, Salah has had an average number of touches in the attacking third (30 per game), take ons, etc etc compared to any other player in Europe.  Yet consistently gets fewer free kicks than any other player - he averages a free kick every 120 mins.  The only other properly attacking player who is even in the same ballpark is Gnabry (very similar stats to Salah) - both of who get a free kick every 100 mins or so.  Bernardo Silva is another similar to Gnabry, but he is often deeper, and therefore whilst he touches the ball a similar number of times, it is often only just in the attacking third, and often short passes - so that would explain why he is not winning free kicks as often (Silva touches the ball in and around  the penalty box about once every 18 mins - Salah and Gnabry both about every 10).

Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:58:25 am
+ Empire of the Kop: "Salah mercilessly hacked to the floor and still not awarded with a free-kick against Newcastle"

Mo Salah has a highly unwarranted reputation of going down too easily, so much so that when he is actively fouled by an opposition player  he very rarely is awarded the free-kick (or worse) that is clearly warranted.

During our 2-0 victory away to Newcastle, the Egyptian King clearly got to the ball first before Dan Burn then decided to come through the back of him.

Our No.11 was lucky not to come out with an injury, as his ankle was planted between the legs of the onrushing defender who took the man long before connecting with the ball.

With a linesman just yards away and the referee also failing to award a foul, it's becoming obvious that there must be an agenda against the 30-year-old.

VIDEO link as a proof: https://twitter.com/Salah439529861/status/1627322800561086464

- Article: https://www.empireofthekop.com/2023/02/20/salah-mercilessly-hacked-floor/



I was angry at the time (as the above attests) but it's just so, so, so bad. A proper leg break of a tackle. Dives in with both feet off the ball, almost from behind Salah, one leg flies past Salah and wraps up Salah's right leg but gets nowhere near the ball, the other leg, which is mercifully grounded by this point, slides through and touches the ball - it's the fact that he does eventually 'get the ball' which saves him, as well as Salah being hyper aware to what was happening and taking evasive action.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:48:30 pm
I was angry at the time (as the above attests) but it's just so, so, so bad. A proper leg break of a tackle. Dives in with both feet off the ball, almost from behind Salah, one leg flies past Salah and wraps up Salah's right leg but gets nowhere near the ball, the other leg, which is mercifully grounded by this point, slides through and touches the ball - it's the fact that he does eventually 'get the ball' which saves him, as well as Salah being hyper aware to what was happening and taking evasive action.


No foul, no booking, no red


Ludicrous (albeit I did not think it was red)


Take the man out and you are likely to be able to touch the ball afterwards, that linesman should be ashamed.


And do not forget the Bernardo Silva before christmas, anyone else would have been given that foul as well
It's very weird, he's probably one of the nicest guys in the league, never any trouble on the pitch abusing a ref or starting fights but regularly gets assaults, rugby tackles and UFC moves on him which we often don't even get a free kick for let alone an opponent carded. Pretty much any time he runs with the ball he's met with shirt holding, neck or shoulder grabs, the lot. The situation with that c*nt at City summed it up really, ripping the shirt off him so bad he's actually in mid air hanging off him, Salah goes down, gets a snide kick out, elbow from Silva and........no free kick and Jurgen Klopp gets a ban for it  ;D
At least that's one thing that hasn't changed over the last 5 years.

Salah is the most discriminated against player in the league by the refs.

If Kane received that tackle - doesn't matter at what point or what score in the game. The opposition player is walking and probably being summoned before the relevant PL committee to explain why it wouldn't be a 10 game ban.
