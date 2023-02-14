His assist was yet another example for why we need to get him central as much as possible. Sticking him wide right and asking him to play with his boots on the paint is absolute madness. Please, please, please buy some midfielders who are athletic enough to play as a double pivot in the summer so we can put Salah down the middle in a 4-2-3-1. Alternatively keep playing a false 9 (that's what Gapko is doing basically isn't it) so he can vacate the space for Salah.