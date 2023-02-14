« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2364013 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25280 on: February 14, 2023, 12:21:12 pm »
Looked like he had his hunger back last night. Hopefully, he can carry it on.
Offline Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25281 on: February 14, 2023, 12:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 14, 2023, 02:27:03 am
Great stuff from Mo. Anyone with more than one brain cell knew he'd get his mojo back.
Yep. Absolute thread of shame this is. People from every walk of life and supporters of every club can come on here and see how RAWKites treat one of their greatest players. It's a stain on this site that the last three or four pages are allowed. Kneejerk infants
Beautifully said.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25282 on: February 14, 2023, 12:33:40 pm »
I didnt even realise but yeah wow....those last few pages are grim reading, and not just from people who you wouldnt expect any better of. And not just any Liverpool player....but one who is likely to be in our top five goalscorers of all time by the end of this season and has been absolutely vital in every trophy we've won under Klopp. You dont just ignore poor performances but wow.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline redk84

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25283 on: February 16, 2023, 10:35:45 am »
I hope with that goal against the Ev Mo can really kick on.
He can be our game changer and in matches we are not playing so well in. You need those as goals change games, and this fella can go on a run like no other in the league.

Would take pressure off some of the new lads and be on opponents' minds even before they set a foot on the pitch
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25284 on: February 18, 2023, 05:55:27 pm »
 :lmao
Online Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25285 on: February 18, 2023, 06:14:25 pm »
What a pass that was for Gakpo's goal.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline KloppCorn

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25286 on: February 18, 2023, 06:26:26 pm »
Naughty assist that
Offline Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25287 on: February 18, 2023, 07:19:11 pm »
Im sorry I know Im not supposed to post but that was an appalling tackle on Salah. Could easily have broken his leg. Referees are totally blind when it comes to him. Disgraceful.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25288 on: February 18, 2023, 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on February 18, 2023, 07:19:11 pm
Im sorry I know Im not supposed to post but that was an appalling tackle on Salah. Could easily have broken his leg. Referees are totally blind when it comes to him. Disgraceful.

It's beyond ridiculous now. Not even a yellow card FFS.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25289 on: February 18, 2023, 07:40:29 pm »
Salah should just kick and stamp on the opposition player.
Since Salah is invisible,  maybe the refs won't see it.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25290 on: February 18, 2023, 08:19:52 pm »
Can Salah please start punching opponent in the face if he is being stamped or wrestled down?

This is getting ridiculous. I am not sure if Premier League refs hate him or what but aa...

Some protections please. That tackle could injure him badly.

By the way I am here just want to mention an appreciation for the assist. Sudden death, hahahahahah!!!  ;D. There's nothing the keeper could do about it.

Maybe all the limelights are to Nunez and Gakpo the goalscorers, but he should know, fans do appreciate and love him.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25291 on: February 18, 2023, 10:38:12 pm »
It's been like this for years
Online Bullet500

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25292 on: Yesterday at 06:08:53 pm »
Offline Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25293 on: Yesterday at 06:20:52 pm »
His assist was yet another example for why we need to get him central as much as possible. Sticking him wide right and asking him to play with his boots on the paint is absolute madness. Please, please, please buy some midfielders who are athletic enough to play as a double pivot in the summer so we can put Salah down the middle in a 4-2-3-1. Alternatively keep playing a false 9 (that's what Gapko is doing basically isn't it) so he can vacate the space for Salah.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25294 on: Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm »
Online elbow

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25295 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm »
Re: Pope sending off - he's on his bike the second the ball heads towards Ali.

Great awareness and blistering speed, something he'd apparently lost forever judging by some of the absolute whoppers in here.
We are Liverpool!

Online Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25296 on: Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Re: Pope sending off - he's on his bike the second the ball heads towards Ali.

Great awareness and blistering speed, something he'd apparently lost forever judging by some of the absolute whoppers in here.
Indeed. The last few pages before this one, of this thread, are appalling. Inured as I am to the gobshitery on this forum I still had to do a double take on a few of them.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25297 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 pm »
Aye GT, indeed.

Sewer level shite being sputtered.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25298 on: Today at 12:10:10 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Re: Pope sending off - he's on his bike the second the ball heads towards Ali.

Great awareness and blistering speed, something he'd apparently lost forever judging by some of the absolute whoppers in here.
Who was he up against? Nobody said he's not quick. He's just not as quick as he used to be which is a fair point.
