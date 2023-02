No excuse for at least not hitting the target from 10 yards out.



Absolutely. And he’s been doing the same thing for months. He had 2 more than decent chances to pull us back in to the game and fluffed them both. Most of his shots are inaccurate now and many 2 feet over the bar. Just bloody get a shot on target!Also weaselled out of heading the ball a few times in their box and made no attempt to even jump for it. A few times the ball was played at his feet and he failed to control it.Only a small part of this is confidence IMO. The rest just looks like he has regressed and even further away from his prime. I’m really not sure what we are going to do with him. I’ve absolutely loved what Mo has done for this club but if we are going to rebuild this team and find a path to take this club forward is he really in the plans? I don’t know. I don’t know if this PSG interest is real but if they come for him in the summer we have a decision to think over at least.