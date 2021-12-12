« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2352120 times)

Offline Magz50

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25200 on: Today at 04:35:25 pm »
Salah needs to be benched for a bit. Hopefully once Diaz is back he takes his spot. Rest him and use him as a super sub.
Offline sminp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25201 on: Today at 04:43:38 pm »
Sick of him at this point. Needs benching for several games.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25202 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm »
Thread title is excruciatingly embarrassing at this point.

Salah - living off former glories would be better.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25203 on: Today at 04:45:57 pm »
Got his bumper contract, stopped giving a fuck. An embarrassment of a player right now.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25204 on: Today at 04:45:58 pm »
Well below average lately.
Online tubby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25205 on: Today at 04:47:21 pm »
The decline started way before he signed the new contract.  It's just more evident now with the team in the state it is, he can't conjure up goals out of nothing like he used to.
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25206 on: Today at 04:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:58 pm
Well below average lately.

New thread title!
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25207 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:01:06 pm
Love how everytime he takes a shot, it ends up in the stand now  :butt

Or wide off the post. Either in the crowd or off target.
Offline Machae

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25208 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:45:57 pm
Got his bumper contract, stopped giving a fuck. An embarrassment of a player right now.

His agents stopped being a sarcastic c*nt. Probably laughing all the way to the bank
Online KloppCorn

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25209 on: Today at 05:00:35 pm »
Eliott looked way better and completed more take ons than Salah in that brief cameo. Has to be dropped and hopefully sold. Will only get worse. There was one time he was in the by line and he was hesitating to us his right foot. A whole pro footballer who is terrified to use his weaker foot is criminal.
Online deano2727

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25210 on: Today at 05:03:01 pm »
I love Salah. My favorite player in the Klopp era - but he is a shadow of his former self.

I said it in another thread, but it's like he has done an Aubamayang. I hope not. I'd love for him to end the season well, starting with 3 against Madrid.
Online Shepnois

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25211 on: Today at 05:06:19 pm »
He's lost all his spark and bite, looks like he's just going through the motions.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25212 on: Today at 05:08:35 pm »
It's telling he never gets injured cos he never puts a tackle in.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25213 on: Today at 05:11:27 pm »
Hes dragged this team to top four before when we were absolutely shite, I dare say his shoulders are sore
Online cdav

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25214 on: Today at 05:11:49 pm »
So far off his standards. Doesn't want to take any responsibility to make something happen, poor touches and no intensity
Online Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25215 on: Today at 05:11:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:11:27 pm
Hes dragged this team to top four before when we were absolutely shite, I dare say his shoulders are sore
Online LFCTikiTaka

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25216 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:11:27 pm
Hes dragged this team to top four before when we were absolutely shite, I dare say his shoulders are sore

Slight problem when you're paying him 400k week.
Online Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25217 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 05:12:20 pm
Slight problem when you're paying him 400k week.

Were playing Henderson 200, VVD a bit more, and Trent around the same. As poor as hes been hes still our top scorer, which should say more about the other players around him.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25218 on: Today at 05:14:48 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 05:12:20 pm
Slight problem when you're paying him 400k week.

Couldnt give a toss what his wages are
Online Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25219 on: Today at 05:15:23 pm »
No excuse for at least not hitting the target from 10 yards out.
Online shank94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25220 on: Today at 05:15:35 pm »
Umm he isn't the only the player in the team that is not firing. It's seems more in general like a team problem rather than an individual player one atleast to me.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25221 on: Today at 05:15:39 pm »
Just drop him. Dropping him doesn't wipe out all his contribution but he's stinking the place out right now, no one should be undroppable, it's madness.
Online eddiedingle

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25222 on: Today at 05:15:55 pm »
Goosed
Offline BCCC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25223 on: Today at 05:16:59 pm »
Now not doing what we used to pay him a lot less money for
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25224 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
Straight down the tunnel too.

Shithouse behaviour that.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25225 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:18:49 pm
Straight down the tunnel too.

Shithouse behaviour that.

Been doing this quite regularly. Must be nice getting paid 400k a week and just fucking off those who are paying for his wages
Online DaveyHughes

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25226 on: Today at 05:25:09 pm »
He's got bigcontractitis
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25227 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:11:27 pm
Hes dragged this team to top four before when we were absolutely shite, I dare say his shoulders are sore

I guess this is why he no longer gives a fuck and has stopped putting any effort in.
I'd starting pimping him round any club that will listen and see if we can get more than £10m for him.
He's robbing £400k a week that could be given to players that want to play for the club.
Online mikeb58

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25228 on: Today at 05:28:35 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 05:16:59 pm
Now not doing what we used to pay him a lot less money for

Haha...that's footy for you! The only industry that gives massive, obscene wage increases to entitled, ageing employers.

Once they have their money, there's no going back and if the person does his job worse or can't even be arsed since the pay increase there's fuck all their employers can do about it!

Being dropped (rested!) is hardly a punishment, just a fully paid day off work.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25229 on: Today at 05:31:10 pm »
It was a massive lack of foresight by Klopp playing him as much as he did in his prime imo. He's played non-stop, dead rubbers and all for 5 years. He's burnt out and he's at an age where he'll struggle to get "it" back.
Online OOS

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25230 on: Today at 05:33:08 pm »
It seems we may have gave Salah a new contract, without thinking of what a ageing Salah can bring to the table, and how do we change to get the best out of him.

He obviously can't do what he did in the past, but there is still a player there.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25231 on: Today at 05:33:51 pm »
He's doing an Aubameyang.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25232 on: Today at 05:34:50 pm »
Sell!
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25233 on: Today at 05:48:56 pm »
#Gratitude


Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25234 on: Today at 05:52:02 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:48:56 pm
#Gratitude




We may need to do both be grateful for the time we got from him but also be thankful he has some sell on value as we will need the money with the trash ownership.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25235 on: Today at 05:55:36 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:48:56 pm
#Gratitude



He's a legend but he's been poor by his standards this season.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25236 on: Today at 05:56:48 pm »
My next door neighbour will think he's changed his first name from Mo to 'F*ck off'  ;D
Offline Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25237 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm »
Wouldnt even blink if we sold him.
