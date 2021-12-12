Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Well below average lately.
Love how everytime he takes a shot, it ends up in the stand now
Got his bumper contract, stopped giving a fuck. An embarrassment of a player right now.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Hes dragged this team to top four before when we were absolutely shite, I dare say his shoulders are sore
Slight problem when you're paying him 400k week.
Straight down the tunnel too. Shithouse behaviour that.
Now not doing what we used to pay him a lot less money for
#Gratitude
