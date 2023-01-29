IMO we're not getting the best out of him because of the system- he's too wide, too isolated and finds himself up against 2 or 3 players every time he gets the ball.



Aside from that couple of months at the start of last season where he turned into Messi his dribbling has never been that good for us. Sticking him out wide does nothing for his game if he's not afforded space to cut inside and shoot, which he's not going to get with teams setting up against us the way they are.



We have to get him central and more involved in the build up, finding spaces between the lines and getting in behind. He's not been started there that often but he's shown signs of being a really good playmaker, his passing is great and he's good in tight spaces. The trouble with that is we then have nobody who's natural on the right, a mega signing centre forward who'd have to be played out of position or join the ranks of left wingers that we have.



I'm sure there's a plan as to what we are trying to do with those forward positions but at the moment it's very difficult to figure out what on earth it is.