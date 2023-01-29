« previous next »
I would sell Salah in the summer

We wont be able to sell Salah even if we tried.

Who would buy him on the money he is on and his age?
He's lost a yard of pace but he's also surrounded by mediocrity at the moment. Diaz and Jota returning will bring him back to life imo.
Ahem. Can someone, you know, change the title?
IMO we're not getting the best out of him because of the system- he's too wide, too isolated and finds himself up against 2 or 3 players every time he gets the ball.

Aside from that couple of months at the start of last season where he turned into Messi his dribbling has never been that good for us. Sticking him out wide does nothing for his game if he's not afforded space to cut inside and shoot, which he's not going to get with teams setting up against us the way they are.

We have to get him central and more involved in the build up, finding spaces between the lines and getting in behind.  He's not been started there that often but he's shown signs of being a really good playmaker, his passing is great and he's good in tight spaces. The trouble with that is we then have nobody who's natural on the right, a mega signing centre forward who'd have to be played out of position or join the ranks of left wingers that we have.

I'm sure there's a plan as to what we are trying to do with those forward positions but at the moment it's very difficult to figure out what on earth it is.
Yep, hes lost that  half a yard of explosive pace which like many attackers was his most important weapon

I remember doing cartwheels in the summer, when it came somewhat out of the blue, hed signed a new contract.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Im afraid thats now looking like it was the wrong decision.
Still our top goal scorer. Thought he did better today bar that one chance in first half.
Thought today was one of his better games of recent months. Should have scored though.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on January 29, 2023, 07:13:57 pm
Yep, hes lost that  half a yard of explosive pace which like many attackers was his most important weapon

I remember doing cartwheels in the summer, when it came somewhat out of the blue, hed signed a new contract.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Im afraid thats now looking like it was the wrong decision.

Dont know why we rushed in that decision to offer him a new contract. Last year after he came back from the AFCON he was pretty dreadful and his first half of the season masked over how bad he actually was in the second half. He still had a year left to go, it would have been a gamble to see how he done at the start of this season before handing him that sort of money but his performances in the second half of last season didnt deserve the money he was put on
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on January 29, 2023, 06:23:00 pm
We wont be able to sell Salah even if we tried.

Who would buy him on the money he is on and his age?

the saudis, PSG....just saying...
Quote from: Paul_h on January 29, 2023, 09:13:22 pm
the saudis, PSG....just saying...

yeah - haha - as if there wouldn't be several teams in for him. It's may be select few - but they would be interested regardless.
Quote from: Paul_h on January 29, 2023, 09:13:22 pm
the saudis, PSG....just saying...

PSG maybe.
If the Saudi's believe this is his new level, and changes to the team around him won't improve him, they probably think it's better to leave him here draining our resources.
Think his course has been run with us. In the summer thanks for the service but I think time we cut our loses if we get a decent offer in. Ever since the AFCON hes not been the same and his new contract is obviously a massive impact on the wages available.

More importantly though hes just not bang on it, hes lost more than a yard of pace and its evident when hes on the right wing
Every time he used to get the ball, I'd expect some magic to happen. Now, I just expect him to give it away or pass it to someone.
Simply awful at the moment.  One of the weirdest players Ive ever seen - either world class or an amateur.
We should play him in the middle before we decide hes done with us. I always envisaged him moving more centrally as his pace dissipated. He will still score goals. Hes not so helpful in the build up, or in one-on-ones at the moment.
The team needs a major rebuild. Its going to take more than one window. It may well be that the rebuild takes longer than Salah has left as an elite player. You can increasingly see the case for cashing in on him in the summer as depressing as that is. Our failure to refresh the squad has potentially wasted the tail end of his peak.
That new contract will mean shifting him will be difficult.  Salah isn't gonna wanna take a wage cut or easily go to a club outside the CL.    IF PSG don't sell neymar/ or messi I can't see them stepping in either.

Our contract renewals strategy has been as bad as our recruitment dept has been good and undermines us every step of the way
His performances have dropped off a cliff but then again so have most of our top senior players.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 29, 2023, 10:33:23 pm
Every time he used to get the ball, I'd expect some magic to happen. Now, I just expect him to give it away or pass it to someone.

Didnt he get an assist yesterday ?
Make no mistake, PSG with Qatari owners would sell their servants' kidneys if it meant having an Arabic icon like Salah play in Paris.

Just as well then that Mo was only surreptitiously meeting Al-Khelafi in the Ritz a few weeks ago to discuss the far more likely scenario of QSI divesting out of PSG and giving John Henry £4bn for LFC.
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 30, 2023, 07:48:52 am
Make no mistake, PSG with Qatari owners would sell their servants' kidneys if it meant having an Arabic icon like Salah play in Paris.

Just as well then that Mo was only surreptitiously meeting Al-Khelafi in the Ritz a few weeks ago to discuss the far more likely scenario of QSI divesting out of PSG and giving John Henry £4bn for LFC.
He's African but I get what you mean
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 30, 2023, 07:47:11 am
Didnt he get an assist yesterday ?

  :D
Mane was struggling we then moved him up front and was right back in form. We need to do the same with Salah.
Quote from: clinical on January 30, 2023, 09:08:38 am
Mane was struggling we then moved him up front and was right back in form. We need to do the same with Salah.

Although maybe he just doesn't want to do that? Didn't he correct someone when they said he was a striker/forward? That's the only thing I can think of for Harvey left?? Gakpo middle and Salah constantly right
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 30, 2023, 09:11:18 am
Although maybe he just doesn't want to do that? Didn't he correct someone when they said he was a striker/forward? That's the only thing I can think of for Harvey left?? Gakpo middle and Salah constantly right

Although ideally it should be Diaz left, Jota middle and Salah right, with Nunez, Firmino and Gakpo to call upon as impact players. Injuries have not been kind this season.
Quote from: clinical on January 30, 2023, 09:08:38 am
Mane was struggling we then moved him up front and was right back in form. We need to do the same with Salah.

If we end up doing this, well then have Salah, Firmino, Jota, Nunez and now Gakpo who the management all see as being better down the middle  ;D

Would love to see the reasoning behind signing Gakpo over a right winger when Salah is literally the only player that can play there and weve got 3/4 players who can play on the left and already had 3 players to play through the middle.
Him not being as quick as he used to be wouldn't be an issue in a functional team.
Wife is in New York at the moment, sent me this photo of a mural of Mo, looks great.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 30, 2023, 05:18:05 pm
Wife is in New York at the moment, sent me this photo of a mural of Mo, looks great.

W 49 Street?

Leaving in the summer  :(
This thread is an object lesson as to why being reactive is so laughable and derisory. An absolute rollercoaster of morons
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 30, 2023, 07:47:11 am
Didnt he get an assist yesterday ?

 :thumbup
Offering absolutely nothing, unable to pass or control the ball.
Would get more from Doak, even Phillips would bring more to the table at the moment.
Cant pass 5 yards without finding a wolves player. I dont understand whats happening this year.
Love how everytime he takes a shot, it ends up in the stand now  :butt
Can we change the title? A bit of a piss take.

We have been Ozil'd. Simple as that.
we have been mugged
Nouri loves facing this guy. Has he ever scored when they faced?

Hes cooked. Would sell. We need some unpredictability on the right. Everyone knows every trick this guy has.
Just phoning it in these days
Think this guy needs to be benched and Elliot to play in his place. Go 4-4-2 with Gakpo playing off Nunez. Get rid in summer, he hasnt been good for a year now, hed probably be better in a slower league so send him of to any who would pick up his wage.
