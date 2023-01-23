« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25120 on: January 23, 2023, 07:29:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January 23, 2023, 07:03:23 pm
We couldn't afford to lose him on a free, not least because of our sell to buy policy.

Signing the contract also protected his value. I hope we get a few more good years out of him yet, but if we sold him in the summer for a decent fee to PSG then it's preferable to losing him for nothing if he didn't sign.

Sure - but the point is - all the people criticizing him now - were going ballistic then.

Myself - I think he's playing quite poorly - but that's a general theme across the board for the team.

Give him even some support and I think he turns it back around.
Fromola

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25121 on: January 23, 2023, 07:58:22 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 23, 2023, 07:29:53 pm
Sure - but the point is - all the people criticizing him now - were going ballistic then.

Myself - I think he's playing quite poorly - but that's a general theme across the board for the team.

Give him even some support and I think he turns it back around.

And if he didn't sign a deal they'd be going ballistic that he's not arsed because he's going on a free in the summer.

The club needed to get the contract sorted.

I don't think he's really been at it since the AFCON but if we could ever get a full roster of forwards available that'd be key. At the moment he's got Gakpo and Ox Chamberlain up with him, rather than Diaz and Nunez or Jota or Bobby.
Ghost Town

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25122 on: January 23, 2023, 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works
BornRedSince76

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25123 on: January 23, 2023, 09:54:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 23, 2023, 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works

We wouldnt be able to sell him even if we tried.
Knight

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25124 on: January 23, 2023, 10:46:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 23, 2023, 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works

Ghost Town can see into peoples minds. Very impressive.
Ghost Town

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25125 on: January 23, 2023, 10:53:47 pm
Quote from: Knight on January 23, 2023, 10:46:37 pm
Ghost Town can see into peoples minds. Very impressive.
I'll be touring the theatres with it, and can get you comp tickets which I know you want (as I can read your mind)  ;)
Jambo Power

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25126 on: January 24, 2023, 03:01:50 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 23, 2023, 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works

As it stands he would have to score 113 goals in the next two and a half seasons just to become the second highest. He definitely isn't scoring a 174 goals more for us.
Ghost Town

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25127 on: January 24, 2023, 04:59:32 am
Quote from: Jambo Power on January 24, 2023, 03:01:50 am
As it stands he would have to score 113 goals in the next two and a half seasons just to become the second highest. He definitely isn't scoring a 174 goals more for us.
Depends how long he stays, innit? Scenes when he gets a new three year contract at the end of this one ;)

But yes I agree with the latter point
FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25128 on: January 24, 2023, 08:26:06 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 23, 2023, 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works

This is a very important point that needs emphasizing.

Because, as we all know, LFC exists to pay individual players Ronaldo-benchmarked salaries so they can stick around long enough to score a goal every once in a while in order to slowly inch their way up the individual goalscoring rankings.
Ghost Town

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25129 on: January 24, 2023, 08:37:06 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on January 24, 2023, 08:26:06 am
This is a very important point that needs emphasizing.

Because, as we all know, LFC exists to pay individual players Ronaldo-benchmarked salaries so they can stick around long enough to score a goal every few games in order to slowly inch their way up the individual goalscoring rankings.

So glad you agree. Always know I can rely upon you for backup

You're the Harvey to my Mo
El Lobo

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25130 on: January 24, 2023, 10:05:27 am
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on January 23, 2023, 09:54:51 pm
We wouldnt be able to sell him even if we tried.

I fear the answer....but why would you think that? Someones just dropped £200 million odd for a 37 year old Ronaldo and he can barely run anymore, but you dont think we could sell a 30 year old Mo Salah who still has absolutely elite attacking metrics in a struggling side....?
Ghost Town

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25131 on: January 24, 2023, 10:14:22 am
Quote from: El Lobo on January 24, 2023, 10:05:27 am
I fear the answer....but why would you think that? Someones just dropped £200 million odd for a 37 year old Ronaldo and he can barely run anymore, but you dont think we could sell a 30 year old Mo Salah who still has absolutely elite attacking metrics in a struggling side....?
Didn't you get the memo? All our players are shite. Mudryk* is better than them all














*or insert any other grass-is-greener opposition player here
El Lobo

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25132 on: January 24, 2023, 10:19:21 am
Dont even get me started on him ;D Dribbled past Millie a few times, fluffed every chance he had with either a bad finish or an awful touch and you'd think he'd just had a Fabrizio Ravanelli debut.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25133 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm
Think I've reached the point now where if a good offer comes in for him in the summer I'd not be bothered about him leaving.

We need to move on from him at some point, he's just not the player he was and playing someone else wide right might help with giving Trent the defensive help he so desperately needs.
TheShanklyGates

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25134 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm
Confidence is shot to bits.
Chakan

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25135 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm
He got into good positions running off the defense, passing was decent, but his shooting is really below par.

Dunno what the issue is though.
Simplexity

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25136 on: Today at 03:36:34 pm
Contract is starting to look a bit stupid now.
The G in Gerrard

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25137 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm
Needs to trim his beard.
OOS

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25138 on: Today at 03:37:53 pm
Looking like a lost Andros Townsend recently.
lgvkarlos

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25139 on: Today at 03:37:55 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:34:56 pm
Confidence is shot to bits.
Giving nothing, gets out sprinted and bullied by every defender. Also seems lost on whether to pass or hold onto the ball, honestly would rather we played Doak for a while.
Wolverine

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25140 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm
He looks so slow nowadays.
BornRedSince76

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25141 on: Today at 03:41:04 pm
I said it at the time to my friends who go to anfield with me and Ill say it again now - Mane was the backbone of the front 3, but fans just focus on the person putting the ball into the net. We should have let Mo go and kept Mane. 

That said, everything with the the club feels wrong at the moment so who knows, but that was has been consistently my view.
