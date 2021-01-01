« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:03:23 pm
We couldn't afford to lose him on a free, not least because of our sell to buy policy.

Signing the contract also protected his value. I hope we get a few more good years out of him yet, but if we sold him in the summer for a decent fee to PSG then it's preferable to losing him for nothing if he didn't sign.

Sure - but the point is - all the people criticizing him now - were going ballistic then.

Myself - I think he's playing quite poorly - but that's a general theme across the board for the team.

Give him even some support and I think he turns it back around.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm
Sure - but the point is - all the people criticizing him now - were going ballistic then.

Myself - I think he's playing quite poorly - but that's a general theme across the board for the team.

Give him even some support and I think he turns it back around.

And if he didn't sign a deal they'd be going ballistic that he's not arsed because he's going on a free in the summer.

The club needed to get the contract sorted.

I don't think he's really been at it since the AFCON but if we could ever get a full roster of forwards available that'd be key. At the moment he's got Gakpo and Ox Chamberlain up with him, rather than Diaz and Nunez or Jota or Bobby.
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works

We wouldnt be able to sell him even if we tried.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works

Ghost Town can see into peoples minds. Very impressive.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:46:37 pm
Ghost Town can see into peoples minds. Very impressive.
I'll be touring the theatres with it, and can get you comp tickets which I know you want (as I can read your mind)  ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Those wanting Salah sold (and there's quite a lot of you, I know, even if a lot of you don't dare say it) might well be disappointed. He has the chance to become Liverpool's second highest ever goal-scorer (as I don't think he'll have the time to beat Rushie) and set/break other records as well. He may well want to pursue those targets rather than vanish into comfortable obscurity elsewhere. Hell, he might even back himself to overtake Rushie, though I think that's unlikely.

Cue "Blah blah blah ruthless, blah blah blah no room for sentiment" from people who don't understand how modern football works

As it stands he would have to score 113 goals in the next two and a half seasons just to become the second highest. He definitely isn't scoring a 174 goals more for us.
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:01:50 am
As it stands he would have to score 113 goals in the next two and a half seasons just to become the second highest. He definitely isn't scoring a 174 goals more for us.
Depends how long he stays, innit? Scenes when he gets a new three year contract at the end of this one ;)

But yes I agree with the latter point
