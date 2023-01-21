

As for Mo; he's off it just like everyone else. He's been here long enough now for us to reasonably accurately assess his strengths and qualities and one thing that's noticeable is that he's not really a 'grab the game by the scruff' type of player.



That's not a complaint, as such. Not every great player is a Gerrard, who can single-handedly lift a struggling team. Mo is a great player and a great goal-scorer. He hasn't suddenly become shite overnight as that rarely happens outside of devastating injuries, but in all his time here he's been a player who has been great while the whole side is purring; not a player who takes a struggling side and lifts them.



Think he's struggling with the malaise that has affected the whole side. I also think we're not playing to his strengths.



There was one moment, when Darwin could have crossed to him as he had come steaming in at pace at the far post. Think that might have been a good goalscoring chance and an demonstration of his strengths.



The other things, as several of us have pointed out over the years, is that he thrives when the ball is played into his path while he's already running. Many of his greatest goals were like that in the first few seasons. That seems to happen very rarely or not at all these days, partly due to how much he's marked, but also partly due to our own style of play.



Fast transitions suit Mo. We are so slow now in the attacking build-up that the oppos have planty of time to build bricks and mortar walls around and in front of him.



It also seems sometimes like his trademark left-footed curler has deserted him, but this might partly be a numbers thing. He doesn't get many opportunities at it any more, so fewer chances = fewer completions.