Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25080 on: January 21, 2023, 07:27:33 pm »
Did he get the armband today when Millie went off? Couldn't see who did.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25081 on: January 21, 2023, 07:30:21 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January 21, 2023, 03:07:14 pm
Think he needs to sit on bench for next couple of weeks!
Might do him and the team a world of good!

Agree. Hes right off it. No player is too big, IMHO.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25082 on: January 21, 2023, 07:33:40 pm »
We're already struggling to get a cohesive front three, so yes take him out of the line up and replace him with who? Elliott? Ox?

Play him with Nunez and he'll be fine, as he was prior to Nunez being injured, when they were setting each other up or scoring.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25083 on: January 21, 2023, 07:50:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 21, 2023, 07:27:33 pm
Did he get the armband today when Millie went off? Couldn't see who did.

Think Robbo got it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25084 on: January 21, 2023, 08:14:00 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25085 on: January 21, 2023, 08:22:37 pm »
Unfortunately, like many of our players this season, he has regressed.

Cant seem to beat a man anymore, hold on to the ball, or create decent shots. Some of his shooting in the last few games has been embarrassing. I love Mo but hes getting paid a lot for that? Not being able to take a decent shot on his favoured foot. Come on! He needs to get a grip of himself. He wanted to be paid what he thought he was worth but hes not even in the top 20 best players in the league right now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25086 on: January 21, 2023, 08:55:28 pm »
Fucking World Cup. Hes lost all his momentum - he was looking good late nov / early dec
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25087 on: January 21, 2023, 10:34:55 pm »
He just can't pull something out the bag like he used to.

He'll always get on the end of something but he doesn't seem to be able to craft something out of nothing like he once could.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25088 on: January 21, 2023, 10:41:06 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January 21, 2023, 10:34:55 pm
He just can't pull something out the bag like he used to.

He'll always get on the end of something but he doesn't seem to be able to craft something out of nothing like he once could.

Everything gets blocked.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25089 on: January 21, 2023, 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January 21, 2023, 10:34:55 pm
He just can't pull something out the bag like he used to.

He'll always get on the end of something but he doesn't seem to be able to craft something out of nothing like he once could.
He's just not as quick as he used to be even though he's still quick. Pace and power are key assets in the modern game. It's why Darwin creates so many chances.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25090 on: January 21, 2023, 10:55:39 pm »
Aside from a few flashes, mainly towards the end of last year, he's not been the same player for 12 months now.

Whether the ACN really affected him (he should be over it by now!), or he's actually passed his peak, it's more than a blip.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25091 on: January 21, 2023, 10:59:52 pm »
Think there is loads more in Salah, but just a caution to people who perved on his topless pics and used that as justification for why he will be immense for another 5-6 years. You are idiots.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25092 on: January 21, 2023, 11:02:27 pm »
Quote from: banksybanks on January 21, 2023, 10:55:39 pm
Aside from a few flashes, mainly towards the end of last year, he's not been the same player for 12 months now.

Whether the ACN really affected him (he should be over it by now!), or he's actually passed his peak, it's more than a blip.

His best years were when he played alongside Mane and Bobby, two absolutely workhorses with amazing defensive stats.

I really don't get our signings and our philosophy these days. We've lost our identity.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25093 on: January 21, 2023, 11:04:53 pm »
Definitely feels as though an era is coming to an end. Just hope Klopp gets a fair crack at creating another one
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25094 on: January 21, 2023, 11:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on January 21, 2023, 05:28:58 pm
Cheers for marching straight down the tunnel without thanking the fans, after another uninspiring performance Mo.

Bang out of order - I said the same thing when Balotelli did the same thing away at Chelsea in the LC semi years ago. 

Perhaps try running around a player instead of straight into them, you may have a better change of getting past them! :butt
Wish people would give it a fucking rest with this kind of shite (towards all players, not just Mo). Nothing but whingy self-entitlement, setting up fake requirements and grousing about non-compliance. He might have needed an urgent slash, for all you know, or immediate treatment for a niggle. It's not all about pandering to the voracious beast that is whiney entitlement, not least because that beast can never be satisfied whatever you do.

I remember an instance years ago when we had played shite and Kuyt stayed on the pitch walking around applauding the fans and some fucking twats in the fanbase accusing him of all sorts because he had stayed out after that performance; yet if he'd gone straight down the tunnel they'd have moaned about him NOT staying out. Impossible to please because all they really want to do is moan and cry. About something. Anything.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25095 on: January 21, 2023, 11:09:01 pm »

As for Mo; he's off it just like everyone else. He's been here long enough now for us to reasonably accurately assess his strengths and qualities and one thing that's noticeable is that he's not really a 'grab the game by the scruff' type of player.

That's not a complaint, as such. Not every great player is a Gerrard, who can single-handedly lift a struggling team. Mo is a great player and a great goal-scorer. He hasn't suddenly become shite overnight as that rarely happens outside of devastating injuries, but in all his time here he's been a player who has been great while the whole side is purring; not a player who takes a struggling side and lifts them.

Think he's struggling with the malaise that has affected the whole side. I also think we're not playing to his strengths.

There was one moment, when Darwin could have crossed to him as he had come steaming in at pace at the far post. Think that might have been a good goalscoring chance and an demonstration of his strengths.

The other things, as several of us have pointed out over the years, is that he thrives when the ball is played into his path while he's already running. Many of his greatest goals were like that in the first few seasons. That seems to happen very rarely or not at all these days, partly due to how much he's marked, but also partly due to our own style of play.

Fast transitions suit Mo. We are so slow now in the attacking build-up that the oppos have planty of time to build bricks and mortar walls around and in front of him.

It also seems sometimes like his trademark left-footed curler has deserted him, but this might partly be a numbers thing. He doesn't get many opportunities at it any more, so fewer chances = fewer completions.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25096 on: January 21, 2023, 11:11:59 pm »
Not in control of the ball at feet anymore the number of times he takes on a defender fannies around and seems caught in 2 minds been happening for far too long, hate to say it he gives very little considering the investment in his new contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25097 on: January 21, 2023, 11:15:11 pm »
Quote from: gatcliffe on January 21, 2023, 11:11:59 pm
Not in control of the ball at feet anymore the number of times he takes on a defender fannies around and seems caught in 2 minds been happening for far too long, hate to say it he gives very little considering the investment in his new contract.
Defenders gave him more space because they were scared of his pace. Look at Mudryk today. That used to be Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25098 on: January 21, 2023, 11:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on January 21, 2023, 11:02:27 pm
His best years were when he played alongside Mane and Bobby, two absolutely workhorses with amazing defensive stats.

I really don't get our signings and our philosophy these days. We've lost our identity.

I think this goes someway to explaining everything thats wrong - we were such a tight squad with EVERY part of it working well, but now we have 3/4 players every game not quite right and our best players struggle. An older Salah with an out of place Elliot and lethargic Gapko gives Chelseas defence a much easier time, so Salah is having to do something genius to contribute. Even so he set up a couple of good chances.

Look at the City game where Firmino and Jota were causing havoc. Salah was basically the only attacking option today.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25099 on: January 21, 2023, 11:23:29 pm »
Wonder what the Qatar sportwashers would pay for him?


 :P


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25100 on: January 21, 2023, 11:25:45 pm »
Quote from: gatcliffe on January 21, 2023, 11:11:59 pm
Not in control of the ball at feet anymore the number of times he takes on a defender fannies around and seems caught in 2 minds been happening for far too long, hate to say it he gives very little considering the investment in his new contract.
Is that all you care about? ROI? Who gives a fuck? Money will always be spent somewhere, and giving more money does not confer superpowers onto a player.

Play to the strengths of the attacking players. If the combined strengths have changed due to personnel changing, then change the approach. Make the most out of what we have.

And FFS speed up the attacks!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25101 on: January 21, 2023, 11:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 21, 2023, 11:25:45 pm
Is that all you care about? ROI? Who gives a fuck? Money will always be spent somewhere, and giving more money does not confer superpowers onto a player.

Play to the strengths of the attacking players. If the combined strengths have changed due to personnel changing, then change the approach. Make the most out of what we have.

And FFS speed up the attacks!
Your point is what ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25102 on: January 21, 2023, 11:46:38 pm »
Quote from: gatcliffe on January 21, 2023, 11:40:33 pm
Your point is what ?

Speed up the attacks.

He even said it in the last sentence.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25103 on: January 21, 2023, 11:51:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2023, 11:46:38 pm
Speed up the attacks.

He even said it in the last sentence.
How
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25104 on: January 21, 2023, 11:53:57 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25105 on: January 21, 2023, 11:56:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2023, 11:53:57 pm
By going faster I would guess.
Controlled pace is better than faster bring the defender on then go fast.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25106 on: January 21, 2023, 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: gatcliffe on January 21, 2023, 11:56:51 pm
Controlled pace is better than faster bring the defender on then go fast.

So you did get his general point?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25107 on: Yesterday at 12:05:48 am »
Yeah, speeding up the attacks isnt happening anytime soon so this is the Mo you will see for a long, long while.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25108 on: Yesterday at 02:34:36 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on January 21, 2023, 11:02:27 pm
His best years were when he played alongside Mane and Bobby, two absolutely workhorses with amazing defensive stats.

I really don't get our signings and our philosophy these days. We've lost our identity.

We haven't lost our identity. We are trying to play the same way while integrating new players into a team with a few players on the decline. Our attacks and ball possesion seems to end allot of the time when the ball reaches Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25109 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 am »
He is not the best anymore.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25110 on: Yesterday at 09:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:37:05 am
He is not the best anymore.

Every player reaches a time they begin to decline

The secret of a successful transfer policy is to sell them just before the decline becomes so noticeable that their price tag starts to reduce.

There can be no room for sentimentality.

Not when we have to self-fund as a club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25111 on: Today at 05:16:07 am »
Im probably showing my age but I wonder what he would be like in a 4-4-2 alongside Núñez.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25112 on: Today at 01:34:21 pm »
I'm increasingly wondering why he spends so much of the game out wide.

At the start of the season, I assumed it was a byproduct of the failed experiment to use Trent as a cutting-in-number-8-fucking-centre-forward-full-back.

This experiment not only shattered Trent's confidence as their winger was getting in time and time again since as he was half way up the pitch but also nullified Salah as he was being told to hold the width given that Trent was coming inside.

When we jibbed it and moved Trent back to a conventional fullback, I assumed Salah would get in and around Nunez but he is still constantly picking the ball up on the touchline.

When he receives it there, he has to beat about four players before he can even get a shot off. Failure to beat one of the many men in his path leads to a more and more frustrated player who is more likely to snatch as chances in the rest of the game.

I am a little worried that he's doing it as he's more likely to receive the ball there so at least he can't be accused of hiding. I'd much rather him central, even if it is a congested and he'll have fewer touches, as he remains the one most likely to stick away a decent chance.

Part of me can't help but feel like he's declining though and it was a daft decision to give him that mammoth contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25113 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:34:21 pm
Part of me can't help but feel like he's declining though and it was a daft decision to give him that mammoth contract.

We didn't have much choice. He made it clear he wouldn't leave that summer so either we gave him the contract or he signed a huge deal as a free agent elsewhere.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #25114 on: Today at 05:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:37:05 am
He is not the best anymore.

Still a very good finisher and when one-on-one with the keeper.
Yes he has lost a bit of pace but he is still a very good player.
He would be excellent in a league that isnt as intense as the EPL.

At some stage we will have to sell and I think we shouldnt hold onto him too long as his value will plummet.
Im not suggesting we sell now but we do need to start to think of a replacement.

Unfortunately we have fannied about by not buying midfielders and the need to replace aging players is mounting.
