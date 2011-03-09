So is Mo joining PSG or are we signing Mbappe?



That's the big question. Could be with new owners who want to keep Mo at Liverpool or maybe move him to PSG. Maybe Mbappe will come to Liverpool. Maybe they just wanted to ask where he gets his hoodies. Who knows. It makes good Twitter trolling though.On a serious note, if somebody from Qatar is going to buy the club or offer a 'minor shareholding' then they will move money around like the City owners do to get what they want and avoid FFP.But back to Mo. The guys is still one of the very best finishers in the world. He needs a guy like Nunez to do the running for him but give the ball to Mo in a dangerous position and he's the best at converting.