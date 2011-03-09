« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

GreatEx

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25000 on: Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:59:12 pm
I know this is potentially big news, but whoever has taken that picture has cut his pain au chocolat so that they're only eating the chocolate filled bit and has left half of it just sat there.

Now I'm genuinely mad... I'll just pretend it was a supermarket pain au chocolat that had been zapped in the microwave.
NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25001 on: Today at 06:34:45 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:58:49 pm
The back looks the same to me. Also you'd have to be pretty wealthy to spend £1300 on such an ugly hoodie so I think that goes in favour of it being Salah over some random curly haired guy with the same hoodie.
Who the feck on earth going to spend £1,300.00 on a hoodie! Jesus, Jason mate!!!
Alan_X

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25002 on: Today at 06:55:32 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:34:45 am
Who the feck on earth going to spend £1,300.00 on a hoodie! Jesus, Jason mate!!!

It's Givenchy. On Mo's money you don't buy your hoodies on Primark.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25003 on: Today at 06:58:54 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:34:45 am
Who the feck on earth going to spend £1,300.00 on a hoodie! Jesus, Jason mate!!!

Pretty much every hoodie on Louis Vuitton, Dior etc. costs around that much.
Red-Soldier

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25004 on: Today at 09:50:06 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:34:45 am
Who the feck on earth going to spend £1,300.00 on a hoodie! Jesus, Jason mate!!!

These people don't live in the same world we do.
amir87

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25005 on: Today at 09:52:32 am
£1300 for a piece of clothing isn't a lot for someone that's on £400k a week.
stockdam

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25006 on: Today at 10:00:48 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:36:43 pm
So is Mo joining PSG or are we signing Mbappe?

That's the big question. Could be with new owners who want to keep Mo at Liverpool or maybe move him to PSG. Maybe Mbappe will come to Liverpool. Maybe they just wanted to ask where he gets his hoodies. Who knows. It makes good Twitter trolling though.

On a serious note, if somebody from Qatar is going to buy the club or offer a 'minor shareholding' then they will move money around like the City owners do to get what they want and avoid FFP.

But back to Mo. The guys is still one of the very best finishers in the world. He needs a guy like Nunez to do the running for him but give the ball to Mo in a dangerous position and he's the best at converting.
Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25007 on: Today at 10:29:20 am
Breakfast epiphanies.
[new username under construction]

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25008 on: Today at 10:33:23 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:29:20 am
Breakfast epiphanies.

1/ That's terrible

2/ I'm going to be singing that the rest of the day you turnip!
Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25009 on: Today at 10:36:18 am
 ;D Mission accomplished.
lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25010 on: Today at 10:37:56 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:29:20 am
Breakfast epiphanies.

Always with the Truman Capote references.

:)
AndyMuller

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25011 on: Today at 10:39:38 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:52:32 am
£1300 for a piece of clothing isn't a lot for someone that's on £400k a week.

Pocket change for Mo that.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25012 on: Today at 10:49:04 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:39:38 am
Pocket change for Mo that.

£1300 for a piece of shite clothing just because it has a label on it, that's no better than most clothes out there.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25013 on: Today at 11:01:51 am
He can wear whatever he wants to wear and maybe it was a present.

But really who gives a fuck,it's just another load of shite for people to piss and moan about.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25014 on: Today at 11:09:26 am
Givenchy is one of the more trashier designer brands.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25015 on: Today at 11:12:14 am
I prefer Ralph Lauren teddy bear jumpers myself. Each to their own though.
Andy82lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25016 on: Today at 11:12:41 am
Yeah a grand or so for Mo will not be that much and who are we to judge. I mean we have thousands of kids from very very low income families somehow walking around with Canada goose jackets on worth almost a grand in some cases, sometimes as families are peer pressured into it an something schools should be banning to fuck but that's another point altogether. So in relative terms that's like Mo wearing a 100k jacket or something.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25017 on: Today at 11:19:20 am
I've spent a fortune (relatively) over the years on Paul Smith shirts alone.

Mo spending £1500 on a top is like Rob buying some rainbow laces  ;D
NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25018 on: Today at 11:25:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:26 am
Givenchy is one of the more trashier designer brands.
I thought Givenchy is on the same level as Louis Vuitton. My bad, my bad... Trashier then.  ;D  ;D

And now... Back to Mo right away. Mo has a Ralph Lauren teddy bear?
ScubaSteve

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25019 on: Today at 11:51:55 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:25:51 am
I thought Givenchy is on the same level as Louis Vuitton. My bad, my bad... Trashier then.  ;D  ;D

And now... Back to Mo right away. Mo has a Ralph Lauren teddy bear?

Louis Vuitton is pretty trashy. Any designer that has to display the name of their company in big letters on a top, bag etc that isnt sportswear is pretty trashy to me! 

Mo can wear what he likes though. As long as hes playing well for us I couldnt care less haha
redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25020 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm
The thing that annoys me is that all these rich and famous people get given loads of free stuff as publicity when they're the ones that can afford it. All you see on players' social media is them thanking various businesses for sending them free trainers, clothes, toiletries, whatever.

Anyway, back to Mo ;D
Walshy nMe®

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25021 on: Today at 12:35:28 pm
Quite ironic that Mo spearheaded the new Liverpool and helped us win everything.

And he could be one of the main reasons why we end up with an oil sheikh as an owner/part owner if the reports are to be believed.
Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25022 on: Today at 01:27:53 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:37:56 am
Always with the Truman Capote references.

:)
Holly Goal-lightly?
Dench57

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25023 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 01:41:10 pm


Not sure where else to post this, but it's doing rounds on twatter. Supposedly Mo meeting with Nasser Al-Khelafi after our Brentford defeat.

That's a hell of a mimosa
rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25024 on: Today at 05:34:17 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 01:41:10 pm


Not sure where else to post this, but it's doing rounds on twatter. Supposedly Mo meeting with Nasser Al-Khelafi after our Brentford defeat.
That's the Ritz, now owned by the Emir of Qatar's brother-in-law. I'm guessing Mo's breakfast was on the house.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25025 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:34:17 pm
That's the Ritz, now owned by the Emir of Qatar's brother-in-law. I'm guessing Mo's breakfast was on the house.


Much prefer mine on a plate
damomad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25026 on: Today at 05:46:21 pm
https://www.theritzlondon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ALC-Breakfast-Menu-17.01.23.pdf

What do you reckon Mo had for breakfast? If the Emir's family is paying I'd be on the Beluga Caviar but I'd be worried about staining a £1300 hoodie.
rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25027 on: Today at 05:51:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:01 pm
Much prefer mine on a plate
Or like the photographer, a black cardboard takeaway box for those extra 'free' pastries you couldn't quite stuff down your neck.
rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25028 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 05:46:21 pm
https://www.theritzlondon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ALC-Breakfast-Menu-17.01.23.pdf

What do you reckon Mo had for breakfast? If the Emir's family is paying I'd be on the Beluga Caviar but I'd be worried about staining a £1300 hoodie.

I'd be disappointed in him if he didn't go for the caviar and truffles. Poached eggs or smashed avocado far more risky re. stain-related accidents.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25029 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:56:35 pm
I'd be disappointed in him if he didn't go for the caviar and truffles. Poached eggs or smashed avocado far more risky re. stain-related accidents.

More likely to drop a dollop of caviar though.
Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #25030 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm
I don't even think I;d be allowed entry into a place like that.  ;D
