Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 13, 2022, 06:05:58 am
Quote from: kavah on November 13, 2022, 12:50:41 am
I think he made a strategic decision to do that. At the height of Garth Crooks Salah is a diver campaign on the bbc. Hed have been booked every time there was no broken bones.

As well as the pen yesterday the one were he turned the lad and got an arm in the face and the ref gives a free kick against Mo !
Is there any clips of that? What was the reason for that free? I was baffled at the time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 18, 2022, 03:35:01 am
- Salah has played more than any other attacker in the Premier League except Harry Kane this season, and has accumulated the eighth-most minutes overall. But while the Spurs forward is playing every minute for England in Qatar, the Egyptian will have some valuable time to recharge the batteries.

- If Liverpool were hand-picking a player to save from the World Cup, it may well be Salah. He endured a similar mid-season tournament last season, repeatedly playing 120 minutes on his journey to the Africa Cup of Nations final, and a proper break is long overdue.

- When it comes to outfielders, only Gabriel Magalhaes, Jarrod Bowen and a certain Mohamed Salah will be getting a breather. A couple of others on the list won't be guaranteed starts in Qatar, like Eric Dier.

- For Liverpool, the boost is made even stronger by the fact that Salah is one of the few to receive it. Klopp will not be quaking in his boots at the thought of a recharged Bowen and Gabriel, but the rest of the league will certainly be worried by a well-rested Egyptian King.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 21, 2022, 08:18:48 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 21, 2022, 09:41:12 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 21, 2022, 09:53:45 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 11, 2022, 06:10:51 pm
;D

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG/

Such a shame that Lovren is simply a twat. Still willing to play for Zenit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 21, 2022, 09:55:29 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 21, 2022, 09:53:45 pm
Such a shame that Lovren is simply a twat. Still willing to play for Zenit.


And wants people to think about the hardship of people fleeing war,that is unless those people are Ukrainian.


Conspiracy loving,fence sitting twat.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 30, 2022, 09:34:26 am
World Cup? Naahh... Holiday, big yes.  ;D  ;D

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 30, 2022, 09:38:14 am
Woah, judging by one photo it looks like the man's lost some weight. His shoulder and arm muscles are much leaner. That's good, hopefully the reduction in weight will directly correlate to a return of his blistering pace.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 30, 2022, 09:40:37 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 30, 2022, 09:34:26 am
World Cup? Naahh... Holiday, big yes.  ;D  ;D



Wot, no new hat!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 30, 2022, 09:48:22 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 30, 2022, 09:34:26 am
World Cup? Naahh... Holiday, big yes.  ;D  ;D



Holiday? Thats Sefton Park!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
November 30, 2022, 09:55:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 30, 2022, 09:48:22 am
Holiday? Thats Sefton Park!

Nah, its the David Lloyd in Speke
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 1, 2022, 03:29:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 11, 2022, 06:10:51 pm
;D

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG/

I love hes at a World Cup, with a chance of winning it, and posting this
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 13, 2022, 06:22:05 am
Adi collab with Wes Anderson

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 13, 2022, 07:08:51 am
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2022, 06:22:05 am
Adi collab with Wes Anderson



Fantastic Mr In The Box.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 13, 2022, 09:30:16 am
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2022, 06:22:05 am
Adi collab with Wes Anderson
Thought that said Aldi collab for a moment, and thought 'No way, that suit's too loud even for Aldi'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 13, 2022, 09:44:14 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 19, 2022, 10:30:00 am
Video, from Liverpool FC Official Youtube page, shared.

+ Title: "SALAH SURPRISES INSPIRATIONAL LIVERPOOL FAN AT HOME

Presented by NIVEAMEN, watch as Mohamed Salah responds to a heartfelt letter to the club by surprising lifelong Liverpool fan, Eamon, at his home in the city. 
** Click button "CC" to enable the subtitle.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6eGHd2okStY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6eGHd2okStY</a>
 
 
Edit, Liverpool FC also have posted it on their official Facebook Page.
- Link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=670374951301352
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 19, 2022, 10:34:45 pm
wow what a nice thing to do well done mo and all those involved
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:08:20 pm
Posted a picture in front of a blue Christmas tree. Must be off to Everton in January
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:17:38 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:18:50 pm
The rat bastard.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:36:09 pm
Always love Mo's annual winding up of his fellow Muslims who get upset by his tree and declare they're unfollowing his social media.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:44:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:17:38 pm


Love that, theres another one on his Twitter, where he and his youngest are laughing, and she is the absolute spit of him  ;D
