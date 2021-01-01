Rumours of his demise were greatly exaggerated (and utter bollocks).



It's clear from some of his play this season that he's lost none of his pace, none of his touch, and none of his guile, vision, or calmness in front of goal. Those are all qualities that often decline in a striker after 30 (sometimes earlier), but Mo is a special player that's done everything right in his career to ensure his body can keep up with his mind. He's such a special talent and his durability is off the scale - a rare thing for us in recent years.



You have to laugh at Garth Crooks on the BBC, who begrudgingly put him in his team of the week, and then just focused on his beloved Spurs:



Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)



If you are going to head the ball surely you do it away from your own goal and not behind you, especially when you haven't a clue what position your goalkeeper has taken. Eric Dier, for some inexplicable reason, decided to do just that and Spurs never recovered.



Tottenham took far too long to get going in this match and looked a shadow of the team that beat Marseille in the Champions League a few days ago. Liverpool have been widely inconsistent this season but fortunately for them they have Salah bang in form.