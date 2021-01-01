« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2295500 times)

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24840 on: Today at 12:36:35 am »
Some absolute bollocks spouted in this thread in the last couple of months. Bordering on disrespectful. Mo is going to go down as one of our all time greats, and rightly so. Absolutely love him.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24841 on: Today at 12:44:57 am »
Mo salah is scoring at a slightly better rate this season(approx 3 in 4) than he did in all comps last yr (approx 3 in 5) and he is doing it in a struggling side.

So far it is his best scoring rate since his debut season, which was approx 4 in 5
Logged

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24842 on: Today at 01:18:08 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:44:57 am
Mo salah is scoring at a slightly better rate this season(approx 3 in 4) than he did in all comps last yr (approx 3 in 5) and he is doing it in a struggling side.

So far it is his best scoring rate since his debut season, which was approx 4 in 5

The key is playing him in the middle. Playing him in the wide role currently minimize his impact.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24843 on: Today at 01:42:05 am »
Unreal finishes there.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,674
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24844 on: Today at 01:44:30 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:42:05 am
Unreal finishes there.

Agreed, he makes finishing look so easy whereas it is not. His first goal was effortless and clinical. His second goal was cool and he knew what to do.
I would argue that he was MOTM today......not for his effort etc but for the way that he finished both chances.

Not many players in the world can finish like Mo can consistently.
Logged
#JFT97

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24845 on: Today at 02:38:15 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:42:05 am
Unreal finishes there.

Michael Owen was raving about his close control in the post match analysis. The tee-up for the first goal was sublime. The second touch off his thigh to put the ball into his stride for the second goal took him away from the chasing defenders.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:10:29 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,328
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24846 on: Today at 06:38:24 am »
Rumours of his demise were greatly exaggerated (and utter bollocks).

It's clear from some of his play this season that he's lost none of his pace, none of his touch, and none of his guile, vision, or calmness in front of goal. Those are all qualities that often decline in a striker after 30 (sometimes earlier), but Mo is a special player that's done everything right in his career to ensure his body can keep up with his mind. He's such a special talent and his durability is off the scale - a rare thing for us in recent years.

You have to laugh at Garth Crooks on the BBC, who begrudgingly put him in his team of the week, and then just focused on his beloved Spurs:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

If you are going to head the ball surely you do it away from your own goal and not behind you, especially when you haven't a clue what position your goalkeeper has taken. Eric Dier, for some inexplicable reason, decided to do just that and Spurs never recovered.

Tottenham took far too long to get going in this match and looked a shadow of the team that beat Marseille in the Champions League a few days ago. Liverpool have been widely inconsistent this season but fortunately for them they have Salah bang in form.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,829
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 07:19:07 am »
the question is - would you rather have mo in your first team or not?

stupid fucking question because the only answer is damn yes

class is permanent form is temporary
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Up
« previous next »
 