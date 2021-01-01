« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

He's brilliant, he's still Mo but...

He no longer has a physical pressing machine of a forward in Sadio Mané playing to his left and
His midfield chums are shot to bollocks/just not performing.

Just needs to adjust and play more minutes with young Darwin, plus we need to sort the rest of the shite out.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:08:25 pm
That explains it. I am assuming Thiago would be up there as well.

Looking at the fbref stats, he averages similar /90 in terms of Shot creating actions as Hendo (about 10% less), so you'd expect the "chances created" to be simlar (actually, watching him week in and week out I'd expect them to be lower, as Hendo creates a lot better chances than Thiago IMO - like the pass for Salah's goal in the CL)
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:54:02 am
Looking at the fbref stats, he averages similar /90 in terms of Shot creating actions as Hendo (about 10% less), so you'd expect the "chances created" to be simlar (actually, watching him week in and week out I'd expect them to be lower, as Hendo creates a lot better chances than Thiago IMO - like the pass for Salah's goal in the CL)

So offensively, our central midfield is more or less ok.

I am going to check some defensive numbers to see how our midfielders are doing.

I am failing to understand why we look so open in games. Our possession numbers are good, just behind city. The number of passes stat also favours us, again just behind city.

My hunch is the 'issue' is positioning.
We are going to be talking about this man for decades and decades to come.
so quick to pounce on that ball. Even if it turns out to be Darwin's it was still great play. And his pass to Jones was a peach.
A goal scoring machine. Breaking all sorts of records without even being a striker.

5 season wonder.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:29:41 pm
A goal scoring machine. Breaking all sorts of records without even being a striker.

5 season wonder.
Does that put him level with Stevie in CL?
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:31:49 pm
Does that put him level with Stevie in CL?
In goals for Liverpool, yes. He has 2 elsewhere as well.
Wonderful achievement to have scored in five consecutive Champions league games. Long may you run, our King.
That pass to Jones deserved a goal  :lickin
