haha, didn't think this thread would turn out this contentious. One of the few issues that seem fairly straightforward.



Salah isn't declining, he has already declined a little in terms of pace and agility. If you disagree that's ok, but to me it's clear. Thing is, he's going from Owen / Torres like pace, to the mobility pre-injury Fowler had, he's not pedestrian. So, if you play him in the positions Fowler took up (rather than stuck him out wide), there's still enough there to hit double figures, contribute as his technical level, movement, finishing are all still there as usual.



For City, he had so much space to work with due to their high line and their approach, once you send him in behind there's still enough in him to make up the yards to go 1 v 1, as both Fowler and even post-injury Owen could. When you're up against low blocks, it's going to be more difficult. He'll still score against the likes of Rangers - which if you pay attention to the detail, was him working space with his skill to get shots off rather than beating players and finishing. It's up to us to use him best.



For a situation where the player is now more dependent on the team, as is the case with Salah and Nunez, they shouldn't be top earners, the wages should reflect their level now, but ah well, that's done, hopefully it goes in the yearly review of whoever approved it. It's only Diaz that is a 1 v 1 threat now consistently, if he returns from injury at his normal level, and this will show in how opponents can defend us, make it harder for us.