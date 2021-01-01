With regards to the lack of fouls given against Salah, I've been looking on FBREF for a 'smoking gun' piece of data and think that I have found it...



I looked at the last 5 seasons and 94 players who are somewhat comparable to Salah. That includes most forwards (but excluding 'target men' such as Wood, Weghorst, etc) and selected players who FBREF class as midfielders such as Raphina and Townsend. It's not a perfect selection of players, but it is a very good sample.



I then compared the number of times that they have been fouled (Fouls Drawn) and the number of times that they were dispossessed (Number of times a player loses control of the ball after being tackled by an opposing player). There is a very strong positive correlation between these two data sets (0.86) and all but two of the players in the sample fit into the narrow range as highlighted on the scatter chart below:







The two outliers are highlighted in black and orange. The black dot gets fouled far more than would be expected given the number of dispossessions, and the orange dot gets fouled far less than would be expected given the number of dispossessions.



I don't think it will be a shock to anyone to hear that Salah is the orange dot, and Grealish is the black dot. One has a media narrative about how he is the 'most fouled player in the PL' while the other has a massive media narrative that he 'goes down too easily'. Surely proof that media narrative can have a direct influence on referees.



By the way, this isn't an anti-Liverpool thing. There are two red dots in the sample and they represent Mane and Jota, and they are exactly where you would expect them to be towards the middle of the sample box. So this is definitely an anti-Salah phenomenon and he is refereed differently even compared to his own team mates in the same games.



And let's face it, the eye test backs up the data here. On Sunday alone there were 3 clear fouls on Salah that weren't given, and we see examples of it in every game we play. This is the sort of data that PGMOL should be looking at and trying to identify possible areas of bias (conscious or subconscious). And even if stats are too much for them, just re-watch the games and make note of the number of fouls that weren't given that should have been given and you'd soon notice a pattern.



I'm a professional data scientist. This is outstanding work.Should be able to turn this into an easily digestible metric for media like fouls drawn per dispossession or fouls drawn per defensive action. Something like that. Then it would be easier to understand for people who don't do charts and graphs.Then send it to Liverpool's PR staff, and the Sky pukes. Especially Carragher. I would (if I was on Twitter, I'm not) ask them why they push a false narrative about Salah when the complete opposite is true.