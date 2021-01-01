« previous next »
Love him as a striker. This role is bringing the best out of him.
I love it when he uses his strength to hold of the fuckers fouling him. They resort to dragging him down. Its crazy that the refs dont seem to care.
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:04:00 pm
Needs some kind of high tech No Grip kit to keep lesser talented little rats like Silva from pulling him down every f*cking game.

Or some unbent refs with open eyes.

Idea:
Carry a Tazer
Theres an angle where you can see Salah set off running before Ali has even caught the ball. Now THAT is anticipation.

Magnificent today, he seems to love playing these.
I'd love it if Salah as a right sided striker in a front two is this season's Mane-as-a-striker tweak for the amount of impact it has, from that performance alone it has a lot of promise.
There's a great video on Twitter from the crowd right in line with where Salah picks up the ball for the goal. Gives a whole new level of appreciation for that first touch

Cannot fucking stress how hard it is to take down that pass on the turn while holding off your marker. The guy makes football look so easy at times, its quite insane
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm
There's a great video on Twitter from the crowd right in line with where Salah picks up the ball for the goal. Gives a whole new level of appreciation for that first touch

Cannot fucking stress how hard it is to take down that pass on the turn while holding off your marker. The guy makes football look so easy at times, its quite insane
Sounds great. Do you have a link for we non Twitter users?
reminiscent of the breakaway vs Manure.  the skill and cool finish are simply magnificent.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:09:19 am
Cheers for posting Chakan

:thumbup

No problem.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
Love him as a striker. This role is bringing the best out of him.

Its what he played in our 4-3-3 more or less too in transition we played more of a 4-4-2 diamond with Firmino dropping deep and Mane and Salah getting 1v1s vs the fullbacks or centre backs

This new system where he was soooo wide was awful. If we stick with this 4-2-4 then he needs to be one of the strikers and not a wideman on the right

The wide role in this 4-2-4 also suits Elliot the best as he gets a lot more freedom and doesnt get crowded in the areas he likes to operate

Jota can play all 4 positions so no issue there. Firmino can only play the deep role of the 2 but it does suit him best as he used to be a 10 so he can focus solely on that and let the other striker focus on occupying the centre

I also think Salah can play the deeper of the 2 as well and bring Nunez in as the most forward one.

Overall I think this system suits our current crop of players best. Like carvalho is best suited to that LM or RM role too where he is more of a wide 10 like elliot, suits him better than being an 8 or inside forward in a 4-3-3
He was an absolute bully all game 8). Pre- last seasons Afcon form.
Still buzzing ;D
Really intelligent - had the first shot tipped as it was low and allowed Ederson to get a hand to it.

Second break - no way he says - and makes sure to get a beautiful chip on the ball well over Ederson's outstretched arm.
I think this was even better than the one he scored against ManU, the way he shielded the ball here and spun Cancelo was a thing of beauty from a technical point of view (though there is general narrative of Cancelo's mistake, it was more so that Mo forced it - Mo positioned it such that it was tougher for Cancelo and if he forced the situation too much, it could have been a red card - Taylor wouldn't have given if of course but VAR and all that).

And then to spin and go and finish, this would be a 10/10...one against ManU would only be a 9.5 in a comparison - he had a head start and had to shield the ball, of course the situation and emotion then was 20/10, if we kick off from here and achieve the unthinkable this year (highly unlikely), this goal will be a 25.
But the Man U one had the shirt-off ripped celebration (swoon) and the Alisson length-of-pitch run and knee slide. Still my favourite moment of the Klopp era.  :D
That hat trick got him back on track. Hope he keeps this up now! We need him more than ever to be himself again.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:19:12 am
But the Man U one had the shirt-off ripped celebration (swoon) and the Alisson length-of-pitch run and knee slide. Still my favourite moment of the Klopp era.  :D

It also kind of sealed that we were probably going to win the league, its def better. But this one is close
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:19:12 am
But the Man U one had the shirt-off ripped celebration (swoon) and the Alisson length-of-pitch run and knee slide. Still my favourite moment of the Klopp era.  :D
Yeah, thats why I gave that one a 20/10 on emotion.
A bit annoying that most of the 'journos' keep focusing on Cancelo making an error in misjudging the flight of the ball when it was a brilliant bit of skill by Mo to position himself and then control the ball. It's evidenced by him pushing the ball forward into his own stride rather then running after a lose ball.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:34:13 am
A bit annoying that most of the 'journos' keep focusing on Cancelo making an error in misjudging the flight of the ball when it was a brilliant bit of skill by Mo to position himself and then control the ball. It's evidenced by him pushing the ball forward into his own stride rather then running after a lose ball.
Thanks to the you tube clip above. It does look like a mistake by the CB. But clearly mo's movement is 'odd'. I would need to slow it down to see what mo did to get it away from him. Clearly Cancello doesn't have that luxury in real time 😁
What a fantastic goal. The strength to spin, and to kill the ball on his weaker foot in one swivel motion was *chef's kiss*. Am so glad he's playing so much closer to goal. Have been crying for that all season.
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 06:12:54 am
What a fantastic goal. The strength to spin, and to kill the ball on his weaker foot in one swivel motion was *chef's kiss*. Am so glad he's playing so much closer to goal. Have been crying for that all season.

I will be shocked if we see him much in the wide area moving forward if we are playing 4-4-2. Also Elliot shines in the wide mid role too. Win win imo.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:34:13 am
A bit annoying that most of the 'journos' keep focusing on Cancelo making an error in misjudging the flight of the ball when it was a brilliant bit of skill by Mo to position himself and then control the ball. It's evidenced by him pushing the ball forward into his own stride rather then running after a lose ball.
It was also a tactical blunder by Guardiola to leave Cancelo alone with Salah. This was clearly something that Liverpool had observed before the game, because this was a move that they had practiced. Becker hardly looked at Salah, he knew what to do. 
Not to take anything away from Becker's and Salah's execution of course, but this is something that they have done before and Guardiola screwed up.
One of the best turns I've seen. The spatial awareness of where Cancelo was, forward thinking intelligence of what to do, and the technique to execute was on point. Great goal.
9 goals against City since he joined us. The man for the big occasion.
I'm not sure anyone else in world football could have scored the goal he scored yesterday.

Messi a few years ago yeah, but the touch and turn combined with explosiveness.

He is fucking sensational.
He certaintly has not lost any pace at all.

He was immense yesterday
That first touch was with his weak foot :lmao the guys just ridiculous
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:33:34 am
One of the best turns I've seen. The spatial awareness of where Cancelo was, forward thinking intelligence of what to do, and the technique to execute was on point. Great goal.

Yeah, he's just a fabulous player, the Egyptian Incredible Hulk, we are blessed to have him. When you think of all the overpraised ego-strikers in Paris, Mo is better and a lovely bloke too.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:42:36 am
That first touch was with his weak foot :lmao the guys just ridiculous

He has one of the best first touches in world football, remember the West Ham goal?
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm
Idea:
Carry a Tazer

A jersey that tears away when the opposing player tries to pull you back by grabbing it.
