I think this was even better than the one he scored against ManU, the way he shielded the ball here and spun Cancelo was a thing of beauty from a technical point of view (though there is general narrative of Cancelo's mistake, it was more so that Mo forced it - Mo positioned it such that it was tougher for Cancelo and if he forced the situation too much, it could have been a red card - Taylor wouldn't have given if of course but VAR and all that).
And then to spin and go and finish, this would be a 10/10...one against ManU would only be a 9.5 in a comparison - he had a head start and had to shield the ball, of course the situation and emotion then was 20/10, if we kick off from here and achieve the unthinkable this year (highly unlikely), this goal will be a 25.