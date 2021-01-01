Love him as a striker. This role is bringing the best out of him.



Its what he played in our 4-3-3 more or less too in transition we played more of a 4-4-2 diamond with Firmino dropping deep and Mane and Salah getting 1v1s vs the fullbacks or centre backsThis new system where he was soooo wide was awful. If we stick with this 4-2-4 then he needs to be one of the strikers and not a wideman on the rightThe wide role in this 4-2-4 also suits Elliot the best as he gets a lot more freedom and doesnt get crowded in the areas he likes to operateJota can play all 4 positions so no issue there. Firmino can only play the deep role of the 2 but it does suit him best as he used to be a 10 so he can focus solely on that and let the other striker focus on occupying the centreI also think Salah can play the deeper of the 2 as well and bring Nunez in as the most forward one.Overall I think this system suits our current crop of players best. Like carvalho is best suited to that LM or RM role too where he is more of a wide 10 like elliot, suits him better than being an 8 or inside forward in a 4-3-3