Load of know alls in here.

Most of what I read was give him the money. Theres so many wise after the event.



This place would have been bloody murder if we hadn't renewed him in the summer, hardly anyone was advocating us letting him go for football reasons (as opposed to the more emotive "well if he won't sign then screw him, bin him off" posts).It's funny though, for years we bleated about how clever we were for not giving big contracts to aging players and we've done exactly that, repeatedly, for the past few years. £200k four year deal for a 29 year-old Thiago. Four year deal on probably £150k+ a week for a 31 year-old Henderson. £350k a week for a 30 year-old Mo for 3 years. New 4 year deal for VVD aged 30 (almost immediately post ACL), you'd assume on similar to his old £180k a week deal.That group alone must be our four highest paid players by some distance? All signed or renewed in the past 24 months, all on gargantuan wages, all the wrong side of 30. It's Barcelona-esque.Don't know what to do with Mo - feels like we should be trying to get our most prolific goalscorer as close to the goal as possible, because as it is he's struggling to burn defenders for pace and doesn't appear to consistently have the trickery to beat them. He's still capable of some superb passes which we've seen him do this season, but fuck me how the mighty have fallen that that's about all we can say. 8 open play goals this calendar year, and it's October. It's not really good enough.