Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2257254 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24360 on: Yesterday at 07:15:58 pm »
If we're going to persist with this 442, maybe its worth playing Nunez and Salah together up front, with Diaz on the left, and then play Trent at RM with Gomez at RB?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24361 on: Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm »
To me it's a big being off it and a bit the whole team. A few times he was calling for the ball over the top and no one bothered to try it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24362 on: Yesterday at 07:19:42 pm »
Ohh how football is a fickle sport. Was top scorer last season, came agonisingly close to helping the team reach heights never even seen before by winning the quadruple. Fast forward to this season and a grand total of 10 or so games in, where the entire team barring maybe a couple of the lads have been hugely below par, we have people sticking the knife in. Most likely the same folks that would have rioted if we sold Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24363 on: Yesterday at 07:22:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 07:19:42 pm
Ohh how football is a fickle sport. Was top scorer last season, came agonisingly close to helping the team reach heights never even seen before by winning the quadruple. Fast forward to this season and a grand total of 10 or so games in, where the entire team barring maybe a couple of the lads have been hugely below par, we have people sticking the knife in. Most likely the same folks that would have rioted if we sold Mo

Hes been well below par since the AFCON and hasnt looked anywhere near the level he has before. This hasnt been going since the season started. This has been going on for 10 months now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24364 on: Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm »
In the beginning I thought a certain left back was pretty good in marking him out of the game. After about 30 games, I realize that every left back in this world can mark him off the game. Comparing him with Arsenals two wingers is just sad, he looks absolutely useless nowadays.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24365 on: Yesterday at 07:25:34 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 07:19:42 pm
Ohh how football is a fickle sport. Was top scorer last season, came agonisingly close to helping the team reach heights never even seen before by winning the quadruple. Fast forward to this season and a grand total of 10 or so games in, where the entire team barring maybe a couple of the lads have been hugely below par, we have people sticking the knife in. Most likely the same folks that would have rioted if we sold Mo

Nah come off it. He's been well below his usual standards for the best part of a year now. Remember when he used to be able to beat a man? Can't remember the last time...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24366 on: Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 06:43:19 pm
So has be peaked?

He peaked and is now on the decline.  Yes we should have sold him, but he wasnt going to leave, so it was either a free next season or a new contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24367 on: Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 07:25:34 pm
Nah come off it. He's been well below his usual standards for the best part of a year now. Remember when he used to be able to beat a man? Can't remember the last time...

Remember when he used to be able to trap a ball? I would take that at this point.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24368 on: Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm »
A lot of players off form, probably tired. Him included. Last season fucked us
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24369 on: Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Load of know alls in here.
Most of what I read was give him the money. Theres so many wise after the event.

This place would have been bloody murder if we hadn't renewed him in the summer, hardly anyone was advocating us letting him go for football reasons (as opposed to the more emotive "well if he won't sign then screw him, bin him off" posts).

It's funny though, for years we bleated about how clever we were for not giving big contracts to aging players and we've done exactly that, repeatedly, for the past few years. £200k four year deal for a 29 year-old Thiago. Four year deal on probably £150k+ a week for a 31 year-old Henderson. £350k a week for a 30 year-old Mo for 3 years. New 4 year deal for VVD aged 30 (almost immediately post ACL), you'd assume on similar to his old £180k a week deal.

That group alone must be our four highest paid players by some distance? All signed or renewed in the past 24 months, all on gargantuan wages, all the wrong side of 30. It's Barcelona-esque.

Don't know what to do with Mo - feels like we should be trying to get our most prolific goalscorer as close to the goal as possible, because as it is he's struggling to burn defenders for pace and doesn't appear to consistently have the trickery to beat them. He's still capable of some superb passes which we've seen him do this season, but fuck me how the mighty have fallen that that's about all we can say. 8 open play goals this calendar year, and it's October. It's not really good enough.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24370 on: Yesterday at 08:49:22 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm
Not seen a tune out of him since Afcon, have no idea what to do with him.

Have him in and around the box regularly and he's still got enough in him to be hitting double figures in goals. Maybe play him off Nunez, instead of Jota off Nunez. Assuming we don't go back to that 4-3-3 next game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24371 on: Yesterday at 08:59:05 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 07:15:58 pm
If we're going to persist with this 442, maybe its worth playing Nunez and Salah together up front, with Diaz on the left, and then play Trent at RM with Gomez at RB?

I think this is something we should seriously look at. Assuming Trent will be back sooner than later, pushing him to the right of the midfield is the best option for him at the moment. I prefer to think of it as 4231 rather than 442. Nunez at the top supported by Diaz on the left, Sarah/Firmino centre and Trent on the right with Fabinho and Thiago/Hendo as the double pivot.
                     
                                  Alisson

Gomez        Donate/Matip      Virgil         Robbo

                 Hendo/Thiago          Fabinho

Trent                   Salah/Firmino               Diaz
             
                               Nunez
« Reply #24372 on: Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm
A lot of players off form, probably tired. Him included. Last season fucked us

I'm not buying this tiredness thing anymore. I get he was knackered toward the back end of last season but these guys and especially Salah are super athletes with access to the best physios and all the best medical treatments known to man. I just think that all the players have dropped their intensity levels for whatever reason and Salah is the main culprit in this. I am not saying he can't be arsed but its like a plague in our squad at the moment and its hard for him to shake it off. I believe this is the job of the coaches and physios to cure it and its why they earn the big bucks.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24373 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm
This place would have been bloody murder if we hadn't renewed him in the summer, hardly anyone was advocating us letting him go for football reasons (as opposed to the more emotive "well if he won't sign then screw him, bin him off" posts).

It's funny though, for years we bleated about how clever we were for not giving big contracts to aging players and we've done exactly that, repeatedly, for the past few years. £200k four year deal for a 29 year-old Thiago. Four year deal on probably £150k+ a week for a 31 year-old Henderson. £350k a week for a 30 year-old Mo for 3 years. New 4 year deal for VVD aged 30 (almost immediately post ACL), you'd assume on similar to his old £180k a week deal.

That group alone must be our four highest paid players by some distance? All signed or renewed in the past 24 months, all on gargantuan wages, all the wrong side of 30. It's Barcelona-esque.


Good post ... I mean there are posters in the transfer thread that will tell you the age curve doesn't exist any more because our players have 6 packs... but you're absolutely right.

It's even worse when you consider our situation. We don't have as much budget as those we compete with which needs we need to be more efficient not less, more ruthless not as ruthless or less

Fuck knows on Mo also... but watching the 2nd half vs Arsenal was sobering as fuck - we should be the young guns running over the opposition, finishing games the stronger.
Some people keep using the word 'transition' for this season, but its not - we're not trasitioning away from these players were still relying on them

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24374 on: Yesterday at 09:11:05 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 07:25:34 pm
Nah come off it. He's been well below his usual standards for the best part of a year now. Remember when he used to be able to beat a man? Can't remember the last time...

Yes, I'm afraid this is the truth. Like with a lot of stuff around us at the moment, many are burying their heads in the sand regarding Salah. It's a full 9 months of massive underperformance now. That's not a blip or a bad run of form or bad luck. I hope he can get back to some of what we've seen in previous years, but it does sometimes happen that a great player simply drops off a cliff - it happened to Torres, it happened to Alexis Sanchez. I hope that, unlike those players, Salah recovers.

Whether it's retrievable or not, Salah's form isn't worthy of starting right now. Everyone's looking at our defence, but his drop-off is arguably bigger and more sustained than any other individual's.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24375 on: Yesterday at 09:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm
Seems like the answer to 'who to keep between Salah and Mane' was actually neither. Nobody could have guessed it. Also we should have answered this question two years ago. Ah well.

Possibly.

His form was great at the beginning of last season, then dropped off a cliff after the AFCON, and hasn't really picked up since.

And yes, we did leave it too late.  There has been some poor planning involved, plus severe lack of squad refreshment when we were on top.

People were still calling us the best team in Europe last season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24376 on: Yesterday at 09:14:20 pm »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm
I'm not buying this tiredness thing anymore. I get he was knackered toward the back end of last season but these guys and especially Salah are super athletes with access to the best physios and all the best medical treatments known to man. I just think that all the players have dropped their intensity levels for whatever reason and Salah is the main culprit in this. I am not saying he can't be arsed but its like a plague in our squad at the moment and its hard for him to shake it off. I believe this is the job of the coaches and physios to cure it and its why they earn the big bucks.

I don't know if that is what is causing his drop in form or not, but it's sort of academic really isn't it. We're 8 games into a season where he had the summer off - he's not going to suddenly get less tired over the course of the season. Or next, when he's a year older with more football in the legs.

We don't have the personnel/quality to rotate him, nor would it be taken well by him I imagine (nor FSG, given the cost). So even if he is tired, we're going to have to figure out a way to compensate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24377 on: Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:11:49 pm
When Mo was at Roma alot of his goals were tap ins, don't get me wrong he scored screamers at times but he isn't close enough to the goal. I always remember a quote by Guardiola or someone close to him (yeah yeah call him what you want) but he was asked how Messi started to score so much and it was simply because Guardiola asked him to play closer to the goal. Mo.is so far from goal what are people expecting...

We really need to re-evaluate how to get the most out of these players right now.
Yep, when Mane was struggling we moved him central and he thrived.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24378 on: Yesterday at 09:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm
This place would have been bloody murder if we hadn't renewed him in the summer, hardly anyone was advocating us letting him go for football reasons (as opposed to the more emotive "well if he won't sign then screw him, bin him off" posts).

It's funny though, for years we bleated about how clever we were for not giving big contracts to aging players and we've done exactly that, repeatedly, for the past few years. £200k four year deal for a 29 year-old Thiago. Four year deal on probably £150k+ a week for a 31 year-old Henderson. £350k a week for a 30 year-old Mo for 3 years. New 4 year deal for VVD aged 30 (almost immediately post ACL), you'd assume on similar to his old £180k a week deal.

That group alone must be our four highest paid players by some distance? All signed or renewed in the past 24 months, all on gargantuan wages, all the wrong side of 30. It's Barcelona-esque.

Don't know what to do with Mo - feels like we should be trying to get our most prolific goalscorer as close to the goal as possible, because as it is he's struggling to burn defenders for pace and doesn't appear to consistently have the trickery to beat them. He's still capable of some superb passes which we've seen him do this season, but fuck me how the mighty have fallen that that's about all we can say. 8 open play goals this calendar year, and it's October. It's not really good enough.
Weve spent a lot on wages, and some of it probably shouldnt have been spent. I think if we begin to look at wages and transfer fees coming out of the same pot, we can get a better picture of our funds. Just looking at transfer fees wont give the whole story.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24379 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 pm »
Staying central near the box is a well-trodden route for a sharp finisher once the legs go a little. Not a perfect comparison but the likes of Shearer, Owen who both used to run the channels, take players on from anywhere benefited massively having Bellamy (at Newcastle for Shearer) and Heskey for us do the running, hold it up, open up spaces for them. After Shearer's knee and Owen's hamstring injuries respectively.

Salah cannot afford to be isolated, the minutes we saw of him and Nunez together at Palace in the box it looked great. Looks the best solution so far imo.

Sad though, how quickly these things can change.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24380 on: Yesterday at 10:27:52 pm »
It's a major concern at this point. 10 months of this. Not sure how we fix it. It's not like he is playing poorly, he just is... barely involved. Doesn't look like scoring consistently and hasn't for a long time now. When he does get in shooting position, his finishing is just so... average.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24381 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm »
It makes no sense sticking him side right in what Klopp says is a 4-4-2. If youre playing this shape he has got to be central. Because with 2 central forwards inside him there isnt even much room for him to come inside. At least when its a 3 up top, even if the 9 is a true 9 unlike Bobby, he could in theory move inside. In a 442 he has got to stay wide.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24382 on: Today at 12:00:09 am »
Would love to see him play upfront with Nunez, hes our best finisher, on the wing hes struggling to beat his man
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24383 on: Today at 12:09:21 am »
Looking at his game in isolation (without seeing his options etc) he appears to always slow our game down?
If you receive the ball in the final third, surely it's more often than not, beneficial to attack with speed, but Mo seems to be cutting back and inside?
Maybe one option is to play a left footer on the left and a right footer on the right, and get the ball into the box earlier, such as for Nuñez goal today, when Diaz popped up on the right?
He is also offering very little as an outlet at the moment.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24384 on: Today at 12:10:37 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:00:09 am
Would love to see him play upfront with Nunez, hes our best finisher, on the wing hes struggling to beat his man

I think theres a chance you see that with Díaz out. If we are going to use this system more often than not, then I would like to see Elliott play in that wider role with Salah central next to Núñez.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24385 on: Today at 12:47:17 am »
His one footedness makes him much easier to defend against now hes lost some pace.

One of the good things about Mane was that he was very two footed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24386 on: Today at 01:19:58 am »
I have few concerns about Mo, his numbers are still good, and he's one of the few players this season who genuinely seems like he's trying, running and getting his head down. Just hasn't clicked, yeah he may be declining, who knows but it's hard to tell when you're in a team that's doing as shite as us right now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24387 on: Today at 01:27:35 am »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm
I'm not buying this tiredness thing anymore. I get he was knackered toward the back end of last season but these guys and especially Salah are super athletes with access to the best physios and all the best medical treatments known to man. I just think that all the players have dropped their intensity levels for whatever reason and Salah is the main culprit in this. I am not saying he can't be arsed but its like a plague in our squad at the moment and its hard for him to shake it off. I believe this is the job of the coaches and physios to cure it and its why they earn the big bucks.

Salah is the one that earns the big bucks, not the staff
