The effort is there, but he's definitely playing too wide. As many have pointed out, Trent and to a lesser extent Elliott, are occupying the positions he usually takes up. Really weird to see Trent breaking off the last man so often during the Ajax game while Salah stands on the touchline. I hope we do something about that.



Elliot is 100% the issue with our right side *this season*. Don't get me wrong, I love him to pieces, and for an 17/18 year old he is sublime. But the facts are that he does not track back as well as any other member of our squad (including our forwards) which has meant that defensively Trent has been more at risk (which is why we have conceeded more on that side, and why Salah is playing far deeper than he ever is) - and then when Salah does get forward, Elliot is often in the position Salah wants to be in, which drags him wider and renders him less useful - this season he is having half the number of chances in the box, and getting half as many shots per 90 than he ever has for us.Last season, even during Mane's purple patch (and not just purple patch - his best ever form for us arguably), when Salah "was off form" - Mane averaged a goal or assist a goal or assist every 111 mins, and Salah got one every 89 mins. Yet Salah "was off form", "hasn't been performing well in terms of performances or stats", etc etc. Yet somehow the narrative was the opposite to what all the stats showed! People seem to judge him differently than any other player and when he doesn't perform to the standards he sets of being the equal to Messi in his prime he is suddenly "under performing".