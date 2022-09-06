« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 6, 2022, 03:56:43 pm
Quote from: IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird on September  5, 2022, 09:28:29 am
should have kept Mane and got this guy out.
His performances will vane in tact with age and he with a big fat contract, he is gonna stink this place. I am sorry but I have seen it happen too many times in the past 20 years in footballing world.
One needs to know when someone is beyond peak and get rid while there is still selling value.

Er alt ok kompis? Mo har spilt godkjent ennå, han kan gjøre det bedre, men det kommer!

Med vennlig hilsen fra Sverige :wave

(all well mate? Mo has played ok yet, he can do it better, but it's coming!)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:15:54 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:55:33 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:15:54 am
Certain goal had he not got back. Where were the centre backs  :o
100%.

Salah being there blocked off the angle for Maupay to pass the ball to Alisson's left.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:00:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on September  4, 2022, 08:26:17 pm
Stephen Warnock was giving Virgil Fuckin' Van Dijk defensive tips the other week Robin. No way should anyone take him seriously.  ;D

Lads you can't listen to or take pundits seriously. Their job is to bring in clicks and views not talk sense.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm
FFS Mo control the ball.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  5, 2022, 10:13:05 am
You should have made this your first post, really come in on a high note.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  5, 2022, 10:13:25 am
We should have an entrance test to post on here.

Quote from: Ghost Town on September  5, 2022, 02:33:45 pm
What do you feel should be done with a poster when, two posts in, their contributions have already started to vane and begun to stink the place out. I feel we should follow your advice, what do you think?

Quote from: Linudden on September  6, 2022, 03:56:43 pm
Er alt ok kompis? Mo har spilt godkjent ennå, han kan gjøre det bedre, men det kommer!

Med vennlig hilsen fra Sverige :wave

(all well mate? Mo has played ok yet, he can do it better, but it's coming!)


yeah I suppose these quad of nice gentlemen are getting ready to apologize? thought so..

we used to know when players peaked (coutinho, suarez, torres, alonso etc).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:58:39 pm
Quote from: IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm

yeah I suppose these quad of nice gentlemen are getting ready to apologize? thought so..

we used to know when players peaked (coutinho, suarez, torres, alonso etc).
Get to fuck with posts like this.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
Quote from: IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm

yeah I suppose these quad of nice gentlemen are getting ready to apologize? thought so..

we used to know when players peaked (coutinho, suarez, torres, alonso etc).

Suarez? Alonso? You think we sold them at the correct time?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:09:14 pm
Seems we sold the wrong one eh.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:09:14 pm
Seems we sold the wrong one eh.

Mane not exactly pulling up trees for Bayern.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:09:14 pm
Seems we sold the wrong one eh.

Bayern fans already getting pissed off at Sadio.  :P
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:18:48 pm
Might be about time Salah started justifying his bumper new contract?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:21:12 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:18:48 pm
Might be about time Salah started justifying his bumper new contract?

We've moved him out of position for most of this game to accommodate Elliot, I hope to fuck this is down to injuries and nothing more because otherwise I just don't get it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:21:26 pm
Quote from: IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm

yeah I suppose these quad of nice gentlemen are getting ready to apologize? thought so..

we used to know when players peaked (coutinho, suarez, torres, alonso etc).


all bar Xabi wanted pastures new, Rafa wanted Gareth Barry and his departure was impending for a long while.

unfortunately some Arab sheik doesnt own Liverpool,, as much as I think FSG are conservative with their spending, the spine of Liverpool FC has not been bolstered for a couple of years now,, thats a major issue,, we are reaping the rewards it seems
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm
Taken off and rightly so. Another tired weak looking game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:23:52 pm
I'd like us to get players that can get us some more cheat goals. We've lost so much pace every year. Salah is another type of player nowadays.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
Quote from: IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm

yeah I suppose these quad of nice gentlemen are getting ready to apologize? thought so..

we used to know when players peaked (coutinho, suarez, torres, alonso etc).

Its quite something when you only need to see a posters name to know what sort of poster theyll be :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:23:59 am
Andy Martin
@fpl_tactician
I know its boring but just a reminder that in 2022, Liverpool have now played 38 games in all competitions, Salah has started 80% of them and only scored in 8 of those matches.

Would be 6 games if you take pens away.
