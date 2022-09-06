

yeah I suppose these quad of nice gentlemen are getting ready to apologize? thought so..



we used to know when players peaked (coutinho, suarez, torres, alonso etc).





all bar Xabi wanted pastures new, Rafa wanted Gareth Barry and his departure was impending for a long while.unfortunately some Arab sheik doesnt own Liverpool,, as much as I think FSG are conservative with their spending, the spine of Liverpool FC has not been bolstered for a couple of years now,, thats a major issue,, we are reaping the rewards it seems