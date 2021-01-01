« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2228037 times)

Offline Cid

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24200 on: Yesterday at 01:53:37 am »
Quote from: blert596 on September  3, 2022, 10:46:01 pm
Seems to me that he has swapped roles with Trent. Mo used to come inside and leave Trent the space to maraud into. Now it seems the other way round, with Trent increasingly coming inside. And Mo's not a traditional "take him on on the outside" winger.

And to be honest its not benefitting either of them, or the team.

Not sure that is deliberate.  Trent is coming forward to support. The attack and those are the only spaces he's finding to run into.  Salah is staying wide a lot this season.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24201 on: Yesterday at 05:15:58 am »
Some of the posts are so blindingly stupid, I mean hes literally the most creative player in the league, theres no loss of form, theres no loss of pace, hes just having a normal start, he isnt quite in Messi mode like at the start of last season but if he was like that all the time then I guess he would be Messi.

To think the player who has created the most chances in the league is even a hint of a problem is bleeding stupid, thats the only way to describe it, Salah based on last 4 years is quite easily the best player in this club.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24202 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 am »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 01:53:15 am
Its incredible to me how for such a great player, Mo is obnoxiously one footed. I feel like you almost need to be able to use your weaker foot to some sort of degree. There are moments where if he shifts to his right he has an opportunity for a clear shot on goal. This seems to be a thing common with left footed players, not so much right footed.

https://youtu.be/Rd0TsrsGNQc
Offline simplyred84

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24203 on: Yesterday at 05:45:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:17:28 am
https://youtu.be/Rd0TsrsGNQc

Great finish but the point still stands, Mo's right foot is not good enough. As he loses a certain amount speed to go on the outside, he'll have to adapt accordingly. That means working on his right foot to at least get a shot off instead of tirelessly get shots blocked as he tries to get in on his favoured left.

Generally speaking, I don't care how good a player's game is, there is absolutely no excuse for not being able to use both feet comfortably in the modern game. For context, Trent has worked on his left which has provided more options. De Bruyne uses both feet with ease. Even God and Barnes were not as painfully one-footed as Salah. Mane is another case in point.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24204 on: Yesterday at 03:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:15:58 am
Some of the posts are so blindingly stupid, I mean hes literally the most creative player in the league, theres no loss of form, theres no loss of pace, hes just having a normal start, he isnt quite in Messi mode like at the start of last season but if he was like that all the time then I guess he would be Messi.

To think the player who has created the most chances in the league is even a hint of a problem is bleeding stupid, thats the only way to describe it, Salah based on last 4 years is quite easily the best player in this club.
We're on page 606 so expect the shite spouted to get worse before it gets better ;)
Offline Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24205 on: Yesterday at 04:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:15:58 am
Some of the posts are so blindingly stupid, I mean hes literally the most creative player in the league, theres no loss of form, theres no loss of pace, hes just having a normal start, he isnt quite in Messi mode like at the start of last season but if he was like that all the time then I guess he would be Messi.

To think the player who has created the most chances in the league is even a hint of a problem is bleeding stupid, thats the only way to describe it, Salah based on last 4 years is quite easily the best player in this club.
This x 100.
Online NightDancer

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24206 on: Yesterday at 04:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:15:58 am
Some of the posts are so blindingly stupid, I mean hes literally the most creative player in the league, theres no loss of form, theres no loss of pace, hes just having a normal start, he isnt quite in Messi mode like at the start of last season but if he was like that all the time then I guess he would be Messi.

To think the player who has created the most chances in the league is even a hint of a problem is bleeding stupid, thats the only way to describe it, Salah based on last 4 years is quite easily the best player in this club.


Think that is fair.

He is simply having a good to very good start to the season in terms of his return and good to very good is about as bad as things get with Salah anyway when he is not in crazy levels form.

Six games into the season and he has 2 goals and 3 assists. Not to mention the chance creation rate you mentioned. That would put him on course for "only" a 13 goal and 19 assist league season or 32 goal involvements.

Last season he has 39 goal involvements (g+a) in the league and the season before that he had 28.

Zero worries about Salah. Guy will keep racking up the goals and assists this season and keep making chances for others along the way.
Offline number 168

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24207 on: Yesterday at 04:49:49 pm »
Quote from: simplyred84 on Yesterday at 05:45:06 am
Great finish but the point still stands, Mo's right foot is not good enough. As he loses a certain amount speed to go on the outside, he'll have to adapt accordingly. That means working on his right foot to at least get a shot off instead of tirelessly get shots blocked as he tries to get in on his favoured left.

Generally speaking, I don't care how good a player's game is, there is absolutely no excuse for not being able to use both feet comfortably in the modern game. For context, Trent has worked on his left which has provided more options. De Bruyne uses both feet with ease. Even God and Barnes were not as painfully one-footed as Salah. Mane is another case in point.

Mo's right foot is as good as most left footed players could dream of. The guy is a phenomenon and I doubt many defenders would feel particularly comfortable keeping him on his right side.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24208 on: Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:15:58 am
Some of the posts are so blindingly stupid, I mean hes literally the most creative player in the league, theres no loss of form, theres no loss of pace, hes just having a normal start, he isnt quite in Messi mode like at the start of last season but if he was like that all the time then I guess he would be Messi.

To think the player who has created the most chances in the league is even a hint of a problem is bleeding stupid, thats the only way to describe it, Salah based on last 4 years is quite easily the best player in this club.

Agreed, he still looks sharp, incisive and creative when he gets the ball, IMO.

The issue is he's not getting the ball enough and he's definitely too wide - I'm fine with him providing width at times but Diaz should be doing the same on the other side to allow Salah to come in as well.
Online El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24209 on: Yesterday at 07:30:31 pm »
Is there any evidence that shows hes playing any wider?
Offline Robinred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24210 on: Yesterday at 08:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:15:58 am
Some of the posts are so blindingly stupid, I mean hes literally the most creative player in the league, theres no loss of form, theres no loss of pace, hes just having a normal start, he isnt quite in Messi mode like at the start of last season but if he was like that all the time then I guess he would be Messi.

To think the player who has created the most chances in the league is even a hint of a problem is bleeding stupid, thats the only way to describe it, Salah based on last 4 years is quite easily the best player in this club.

Sorry for being so blindingly stupid, but in my defence both Aldo and Stephen Warnock agree with me, and Warnock even suggested Klopp might have a difficult decision by giving him a few games rest (this was on the LFCTV post match analysis). They believe theres more than a hint of a problem.

Describing those with a different view stupid is not just unhelpful, its arrogant.
Online El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24211 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm »
Well if Stephen Warnock said it :D
Offline Robinred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24212 on: Yesterday at 08:23:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm
Well if Stephen Warnock said it :D

Then hes blindingly stupid too?
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24213 on: Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm »
Stephen Warnock was giving Virgil Fuckin' Van Dijk defensive tips the other week Robin. No way should anyone take him seriously.  ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24214 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm »
Id never be so uncouth myself to call someone blindingly stupid.but Im not sure anyones opinion is particularly validated by Stephen Warnock having the same one.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24215 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
Id never be so uncouth myself to call someone blindingly stupid.but Im not sure anyone opinion is particularly validated by Stephen Warnock having the same one.

Stephen Warnock has taken to wearing black rimmed glasses which give him a professorial aspect so he must know what hes talking about.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24216 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:30:31 pm
Is there any evidence that shows hes playing any wider?

Theres a pass map in the midfield thread, its clear hes wider than he used to be with Sadio and Bobby as the maps like these used to look like Bobby playing behind 2 strikers in the box almost with Mo the highest. I dont think having Harvey there is helping him either as both want to come inside all the time.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24217 on: Yesterday at 08:33:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm
Well if Stephen Warnock said it :D
;D

Big W!

Thing is it's easy to construct a theory and 'see' evidence for it. The most obvious and easy theory for any player known for pace is that 'he's lost pace' or for any player edging 30 that 'he's past his peak' or whatever. And then whatever we see can seem to back that up.

I think it's worth hanging on a bit and seeing how things go, as well as investigating whether changes in tactics and deployment might be playing a part.

At this stage I'm still pretty confident that he'll finish the season with his usual impressive G+A return, but even if changes in tactics mean he doesn't score as many he'll still play a vital part in creating and assisting and making the system work. As long as others score the goals from the chances he helps create, we'll be golden. Team game.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24218 on: Yesterday at 08:34:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:30:31 pm
Is there any evidence that shows hes playing any wider?
In all the games I've watched both in the ground (Fulham, Palace) and live (everything else!) he definitely looks to be playing wider than I can recall this season.

In fairness, this could well be more of an imagining on my behalf than anything else on my behalf due to how disjointed things have looked lately, but I did comment on this - and indeed Bobby seemingly dropping even further back than I can recall seeing him a few times.

Be interesting to see whether there is a heatmap of the past three seasons to definitively show this, but if it is the case, then one plausible expalnation as to why he is playing wider that I've hypothesised on last season and indeed this, is that wide is the only place that sides tend to (for want of a better word) surrender in the modern game and where he can get on the ball without being stifled. What is not in doubt is that when Mo does go wide, he attracts players to him and pulls opposition out of place. No-one wants Mo running at them and cutting inside so they put two or even three players on him to try and cancel him out. This is what I strongly think we need to figure out how to exploit better. Hamfisted, Sunday evening bad synopsis, but hopefully you smell what I'm cooking! 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24219 on: Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm »
A lot of those heat maps pretty much showed us having a front two of Salah and Mane with Firmino dropping deep. I remember a load when there was this debate over whether we had a striker and people pointed out he was our striker.

On the eye test he looks like he is playing wider but that looked the same last season as well. Think its been a slight change since a couple of years ago.

There may be some communication/patterns of play issue with the other forwards though. Klopp did comment after the United game that he and Diaz didnt come in as narrow as we would have liked.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24220 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 08:34:33 pm
In all the games I've watched both in the ground (Fulham, Palace) and live (everything else!) he definitely looks to be playing wider than I can recall this season.

In fairness, this could well be more of an imagining on my behalf than anything else on my behalf due to how disjointed things have looked lately, but I did comment on this - and indeed Bobby seemingly dropping even further back than I can recall seeing him a few times.

Be interesting to see whether there is a heatmap of the past three seasons to definitively show this, but if it is the case, then one plausible expalnation as to why he is playing wider that I've hypothesised on last season and indeed this, is that wide is the only place that sides tend to (for want of a better word) surrender in the modern game and where he can get on the ball without being stifled. What is not in doubt is that when Mo does go wide, he attracts players to him and pulls opposition out of place. No-one wants Mo running at them and cutting inside so they put two or even three players on him to try and cancel him out. This is what I strongly think we need to figure out how to exploit better. Hamfisted, Sunday evening bad synopsis, but hopefully you smell what I'm cooking! 
I smell it, and I think you're on the right lines.

He's been having less and less joy coming in from wide over the last few seasons for the reasons you state. Everyone is focusing on that and making a plan to counter it. Certainly there's a feeling that we should be able to exploit that more; the gaps it will leave; the space for other players.

What I've noticed most in recent months is not so much that "he's playing wider" as that he's not getting as close to the other two principle attackers as he used to get or for as long during the 90 mins.

The attacking unit as a whole seems more stretched and disjointed and less...clockworky, if you get what I mean. Now sure if I'm imagining that or not.

This could be as much to do with changing personnel as it is tactics. I don't know.
Offline Robinred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24221 on: Yesterday at 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
Stephen Warnock was giving Virgil Fuckin' Van Dijk defensive tips the other week Robin. No way should anyone take him seriously.  ;D

He wasnt alone was he? Every pundit, supporter and even a Guardian cartoonist had a pop at VVD the other week.

I dont always agree with anyone - neither do you nor anyone else as far as I can see. I like Warnock as a pundit, certainly more than most, and on this issue I agree with him. The point is, disagreement with someone elses opinion shouldnt lead to descriptions like blindingly stupid.
Offline number 168

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24222 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:23:36 pm
Then hes blindingly stupid too?

Even with those Joe 90 specs.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24223 on: Yesterday at 10:12:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:30:31 pm
Is there any evidence that shows hes playing any wider?
I'm on my phone so it's harder to share his heat maps, but if you go to sofascore.com and check his heat maps and compare them to before he went to the AFCONs and especially to 20-21, there is a definite change.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24224 on: Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm »
No idea if hes playing wider or not but so far this season hes been less of a goal threat
His xg and shot numbers are down - his xg is down a notch and his shots per 90 are under 3 for the first time since he signed for us
Why this happening is up for debate and its only 6 games but so far its a thing   
Offline thx in advance

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24225 on: Today at 12:05:19 am »
It looks to me as he is not at his best and lacking confidence. He still comes alive occasionally but we all know he can do better and I think he will - once we start to play as a unit, a thing we are not really at the moment because we seem a little 'unbalanced'.
Doesn't help when referees ignore pretty much every foul on him just because he is not falling like a sack of potatoes and tries to stay on his feet. I swear if you ask anyone not a Liverpool fan - the consensus is that Salah is a diver and it seems the referees share the thought. Maybe it is time to live up to his name and go down at every contact, maybe we get something for it because these suckers don't appreciate or reward honesty.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24226 on: Today at 08:33:16 am »
It's a continuation of his post AFCON form, and it's a concern. But Klopp will get him firing again
Offline -Willo-

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24227 on: Today at 08:34:57 am »
His numbers are down now he is in a brand new, unsettled front 3 as opposed to the same lads he played with in rhythm constantly for years?

Who'd have thought it.
Online anandg_lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24228 on: Today at 08:58:03 am »
 He is getting quadruple teamed most of the time and others are not able to take advantage of the space created.

The team looks more cohesive when salah comes inside with TAA providing width and hitting those crosses. Things will start rolling for him now that jota and thiago are back.
