Is there any evidence that shows hes playing any wider?



In all the games I've watched both in the ground (Fulham, Palace) and live (everything else!) he definitely looks to be playing wider than I can recall this season.In fairness, this could well be more of an imagining on my behalf than anything else on my behalf due to how disjointed things have looked lately, but I did comment on this - and indeed Bobby seemingly dropping even further back than I can recall seeing him a few times.Be interesting to see whether there is a heatmap of the past three seasons to definitively show this, but if it is the case, then one plausible expalnation as to why he is playing wider that I've hypothesised on last season and indeed this, is that wide is the only place that sides tend to (for want of a better word) surrender in the modern game and where he can get on the ball without being stifled. What is not in doubt is that when Mo does go wide, he attracts players to him and pulls opposition out of place. No-one wants Mo running at them and cutting inside so they put two or even three players on him to try and cancel him out. This is what I strongly think we need to figure out how to exploit better. Hamfisted, Sunday evening bad synopsis, but hopefully you smell what I'm cooking!