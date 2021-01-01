« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2225931 times)

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24200 on: Today at 01:53:37 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm
Seems to me that he has swapped roles with Trent. Mo used to come inside and leave Trent the space to maraud into. Now it seems the other way round, with Trent increasingly coming inside. And Mo's not a traditional "take him on on the outside" winger.

And to be honest its not benefitting either of them, or the team.

Not sure that is deliberate.  Trent is coming forward to support. The attack and those are the only spaces he's finding to run into.  Salah is staying wide a lot this season.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24201 on: Today at 05:15:58 am »
Some of the posts are so blindingly stupid, I mean hes literally the most creative player in the league, theres no loss of form, theres no loss of pace, hes just having a normal start, he isnt quite in Messi mode like at the start of last season but if he was like that all the time then I guess he would be Messi.

To think the player who has created the most chances in the league is even a hint of a problem is bleeding stupid, thats the only way to describe it, Salah based on last 4 years is quite easily the best player in this club.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24202 on: Today at 05:17:28 am »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Today at 01:53:15 am
Its incredible to me how for such a great player, Mo is obnoxiously one footed. I feel like you almost need to be able to use your weaker foot to some sort of degree. There are moments where if he shifts to his right he has an opportunity for a clear shot on goal. This seems to be a thing common with left footed players, not so much right footed.

https://youtu.be/Rd0TsrsGNQc
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Up
« previous next »
 