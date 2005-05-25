Me. And I'm sad this thread has gone v quiet!
Only two years to wait and we can start panicking about his contract again.
Him in a Rick and morty ad is a bit of a weird one.
Win the International unlicensed Cup <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU</a>
Wonder if he was upset he had to hand the winners trophy to morty?got to catch one or two
seems to me he's adjusted his game a bit ... instead of taking on the defender(s) each time, he's releasing the ball more quickly. and looking for the rapid pass. he definitely looks sharp compared to the January-May period.
Probably because his arch-nemesis has left.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
He looks well fit
He is looking like Refreshed player already!
Yep,he's back to smiling with his eyes again.
The 300k quid helps.
