Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24040 on: July 19, 2022, 02:46:59 pm
Me. And I'm sad this thread has gone v quiet!
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24041 on: July 19, 2022, 02:56:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 19, 2022, 02:46:59 pm
Me. And I'm sad this thread has gone v quiet!

just wait for his agent to post something cryptic.
redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24042 on: July 19, 2022, 02:58:51 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 19, 2022, 02:46:59 pm
Me. And I'm sad this thread has gone v quiet!

Only two years to wait and we can start panicking about his contract again.
anfieldpurch

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24043 on: July 19, 2022, 04:50:18 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 19, 2022, 02:58:51 pm
Only two years to wait and we can start panicking about his contract again.
2 years? I'm ready for the circus next summer when we try and cash in on him having won the Quadruple ;)
MBL?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24044 on: July 20, 2022, 09:12:55 pm
Him in a Rick and morty ad is a bit of a weird one.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24045 on: July 20, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
Quote from: MBL? on July 20, 2022, 09:12:55 pm
Him in a Rick and morty ad is a bit of a weird one.

Win the International unlicensed Cup  ;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU</a>

Classycara

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24046 on: July 20, 2022, 10:15:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 20, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
Win the International unlicensed Cup  ;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU</a>

Wonder if he was upset he had to hand the winners trophy to morty?

got to catch one or two
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24047 on: July 20, 2022, 10:17:50 pm
Quote from: Classycara on July 20, 2022, 10:15:53 pm
Wonder if he was upset he had to hand the winners trophy to morty?

got to catch one or two

I heard he was fuming.Would never have signed off had he known.
iRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24048 on: July 22, 2022, 06:01:39 am
We have good karma from re-signing Salah.  He will be better than ever.
abs-ibs

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24049 on: July 23, 2022, 11:40:03 pm
I think the contract situation weighed heavy on him during the latter half of the season, plus losing the AFCON and overall fatigue had an impact too.

Now after a good holiday, a new contract, and no World Cup or AFCON to deal with, I think we will see a surge in his performances for the entire season.

Looking forward to seeing what he will do this year with a new front line. Can't wait.
Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24050 on: July 24, 2022, 12:24:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 20, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
Win the International unlicensed Cup  ;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU</a>

"Lick my balls, Mharti!"

NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24051 on: Yesterday at 07:15:21 pm
Ehheemmm!!!  8)
Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24052 on: Yesterday at 07:18:45 pm
Goal, assist, thrills , runs, twists, turns, passes and smiles.

Just another season of the King in Red
Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24053 on: Yesterday at 07:26:26 pm
Looks like the contract situation being over is a big weight off his shoulders, looks reinvigorated.
gerrardisgod

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24054 on: Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm
Thought that was as close to pre-AFCON as weve seen.

Unlucky everyone else.
JC the Messiah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24055 on: Yesterday at 07:34:12 pm
Great to see the best forward in the world shine again today.

DaveyHughes

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24056 on: Yesterday at 07:37:06 pm
Hungry.
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24057 on: Yesterday at 07:37:32 pm
He looks well fit and a very well taken penalty as usual.
kavah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24058 on: Yesterday at 07:38:04 pm
What a player he is.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24059 on: Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
seems to me he's adjusted his game a bit ... instead of taking on the defender(s) each time, he's releasing the ball more quickly. and looking for the rapid pass.  he definitely looks sharp compared to the January-May period.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24060 on: Yesterday at 07:57:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
seems to me he's adjusted his game a bit ... instead of taking on the defender(s) each time, he's releasing the ball more quickly. and looking for the rapid pass.  he definitely looks sharp compared to the January-May period.

Probably because his arch-nemesis has left.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24061 on: Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:57:13 pm
Probably because his arch-nemesis has left.
zackly  :)
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24062 on: Yesterday at 08:00:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
seems to me he's adjusted his game a bit ... instead of taking on the defender(s) each time, he's releasing the ball more quickly. and looking for the rapid pass.  he definitely looks sharp compared to the January-May period.
It's maturity. He's more willing to look up and pick out teammates in better positions.
Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24063 on: Yesterday at 08:51:22 pm
Don't think you can make any such claim after one game (or even several games). And I can't see any difference in his play, to be honest. Over the last few seasons he's often made rapid passes and released the ball early or whatever. And he's often had moments when he's kept the ball and not passed, as well. He does both depending upon his own assessment of the moment.

He'll do both again this season, and as ever people will be reactive in their response.
anandg_lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24064 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm
The WC break will only make him better. I think he will score more than his prolific first season with us.
Elzar

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24065 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm
Looks sharper than ever before on the ball. Didnt get him the ball quite enough today in the first half, but when he running at the defence his control was perfect.
Robert_B

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24066 on: Yesterday at 09:26:18 pm
He looks happier than he has done for a long time.
1892tillforever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24067 on: Today at 01:09:45 am
9/2 to be top league goalscorer? Okay then.
Dench57

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24068 on: Today at 01:13:09 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:37:32 pm
He looks well fit

Steady.

I do like those highlights in his hair though.
jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24069 on: Today at 01:51:39 am
He is looking like Refreshed player already!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24070 on: Today at 01:53:25 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:51:39 am
He is looking like Refreshed player already!

Yep,he's back to smiling with his eyes again.
stevieG786

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24071 on: Today at 01:54:11 am
He looked sharp and happy, another amazing season ahead for our Egyptian king
jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24072 on: Today at 02:01:44 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:53:25 am
Yep,he's back to smiling with his eyes again.
The 300k quid helps.  ;)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24073 on: Today at 02:39:05 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:01:44 am
The 300k quid helps.  ;)

Mo wouldn't get out of bed for £300k pw.
anandg_lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24074 on: Today at 04:02:43 am
He is dominating games in different ways. Salah is in prime shape and has started the same way as last season.

I expect him to have a similar output to his first season with us. The wc break is a huge blessing for him as he has been playing non stop. Having Nunez, Jota and Diaz will also help him find more space than he usually does. If he keeps crossing the same way, both Nunez and Jota will probably have 10 headed goals each.
