Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2201017 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24040 on: July 19, 2022, 02:46:59 pm »
Me. And I'm sad this thread has gone v quiet!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24041 on: July 19, 2022, 02:56:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 19, 2022, 02:46:59 pm
Me. And I'm sad this thread has gone v quiet!

just wait for his agent to post something cryptic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24042 on: July 19, 2022, 02:58:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 19, 2022, 02:46:59 pm
Me. And I'm sad this thread has gone v quiet!

Only two years to wait and we can start panicking about his contract again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24043 on: July 19, 2022, 04:50:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 19, 2022, 02:58:51 pm
Only two years to wait and we can start panicking about his contract again.
2 years? I'm ready for the circus next summer when we try and cash in on him having won the Quadruple ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24044 on: July 20, 2022, 09:12:55 pm »
Him in a Rick and morty ad is a bit of a weird one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24045 on: July 20, 2022, 09:30:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on July 20, 2022, 09:12:55 pm
Him in a Rick and morty ad is a bit of a weird one.

Win the International unlicensed Cup  ;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU</a>

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24046 on: July 20, 2022, 10:15:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 20, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
Win the International unlicensed Cup  ;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU</a>

Wonder if he was upset he had to hand the winners trophy to morty?

got to catch one or two
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24047 on: July 20, 2022, 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 20, 2022, 10:15:53 pm
Wonder if he was upset he had to hand the winners trophy to morty?

got to catch one or two

I heard he was fuming.Would never have signed off had he known.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24048 on: July 22, 2022, 06:01:39 am »
We have good karma from re-signing Salah.  He will be better than ever.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24049 on: July 23, 2022, 11:40:03 pm »
I think the contract situation weighed heavy on him during the latter half of the season, plus losing the AFCON and overall fatigue had an impact too.

Now after a good holiday, a new contract, and no World Cup or AFCON to deal with, I think we will see a surge in his performances for the entire season.

Looking forward to seeing what he will do this year with a new front line. Can't wait.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24050 on: July 24, 2022, 12:24:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 20, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
Win the International unlicensed Cup  ;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sE6Ox3ikCMU</a>

"Lick my balls, Mharti!"

« Last Edit: July 24, 2022, 12:27:06 am by Red Berry »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24051 on: Today at 07:15:21 pm »
Ehheemmm!!!  8)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24052 on: Today at 07:18:45 pm »
Goal, assist, thrills , runs, twists, turns, passes and smiles.

Just another season of the King in Red
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24053 on: Today at 07:26:26 pm »
Looks like the contract situation being over is a big weight off his shoulders, looks reinvigorated.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24054 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
Thought that was as close to pre-AFCON as weve seen.

Unlucky everyone else.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24055 on: Today at 07:34:12 pm »
Great to see the best forward in the world shine again today.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24056 on: Today at 07:37:06 pm »
Hungry.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24057 on: Today at 07:37:32 pm »
He looks well fit and a very well taken penalty as usual.
