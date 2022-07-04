Kloppo on Mos new contract:



I knew it would happen, it was always clear Mo wants to stay  that was always the message. I spoke to him obviously and it was always clear: I want to stay. But its an important contract, different things have to be considered and thats what takes time sometimes. We cannot always fulfil the expectations from the outside world  theres an ending contract, next year it will end, so sort it now. Things need time. But we are obviously experienced enough to deal with these kind of things. He is very happy now that he can extend his time here. We are very happy, a world-class player. Imagine you have to sign Mo Salah now; hes in another club and you want a player with the numbers he created over the years. Its pretty much not possible. But we have him and he wants to stay  very good news.