Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2187435 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24000 on: July 4, 2022, 01:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July  4, 2022, 12:48:55 pm
Pearce says its £350k per week before bonuses. Then up to £400k after performance related bonuses linked to goal and assist targets

They will be much easier for him to reach now. More goals as there's more players around him to draw defenders away , and with Mane gone, the assists should be easier. He now has a whole team he can pass to.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24001 on: July 4, 2022, 01:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July  4, 2022, 12:48:55 pm
Pearce says its £350k per week before bonuses. Then up to £400k after performance related bonuses linked to goal and assist targets
I like Jimbo but he doesn't get inside scoops anymore - he traded in his client journalist card when he moved from the Echo to the Athletic..  That will just be more speculation from him.

His last big scoop was announcing that Thiago wasn't going to start the CL final.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24002 on: July 4, 2022, 02:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on July  4, 2022, 01:31:52 pm
i remember him more as a basel player, can't recall him playing for chelsea off the top of my head (tho i do recall them signing him, cos i liked him for basel, i said at the time we played them 'if only that dude had end product'  ;D)

Yeah, I was really disappointed when Chelsea signed him over us.

Quote from: jepovic on July  4, 2022, 01:15:19 pm
I think it annoys Chelsea fans more, TBF. Just a slight dig  :)

Yeah, quite possibly, imagine losing Mo and KDB so carelessly!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24003 on: July 4, 2022, 02:44:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  4, 2022, 02:25:06 pm
Yeah, I was really disappointed when Chelsea signed him over us.

Yeah, quite possibly, imagine losing Mo and KDB so carelessly!
That's nothing!


There's still residual trauma from losing Nigel Spackman!
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24004 on: July 4, 2022, 02:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on July  4, 2022, 01:31:52 pm
i remember him more as a basel player, can't recall him playing for chelsea off the top of my head (tho i do recall them signing him, cos i liked him for basel, i said at the time we played them 'if only that dude had end product'  ;D)

I remember him signing for them and then not being very good. He was hiding his ability as he really wanted to play for LFC,
Logged
Scouse not English

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24005 on: July 4, 2022, 04:24:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July  4, 2022, 01:52:59 pm
I like Jimbo but he doesn't get inside scoops anymore - he traded in his client journalist card when he moved from the Echo to the Athletic..  That will just be more speculation from him.


He doesn't but those numbers are everywhere - they've pretty clearly been briefed ,and not denied, so either everyone's collectively lying or that's what we're paying him
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24006 on: July 4, 2022, 04:50:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on July  4, 2022, 04:24:44 pm
He doesn't but those numbers are everywhere - they've pretty clearly been briefed ,and not denied, so either everyone's collectively lying or that's what we're paying him
Are they really the only two options?

And as for 'not denied' :)

To be fair, this is a very weird subject area. Sends us all a bit peculiar
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24007 on: July 4, 2022, 04:56:22 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  4, 2022, 02:25:06 pm
Yeah, I was really disappointed when Chelsea signed him over us.

Yeah, quite possibly, imagine losing Mo and KDB so carelessly!
Yes, and they have managed to really squeeze out the worst of Lukakus career too.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24008 on: July 4, 2022, 06:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  4, 2022, 04:50:06 pm
Are they really the only two options?

And as for 'not denied' :)

To be fair, this is a very weird subject area. Sends us all a bit peculiar

I have no idea what this post would mean in English :/
I don't think there are any options here to be honest, everyone involved seems to have made pretty clear where its landed.
They've made an exception for him - which is fair enough.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24009 on: July 4, 2022, 07:21:51 pm »
I think what we have to remember is that the numbers make sense.

There is a trade-off between losing a player worth £50m-£100m on a free and overpaying players who are way past their best.

I would say the club has hit the sweet spot. We don't have to buy a replacement, we are paying big wages but only for a relatively short period. We are paying around £60m to have a near peak Salah play for us for the next 3 years.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24010 on: July 5, 2022, 08:58:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  4, 2022, 02:55:47 pm
I remember him signing for them and then not being very good. He was hiding his ability as he really wanted to play for LFC,

I remember we were going to sign him but he revealed that Mourinho called him and asked him to go to Chelsea instead, which he did.
Logged

« Reply #24011 on: July 5, 2022, 09:14:13 am »
Quote from: M4tt on July  5, 2022, 08:58:04 am
I remember we were going to sign him but he revealed that Mourinho called him and asked him to go to Chelsea instead, which he did.

Wasn't it something stupid like we were pissing about with the fee and they just offered more?
Logged
Scouse not English

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24012 on: July 5, 2022, 09:30:27 am »
I am sorry if the lads and fans here think that I'm being harsh but still...

"His agent is a dick".

Again, I am sorry. Can't help it.  ;D  ;D
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24013 on: July 5, 2022, 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on July  5, 2022, 09:30:27 am
I am sorry if the lads and fans here think that I'm being harsh but still...

"His agent is a dick".

Again, I am sorry. Can't help it.  ;D  ;D

Don't worry, we all think the same, the man is a monumental bellend. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24014 on: July 5, 2022, 09:40:19 am »
Aye....we're gonna get a lot of laughing emojis from him next summer when we put Trent on £400k a week after his Ballon D'or season....
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

« Reply #24015 on: July 5, 2022, 10:49:35 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on July  5, 2022, 09:30:27 am
I am sorry if the lads and fans here think that I'm being harsh but still...

"His agent is a dick".

Again, I am sorry. Can't help it.  ;D  ;D

He is a dick, but he also got his client a fantastic deal which is his job I guess.

Delighted it's all been put to bed, I wasn't looking forward to the pantomime if he hadn't of signed.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24016 on: July 5, 2022, 02:08:50 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on July  4, 2022, 11:50:35 am
Not really.

If this is 350k after bonuses then basically Salah signed the contract LFC put on the table in December, the one that his agent laughed at, thus ensuring we can sell him for a fee next summer. And on June 30? Im assuming the club issued an ultimatum?

While giving Salah the opportunity to put out a glossy video to help him spin it as him being control, taking a breather on his Greek island, after a hard days work taking care of the latest delivery of virgins?

Just the latest player and his dopey agent who thought they could mess with Henry and Gordon.

All good.

 :wave

 ;D FSG > LFC got it!
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24017 on: July 5, 2022, 04:46:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2022, 09:14:13 am
Wasn't it something stupid like we were pissing about with the fee and they just offered more?
Yeah it was something like that. Happened with a number of players around then. Lots of hanging around on our part and other teams (often Spurs or Chelsea) swooping in and getting it done overnight.

Mo has said since that he had wanted to hold out for Liverpool but it just didn't look like it was going to happen quickly and he was under pressure to move.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

« Reply #24018 on: July 5, 2022, 06:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  5, 2022, 04:46:48 pm
Yeah it was something like that. Happened with a number of players around then. Lots of hanging around on our part and other teams (often Spurs or Chelsea) swooping in and getting it done overnight.

Mo has said since that he had wanted to hold out for Liverpool but it just didn't look like it was going to happen quickly and he was under pressure to move.

With the way things have panned out, its probably better we missed out on him back then, we've had the best of his career, I'm not sure he'd have stayed for over 10 years if he'd signed when 21. His agent would have had him moved when Suarez left.
Logged
Scouse not English

« Reply #24019 on: July 5, 2022, 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July  4, 2022, 09:12:17 am
So was this all done on the 22nd when the club posted the video about how much Salah means to fans?

Someone who checked the date on the photos said they were taken June 19, so I guess it was. If that's correct, obviously.

Edit: the photos from the contract signing.
« Last Edit: July 6, 2022, 12:39:48 am by Notfromaroundhere »
Logged

« Reply #24020 on: July 5, 2022, 10:29:54 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on June  6, 2022, 07:36:00 am
Nope.

The team of players and the coaching staff and the fans are the star of this team.

For some reason, people think football is like men's singles tennis. Or a lounge act in Vegas.  Some kind of one-man show.

Even people who run clubs, whom you would presume should know better, get caught in the hype and frenzy over money that has descended on football. 

So year after year you have the predictable, toxic situations, created over and over again, with a club desperately trying to get rid of a player on huge wages who has become a distraction and albatross around their necks.

Ozill at Arsenal
Sanchez at United
Ronaldo at Juventus
Pogba at United
Bale at Real
De Jong at Barcelona
Neymar at PSG
Etc
Etc
Etc

FSG need to "give him what he wants" like they need a hole in the head.  Sure way to ruin the club.

Or do you think Sadio Mane's behaviour has nothing to do with the kind of money that he saw Salah demanding from LFC?



You're consistent,I'll give you that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

« Reply #24021 on: July 5, 2022, 10:31:47 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on July  4, 2022, 11:50:35 am
Not really.

If this is 350k after bonuses then basically Salah signed the contract LFC put on the table in December, the one that his agent laughed at, thus ensuring we can sell him for a fee next summer. And on June 30? Im assuming the club issued an ultimatum?

While giving Salah the opportunity to put out a glossy video to help him spin it as him being control, taking a breather on his Greek island, after a hard days work taking care of the latest delivery of virgins?

Just the latest player and his dopey agent who thought they could mess with Henry and Gordon.

All good.

 :wave


Oh I get it,it's because he's a Muslim,right ?   :wanker
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

« Reply #24022 on: July 6, 2022, 12:25:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July  5, 2022, 10:31:47 pm

Oh I get it,it's because he's a Muslim,right ?   :wanker
cant believe what Im reading. Disgusting racist :wanker

Logged

« Reply #24023 on: July 6, 2022, 01:11:27 am »
The club actually installed a prayer room for Sadio at Melwood when he signed, meant he could do his prayers without having to go out to a Mosque, showed that the club were tuned in to what players of different cultures need, I'd like to think the vast majority of our supporters are enlightened enough to appreciate this, maybe not the idiot being quoted on this thread though.
Logged

« Reply #24024 on: July 6, 2022, 01:16:56 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July  5, 2022, 10:31:47 pm

Oh I get it,it's because he's a Muslim,right ?   :wanker
Quote from: KloppCorn on July  6, 2022, 12:25:53 am
cant believe what Im reading. Disgusting racist :wanker



haha - you guys are just now noticing FLRed67's stupid posts? This is a regular occurrence.
Logged

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24025 on: July 6, 2022, 02:23:39 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on July  4, 2022, 11:50:35 am
Not really.

If this is 350k after bonuses then basically Salah signed the contract LFC put on the table in December, the one that his agent laughed at, thus ensuring we can sell him for a fee next summer. And on June 30? Im assuming the club issued an ultimatum?

While giving Salah the opportunity to put out a glossy video to help him spin it as him being control, taking a breather on his Greek island, after a hard days work taking care of the latest delivery of virgins?

Just the latest player and his dopey agent who thought they could mess with Henry and Gordon.

All good.

 :wave

bell end
Logged

« Reply #24026 on: July 6, 2022, 04:43:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  5, 2022, 09:35:52 am
Don't worry, we all think the same, the man is a monumental bellend. ;D
I am not too familiar with these agent things. You know, procure and negotiate employment... Contract endorsement...  Public relations.

But, do they really make tonnes of money? Football agents. Or it's only the players who get the "most".

Kind of of fun thing, IF negotiate things and make millions though. IF, they make millions. Fuck me I think life and world is unfair. Hahaha.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24027 on: July 6, 2022, 08:32:21 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on July  6, 2022, 02:23:39 am
bell end

I prefer the latin version, maximus belliendi
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

« Reply #24028 on: July 6, 2022, 08:50:17 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July  4, 2022, 01:41:58 pm
yes. twitter is SO much better.

 :lmao :lmao

Where did I say anything about Twitter?
Logged

« Reply #24029 on: July 6, 2022, 08:52:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2022, 09:14:13 am
Wasn't it something stupid like we were pissing about with the fee and they just offered more?

That doesn't sound like our club?  ;D

Agreed with your other post about the timing of him coming. It was best we got him when we did rather than back then. Things have ended up pretty good!
Logged

« Reply #24030 on: July 6, 2022, 09:09:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on July  4, 2022, 07:21:51 pm
I think what we have to remember is that the numbers make sense.

There is a trade-off between losing a player worth £50m-£100m on a free and overpaying players who are way past their best.

I would say the club has hit the sweet spot. We don't have to buy a replacement, we are paying big wages but only for a relatively short period. We are paying around £60m to have a near peak Salah play for us for the next 3 years.



Is also how I see it.  The numbers add up and salah is happy

Sell in a year for more than 20M and next season is a profit.
Or 3 years goes on a free , cost 60M .. seems ok to me.

But really I dont care so much for all these numbers .

Best footballer in the world is staying (and we can afford him!)
Happy days !!


Logged

« Reply #24031 on: July 6, 2022, 04:19:58 pm »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on July  6, 2022, 09:09:07 am
Is also how I see it.  The numbers add up and salah is happy

Sell in a year for more than 20M and next season is a profit.
Or 3 years goes on a free , cost 60M .. seems ok to me.

But really I dont care so much for all these numbers .

Best footballer in the world is staying (and we can afford him!)
Happy days !!
Yeah, and Nunez probably cost more than 20M per year in total as comparison.
Retaining the best players is almost always cheaper than buying a new one.

Also, the risks are lower. As much as I trust our scouting, there's always a risk with a new player. Salah could suddenly age and lose his sharpness, but I think that risk is much smaller than Nunez being incapable of taking the step up. I know who I think will score more over the next 3 years.
(for the record I'm not worried about Nunez)
Logged

« Reply #24032 on: July 6, 2022, 05:15:10 pm »
I enjoyed the 10 pages or so when this thread was fun.
Logged
:D

« Reply #24033 on: July 6, 2022, 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on July  4, 2022, 09:29:17 am
I'm not sure why people bother with the legacy media to be honest. It's dying, and they live off of fuelling negativity. Ignore them.

Youre not supposed to like or enjoy or agree with news. Should they cut out negative stories to make us feel better? So called alternative sources of news just cater to opinions/agendas to be popular with certain audiences.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

« Reply #24034 on: July 7, 2022, 06:29:24 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  6, 2022, 01:11:27 am
The club actually installed a prayer room for Sadio at Melwood when he signed, meant he could do his prayers without having to go out to a Mosque, showed that the club were tuned in to what players of different cultures need, I'd like to think the vast majority of our supporters are enlightened enough to appreciate this, maybe not the idiot being quoted on this thread though.

remembered sadio mentioning that the coaches actually tweaked their training schedule during the fasting month of ramadan as well. we are decent club from top to bottom.

anyway when will he be back for preseason? we better start milking the 350k or whatever he is getting pre/post bonus ASAP ;D

Logged

« Reply #24035 on: Yesterday at 08:25:55 pm »
Kloppo on Mos new contract:

I knew it would happen, it was always clear Mo wants to stay  that was always the message. I spoke to him obviously and it was always clear: I want to stay. But its an important contract, different things have to be considered and thats what takes time sometimes. We cannot always fulfil the expectations from the outside world  theres an ending contract, next year it will end, so sort it now. Things need time. But we are obviously experienced enough to deal with these kind of things. He is very happy now that he can extend his time here. We are very happy, a world-class player. Imagine you have to sign Mo Salah now; hes in another club and you want a player with the numbers he created over the years. Its pretty much not possible. But we have him and he wants to stay  very good news.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

« Reply #24036 on: Today at 12:21:29 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:25:55 pm
Kloppo on Mos new contract:

 But we are obviously experienced enough to deal with these kind of things.

...is the sublime message I took from all that.
Logged
