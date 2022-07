Is also how I see it. The numbers add up and salah is happy



Sell in a year for more than 20M and next season is a profit.

Or 3 years goes on a free , cost 60M .. seems ok to me.



But reallyÖ I donít care so much for all these numbers Ö.



Best footballer in the world is staying (and we can afford him!)

Happy days !!



Yeah, and Nunez probably cost more than 20M per year in total as comparison.Retaining the best players is almost always cheaper than buying a new one.Also, the risks are lower. As much as I trust our scouting, there's always a risk with a new player. Salah could suddenly age and lose his sharpness, but I think that risk is much smaller than Nunez being incapable of taking the step up. I know who I think will score more over the next 3 years.(for the record I'm not worried about Nunez)